Apple TV+ is expanding the universe of its highly praised series For All Mankind with a new spin-off titled Star City. Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, and produced by Sony Pictures Television, the new series will look into the secretive world of the Soviet space program at the peak of the space race. Star City will explore an alternative history in which the Soviet Union was the first to land a man on the moon. Described as a thrilling and paranoid series, it will showcase the lives of cosmonauts, engineers, and intelligence officers involved in the Soviet space efforts. Audiences will gain insight into the sacrifices and risks these individuals took to advance humanity from behind the Iron Curtain.

"Our interest in the Soviet space program has deepened with each season of For All Mankind," said executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. "As we learned more about the hidden city in the forests outside Moscow, where Soviet cosmonauts and engineers lived and worked, we became eager to share this lesser-known aspect of the space race. We're thrilled to expand the For All Mankind universe together with our partners at Apple and Sony."

Wolpert and Nedivi will lead Star City as showrunners and will also serve as executive producers along with Ronald D. Moore and Davis from Tall Ship Productions. The expansion into the For All Mankind universe aims to introduce new layers of storytelling and suspense from a new perspective, hopefully adding depth to an already superb series.

What Is 'For All Mankind' About?

On the other side of the coin, For All Mankind tells the alternate history story where the global space race never ended after the Soviet Union succeeds in the first manned Moon landing. This event spurs the United States to intensify its space efforts, not conceding the lunar surface to the Soviets. The series explores the ramifications of this ongoing competition as it unfolds over the decades, depicting both the professional and personal lives of astronauts, engineers, and their families.

The show dives deep into themes of scientific innovation, political tension, and personal sacrifice, while also exploring social issues such as gender equality and the cultural impact of sustained space exploration. The series is known for its detailed and imaginative depiction of an alternate space program, showing how different technologies and social developments might have progressed had the space race continued to be a major focus of global aspirations.

