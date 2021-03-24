Sometimes a movie has the perfect title. One that really says it all. When you see a title like For the Sake of Vicious, you know exactly what you're getting into, and boy does this indie action-thriller live up to it. Set during the events of a single night, For the Sake of Vicious stars Lora Burke as a woman who comes home from a late night at work and discovers a hostage situation unfolding in her kitchen. With one beaten and bloodied man tied to her kitchen chair and another ready to dole out his violent vengeance, the trio's night goes from bad to worse when trained killers start piling through the front door, forcing them to become unlikely allies in a brutal battle to survive.

I caught this one at Fantasia International Film Festival this year, and it really is one vicious little number that makes the most of a minimal budget to deliver maximal carnage. It's an effective grit-your-teeth brawl-fest and a refreshingly straightforward take on the home invasion genre. Plus, it's set at Halloween, which is always a bonus. Directed by Gabriel Carrer and Reese Eveneshen, For the Sake of Vicious also stars Nick Smyth and Colin Paradine. Dread will debut the film in select theaters on April 16, before expanding to On Demand on April 20 and Blu-Ray on May 4. For now, you can watch our exclusive trailer debut below, just brace yourself for some bloodshed.

Here's the official For the Sake of Vicious synopsis:

Romina, an overworked nurse and single mother returns home from her late shift on Halloween night to find a maniac hiding out with a bruised and beaten hostage. When an unexpected wave of violent intruders descends upon her home, the trio realize the only way out of the situation is to work together and fight for their survival.

Share Share Tweet Email

Here’s How the Pandemic Changed Marvel’s Phase 4 Release Timeline We were supposed to get 'Black Widow' before any of the Disney+ shows, and 'Falcon' before 'WandaVision'.

Read Next