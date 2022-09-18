"The point is, ladies and gentleman, that greed—for lack of a better word—is good."

One of the most basic things that make stories and characters interesting is a deep and strong sense of wanting something. So, it's no surprise that greed, which is the intense and selfish desire for something, is one of the main themes of some of the most fascinating films in history.

RELATED:From 'Goodfellas' to 'Gone Girl': The 10 Best Opening Lines of Dialogue in Movies

Whether it's the primary focus of the film, like in Casino, or one prominent theme among a myriad of complex ideas, like in Jurassic Park, the exploration of greed has undoubtedly helped in producing some really interesting movies.

Eating a Big Mac Will Never Be the Same — 'The Founder' (2016)

The Founder is the true story of how Ray Kroc (played brilliantly by Michael Keaton), an Illinoisan salesman, maneuvered himself into pushing a small burger operation into the billion-dollar empire now known as McDonald's.

Kroc is a despicable yet fascinating character, and his journey to turning McDonald's into what audiences know it as today is a profoundly compelling experience. Well paced, sharply written, and with a few phenomenal performances, this biopic is a criminally underappreciated one.

Well... It's in the Title — 'Greed' (1924)

This early American silent film shows the destructive avarice caused by the sudden fortune won in the lottery, and how it destroys the lives of the three people involved.

Its straightforward title may make it sound like a relatively simple film, yet there are few 1920s masterpieces as complex, vast, and bold as Greed. It's an astonishingly well made portrayal of the most displeasing depths of human nature, and absolutely worth a watch.

RELATED:The 10 Best Films of the 1920s According to IMDb

They Had Us At Tom Cruise — 'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

Perhaps Tom Cruise's most popular comedy role, Jerry Maguire sees the titular character, a sports agent, have a sudden moral epiphany and lose everything because of it, except his secretary (Renée Zellweger) and an egomaniacal football player (Cuba Gooding Jr.).

The film has fantastic performances, with Cruise and Zellweger sharing an amazing amount of chemistry. It's romantic, it's amusing, and it's an irresistibly charming depiction of the quest for love and identity in an overwhelmingly materialistic and greedy world.

Every Dream Has a Price — 'Wall Street' (1987)

This Oliver Stone crime drama follows a young stockbroker played by Charlie Sheen who's willing to do anything to get to the top, including illegal activities with the aid of a corporate raider played by Michael Douglas.

This was the movie that gave Douglas his first (and thus far only) acting Oscar, but the performances aren't the only thing that's great about Wall Street. With Stone's impeccable style, the story explores topics like greed and corruption through the confusing but fascinating world of stocks.

A Biopic That Deserves Your Full Attention — 'The Social Network' (2010)

The Social Network, a biopic about how Mark Zuckerberg (played here by Jesse Eisenberg) created the social network that would go on to be known as Facebook, is one of David Fincher's most unique and intriguing works.

Powered by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin's witty and thoughtful writing, the film holds the audience's attention from start to finish effortlessly, telling a story about ambition, jealousy, and betrayal in the most quotable, stylish, and intelligently structured way possible.

He's Even Coming For Your Milkshake — 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Image via Paramount Vantage

Perhaps Paul Thomas Anderson's most highly-praised film, featuring in Daniel Day-Lewis's work one of the most astonishing acting performances of all time, There Will Be Blood is a drama revolving around a ruthless oil prospector played by Day-Lewis in the early years of the industry.

There are those who count this as one of the finest films of the 21st century so far, and that's an understandable assessment. Visually impressive, with a phenomenal ending, and with an absorbing narrative about the self-destructive nature of lust for power, it truly is a modern classic.

No One Can Stay at the Top Forever — 'Casino' (1995)

Despite not usually being recognized as such, Casino is definitely one of Martin Scorsese's best films. It's about a low-level mobster (Robert De Niro) who's tapped to head a casino in early '70s Las Vegas.

The cinematography, editing, and legendary performances are all fantastic, but Casino's biggest strength is its exuberant narrative about the tragic effects of greed and violence. It's true that it's somewhat similar to Goodfellas, another Scorsese classic, but it feels much less like an imitation and much more like an excellent companion piece.

A 65-Million-Years-Old Adventure — 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Based on a fascinating book by Michael Crichton, Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Jurassic Park (which might just be superior to Crichton's novel) is about a wealthy entrepeneur who uses prehistoric DNA to bring various dinosaur species to life, creating a theme park that quickly turns into a nightmare.

This is definitely one of the most beloved movies of the '90s, and for good reason. Its visual effects have aged like fine wine, and its story about the conflict between humans' greed and nature is pretty much timeless.

RELATED:10 Iconic Movies That Captured Lightning in a Bottle

A Coming-of-Age in the Mafia — 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Image via Warner Bros.

Goodfellas is the true story of Henry Hill (played by Ray Liotta), a Brooklyn kid taken in by neighborhood gangsters at an early age, and how he climbs the ranks of a mafia family through the years.

Perhaps Scorsese's most popular and acclaimed film, Goodfellas is a rousing masterpiece of incredible complexity where audiences get to see how progress, betrayal, violence, and lust for money and power slowly poison and destroy the lives of multiple people. It's poignant, but absolutely worth the ride.

"I Believe in America. America Has Made My Fortune" — 'The Godfather' (1972)

There is little to say about Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather that hasn't been said before. This crime epic about the aging patriarch of a mob family (Marlon Brando) who has to transfer control to his reluctant young son (Al Pacino) is praised by many as the greatest film of all time.

Impeccably made, the film has flawless visuals, a memorable score, legendary acting, and countless unforgettable scenes. Its story is an intricate and complex one, where themes like family, corruption, loyalty, and greed come into play. By the time the credits roll, it's hard not to be impressed at just how great Coppola's film is.

KEEP READING:From 'The Godfather' to 'Apocalypse Now', Here's How to Watch Every Francis Ford Coppola Film