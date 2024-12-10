Concert movies have been on the rise of late, with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour grossing more than $250 million at the worldwide box office and Beyoncé’s Renaissance also hauling in $44 million worldwide. The most recent concert film to make a splash at the box office is For King + Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas, and after grossing more than $3.1 million during its debut in theaters, Collider is happy to exclusively reveal that For King + Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas will extend its theatrical run through December 19 due to high demand. The concert film currently sits at a “verified hot” rating of 98% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, one of the highest scores of the year. Joel David and Luke Smallbone even made a video celebrating the news, which Collider is also happy to share with you below.

Playing in 1,540 theaters this weekend, For King + Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas averaged over $1,400 per theater, more than the average of Y2K and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Finishing in the #8 spot at the box office this weekend, For King + Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas also hauled in more than double the total of Frank Grillo’s Werewolves, which barely managed to cross the $1 million mark, and Jude Law’s The Order, which failed to earn even $900,000 during opening weekend. The film is also already one of the top 30 highest-grossing concert movies ever after only one weekend, and it is also approaching the top 20 highest-grossing endeavors for a Fathom Events movie, currently sitting in the #21 spot ahead of Sight & Sound Presents: Daniel Live but behind Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary.

What Topped the Box Office This Weekend?

Moana 2 finished atop the domestic box office this weekend after earning $51 million, a 63% drop from its gargantuan opening weekend total. Coming in second place was Wicked, the musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, which piled on another $36 million to its domestic haul, bringing its total to over $322 million. Gladiator 2 also dropped 59% on its way to earning $12 million at the box office this weekend, which is only $5 million ahead of Red One, which earned $7 million and is set to premiere on streaming this week.

For King + Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas is now playing in theaters everywhere until December 19. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

