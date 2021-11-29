It's time to celebrate the new year with some old friends. Today Apple TV+ has just released a new trailer for For Auld Lang Syne, a new Peanuts special that celebrates New Year's Eve with Snoopy, Woodstock, and his human compatriots.

Charlie Brown and the gang are, of course, known for their holiday specials. From the classic A Charlie Brown Christmas to It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, the Peanuts crew has pretty much every holiday covered in terms of festive imagery and solemn lessons on patience and faith. This year, Apple TV+ will add to the rotation of holiday specials with a New Year's Eve Special. As seen in the trailer, this special will follow Charlie Brown as he attempts to complete his New Year's resolutions and Lucy as she plans the New Year's party to end all New Year's parties after the disappointing absence of her grandparents on Christmas. And though Lucy's plans don't go as expected, there is plenty of fun to be had and lessons to be learned.

The special is based on the "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles Schulz. The special is produced by WildBrain Studios. For Auld Lang Syne is from a story by Alex Galatis and Scott Montgomery. The special was written by Galatis, Montogomery and Clay Kaytis who also directed the project.

Image via AppleTV+

RELATED: 'Peanuts' Holiday Specials Are Savage: 7 Times We Wanted to Give Poor Charlie Brown a Hug

If you want more Charlie Brown Holiday specials, A Charlie Brown Christmas is also streaming on Apple TV+. Additionally, starting December 3, 2021, It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown will also begin streaming on the platform. It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown is a collection of short vignettes featuring several characters from the Peanuts gang that all center around Christmas preparations.

For Auld Lang Syne will begin streaming on Apple TV+ starting on December 10, 2021. You can check out the trailer for the special below:

'Vikings: Valhalla' First Footage Introduces the New Cast & Iconic Historical Figures in Netflix's Epic Spinoff Grab some mead and the closest battle-ax.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email