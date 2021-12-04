Playstation has released a trailer for the new season of For Honor, called Frozen Shores. In the trailer we get a look at the new environment players will be taken to for this update.

The trailer doesn't show any gameplay, but is entirely cinematic. The narrator talks about what happens at the end of a storm, referencing last season's Tempest event. She mentions how after one, people find things like relief, comfort, and pride for surviving and finding friends again. She then says that this is a fleeting dream, because right after the storm, "comes a rogue wave." During the trailer, we see a ship make it to a frozen area, and meet up with another faction. This will probably be a new faction that is introduced for this season.

Frozen Shores will begin the new season of For Honor, and will launch on December 9, 2021, with a Title Update to follow later on January 27, 2022. Starting at the launch, there will be a limited time event called the Frostwind Celebrations. During this, players will be able to progress through a Free Event Pass in order to gain many new rewards, which include a Paired Emote, a new Battle Outfit, an Effect, weapons, and even an Ornament.

Image via Ubisoft

For Honor is an action game created by Ubisoft. In it, you can play as various soldiers and warriors from various parts of history, such as knights, samurai, and vikings. Players will choose a faction and control a hero from it, where they will try to defeat all of the other factions. The game can be played in either single player, or multiplayer.

The game is out now, and is available for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out the story trailer for Frozen Shores below.

