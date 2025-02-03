Apple TV+ is expanding the world of For All Mankind with a spinoff, Star City. Deadline reports that the show has found its lead in House of the Dragon star Rhys Ifans. Most details about Ifans' character in the spin-off are not out yet, apart from his job description as the Chief Designer and a driving force behind the Soviet Space program. Ifans plays Otto Hightower in the Game of Thrones spinoff, but this casting is not expected to affect his role in the upcoming season. His future on House of the Dragon is not clear yet. Below is the official description of the spinoff.

Star City is a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.

For All Mankind Season 5 Is Coming

Image via Apple TV+

Viewers will continue space exploration in the fifth season of For All Mankind before revisiting the Soviet Program in Star City. The new season continues the deep dive into space mining as different factions in the race try to outdo each other. The season has added several new faces, including Barret Carnahan, Sean Kaufman, Mireille Enos, Costa Ronin, Ruby Cruz, and Ines Asserson. Speaking to Collider's Steven Weintraub, For All Mankind and Star City co-creator Ronald D. Moore teased a lot of surprises and changes, saying,

"We've got some big surprises coming, as we always do. We're working through what the finale is because even though we just started shooting, we're starting to structure out the last third of the season. There are big changes on the Martian base, and there are big changes politically back on Earth."

For All Mankind was one of Apple TV+'s earliest shows when the service launched in 2019. It has been constantly praised for its storytelling, visuals, and innovation. Season 4 is rated fresh at 100% by reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Star City enlists the same team consisting of D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, teasing another great addition to the For All Mankind universe.

Neither For All Mankind Season 5 nor Star City has a premiere date, but stay tuned to Collider for updates. All four seasons of the mothership series are available to stream on Apple TV+.