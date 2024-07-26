The Big Picture The For All Mankind spin-off Star City will offer new insights into the Soviet space program, focusing on daring missions with added elements of espionage and tension.

Ronald D. Moore promises that he has a roadmap for Star City with time jumps, and exploring advancements without getting stuck in a single time period.

The series is still figuring out how to handle the language barrier in the show, with discussions on creative solutions for the dialogue.

Ronald D. Moore, the mastermind behind For All Mankind, just gave us an exciting peek into the highly anticipated spin-off series Star City while speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub at San Diego Comic-Con. Moore couldn't contain his excitement about Star City. “We're in the writing period of the spin-off series, which is Star City, which is very exciting,” he said. He gave a nod to Apple for their support, adding, “I'm very happy that Apple was supportive of that whole concept and to do it and to tell the story from the cosmonaut point of view and how the Russians got to the moon first and what it was like to work in that program.”

One of the coolest parts of Moore's update was his admission about learning new things. “I didn't know a lot about the Russian space program before I started doing this project. I knew an awful lot about the American program, but I think most Americans don't know a lot of details about that.” It turns out, the Soviet side of the story is full of daring and drama. “It was pretty ballsy stuff that they did. The spacecraft were not quite as reliable as ours were; they lost a lot of good people on them. The conditions were tough.” But it wasn’t just about the tech. The KGB's involvement added a layer of espionage and tension. “They also had things like the KGFor All Mankind's creator Ron D. Moor provided an update on the series' spin-off Star City while speaking with Collider at SDCC. B being around and hanging out in mission control, so there's a lot of espionage and Cold War kind of environments that you're dealing with in that particular show,” Moore explained. Fans of For All Mankind are familiar with the Soviets getting to the moon first in this alternate history, but Moore promised new insights:

“Certainly, the details of how that program worked and what it was like to be on the inside of that program, I think are gonna be really interesting to the audience.”

How Long With 'Star City' Run?

Image via Apple TV+

When asked about the series' longevity, Moore confirmed that they have a roadmap for Star City, saying:

"No, we have a path. We have a general arc. It’s probably not as detailed as what we started off with on For All Mankind, but we have a general sort of, ‘Okay, here's the structure of how this would play out over several seasons.’”

Time jumps have been a signature of For All Mankind, and Moore hinted at similar plans for Star City. “We know we are gonna jump through time. We haven't quite got to that point yet. It's probably still a in-the-decade, or so, jump ahead. We don't know if we're gonna do exactly what the Mankind jumps were or if we'll try to split them in the middle.” These jumps will allow the show to explore advancements in the Soviet space program without getting bogged down in a single timeframe.

A unique challenge for Star City is how to handle the language barrier. Moore admitted they are still figuring it out. “They're writing it right now, so that's one of the questions that's on the table at the moment is, ‘Okay, how do we do that?’ I know that Matt [Wolpert] and Ben [Nedivi] have played around with different ideas about it." When asked by Weintraub if they will have everyone speaking Russian with English subtitles, Moore offered, "We're probably not going to do that, but it has been discussed."

With its fresh perspective on the space race, Star City is shaping up to be a thrilling addition to the For All Mankind universe. Moore and his team are crafting another rich in historical detail, Cold War tension, and the pioneering spirit of space exploration. Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting project develops.

Stream on Apple TV+