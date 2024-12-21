In a reality television landscape filled with wild concepts, few shows are as immediately baffling as For the Love of DILFs. Distributed by the LGBTQ+ streaming service OUTtv, the program follows your typical dating format: a group of men come together in a palatial mansion, undergoing overtly sexual challenges and a mix-and-match style of dating before one couple wins at the end. Audiences are happy to see more LGBTQ+ inclusive series like this in recent years, yet even die-hard genre fans have joined certain critics in discrediting the entire setup of DILFs' raunchy, often unserious demeanor.

Many viewers are (in many ways, rightfully) also confused by the series' emphasis on age gaps, as the "Himbos" and "Daddies" being paired up are often from entirely different generations. It's completely valid for viewers to be suspicious of a concept that pushes this kind of romance, yet it's people's inability to interrogate how the show navigates this that has left so many unaware of the genuine truths at its core. It may offer a very unique style of dating, but that doesn't mean it isn't spotlighting real aspects about living as a gay person in the modern day. And while some are quick to write For the Love of DILFs off as something not worth watching, its contestants – especially the younger advocates in its Himbo category – remind them that you really never should judge a book by its cover...or, in this case, by its speedo.

There's Never Been a Show Like 'For the Love of DILFs'

Image via Out TV

For all the ways that For the Love of DILFs challenges reality TV conventions, anyone who has seen a dating show will be familiar with its premise. Moderated by the charming Stormy Daniels of adult entertainment and political scandal fame, the show divides its cast into two sides. The "Himbos" are men typically between the ages of 20-30 who emphasize their need for both an exciting lifestyle and a mature voice in their life. The other group is made up of the "Daddies," older men who feel that this kind of fiery demeanor is exactly their type.

The episodes see these contestants dating one another while competing in a variety of wild, often extremely sexual challenges, with the series' voting ceremonies always ending with one person single and kicked out of the mansion. It's a common setup, but a specialized one that can be easily alarming; most modern consumers recognize that relationships with large age gaps like these can easily skew predatory. Yet the show recognizes this and allows the men a platform to speak about their experiences, helping viewers understand not only its mission, but why this is such a common trend among gay men in general.

'For the Love of DILFs' Openly Discusses Age-Gap Relationships

Image via Out TV

Aging is a touchy concept throughout society, and especially within a community of gay men who often self-perpetuate a sentiment that getting older is a shameful thing. It's a common outlook fostered through the media and general rhetoric, and it fails to consider the impacts of a stunted youth that For the Love of DILFs brings into the spotlight. It's sad how many men feel that they've lost whole decades of their lives not being who they truly are, and alternatively, it's heartbreaking to know how many younger members of the community have been forced to grow up quickly in the face of rampant discrimination.The series recognizes this and makes it clear that all of these men understand the intricacies of this kind of experience and use that knowledge to give healthy, fully-understood consent when entering into these relationships.

While this is shown partially through the Daddies, it's shockingly the often-teased Himbos who call out the audience for doubting their awareness simply because they enjoy having fun and are younger than the people they're pursuing. As many of the contestants, in Season 3 especially, have shown, they have spent so much of their lives fighting against hatred, cultivating successful careers, and most importantly of all, developing the maturity necessary to take part in this show and the romance it promises. And if they want to do this in a sexy way while pursuing someone older or younger than them, isn't that their right to do so?

There's More To 'For the Love of DILFs' Than You Think

While For the Love of DILFs certainly thrives in many areas, that doesn't mean the series doesn't undercut its own mission at times. While it's inspiring to hear so many of the Himbo contestants discuss their activism and successes, the commentary's constant joking at their expense (particularly against their intelligence) fosters a dangerous sentiment that they may not fully understand what they're doing. Yet, like with any great reality show, it's the contestants who make it work, which is why the series is so lucky to have recruited three seasons of men willing to speak openly about what it truly means to live as a gay person today. Of course, this isn't without the wild, raunchy fun the program is proud to be known for. But no matter what, the series makes one thing very clear: anyone who discounts For the Love of DILFs may be shocked to discover how much exists just beyond the surface.

For the Love of DILFs is available to stream on OUTtv in the U.S.

For the Love of DILFs Release Date January 31, 2023 Cast Stormy Daniels Network OUTtv

