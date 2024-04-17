The Big Picture Apple TV+ announces the renewal of the critically acclaimed series For All Mankind.

The show continues to captivate audiences with rich storytelling and complex characters set in the space race.

The stellar cast includes Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, and Sarah Jones, exploring personal challenges and societal expectations.

Apple TV+ continues to reach for the stars with its hit space drama series For All Mankind, as it announced the renewal for the show following its critically acclaimed Season 4. Lauded as "the best-written show on all of television" and "superior sci-fi," the series has captivated audiences worldwide with its rich storytelling and complex characters. The latest season has shot the story into the new millennium, showcasing the expansion of Mars' Happy Valley in the year 2003. With former adversaries now allies, the focus has shifted to capturing and mining mineral-rich asteroids, potentially transforming the futures of both Earth and Mars. However, growing tensions among the residents of the sprawling international base could threaten their collective mission.

Created by Emmy Award-winner Ronald D. Moore and Emmy nominees Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, who also serve as showrunners, For All Mankind has maintained a stellar reputation throughout its run, currently holding a perfect 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. "With each new season, For All Mankind continues to build out a fascinating world and capture global audiences through high-quality storytelling that has been so skillfully developed by Ron, Matt, and Ben," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. Produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television, the series also includes an executive producing team of Moore, Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Seth Edelstein, and Kira Snyder.

Who Appears in 'For All Mankind'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

For All Mankind features an ensemble cast. Joel Kinnaman stars as Edward Baldwin, a central figure in the U.S. space program, while Michael Dorman plays Gordo Stevens, a talented but initially reckless astronaut. Sarah Jones portrays Tracy Stevens, Gordo's wife, who evolves from a supportive spouse into one of the program's first female astronauts. Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin and Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson represent the series' exploration of personal challenges and societal expectations of women at the time, with Ellen facing the additional pressure of hiding her sexuality.

Wrenn Schmidt appears as Margo Madison, a NASA engineer who breaks through professional barriers, and Sonya Walger's character, Molly Cobb, is a pioneer among female astronauts, inspired by the real-life Mercury 13. Krys Marshall rounds out the main cast as Danielle Poole, an astronaut navigating the complexities of both professional and personal life in this intense global competition. For Season 4, Toby Kebbell and Daniel Stern joined the cast.

All four seasons of For All Mankind are now available for streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+