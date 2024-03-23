One of the most romanticized and beloved "tropes" in both films and movies is forbidden love. Often seen in literature, with writers like William Shakespeare featuring it in their works, forbidden love tales have been around for the longest time. But what is it exactly that makes these romance stories so appealing? To put it simply, humankind's obsession with wanting what they can't have is the major culprit.

It's not difficult to feel drawn to movies that explore taboo relationships as they can be extremely passionate and exciting, mostly because they defy and break societal norms. Over time, countless great films about these relationships have graced the big screens. From the thought-provoking science fiction Her to the gut-wrenching period drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire, we look back at the best movies about forbidden love.

10 'Her' (2013)

Director: Spike Jonze

Image via Warner Bros.

Directed by Spike Jonze, this highly unconventional sci-fi romantic drama follows Joaquin Phoenix's lonely, newly divorced Theodore, who is left to deal with his soul-crushing heartbreak. When he strikes up a friendship with his new artificially intelligent virtual assistant, voiced by Scarlett Johansson, Theodore finds that his world is changing for the better. This leads him to build a strong connection with A.I. device Samantha, who he later falls for.

With incredible cinematography, production design, and world-building, this thought-provoking, Black Mirror-ish movie is essential viewing in the science fiction genre. At its core, Her is a tragic romance movie that deals with forbidden love, loneliness, alienation, and the quest to find meaning. It also inspires artificial intelligence-related questions that are more relevant than ever these days, making viewers wonder if our current technology will ever get that advanced.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Max

9 'Titanic' (1997)

Director: James Cameron

Image via Paramount Pictures

The legacy of James Cameron's Titanic endures unmatched to this day, and for good reason. One of the highest-grossing movies of all time (even when adjusted for inflation), this romantic tragedy is based on the real accounts of the sinking of RMS Titanic in 1912, even though the relationship between its lead characters, a seventeen-year-old aristocrat and a poor artist (played by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio) is purely fictional.

While Titanic's storyline features both historical and fictionalized aspects, the result is nothing short of heartbreaking and breathtaking (especially considering all the stunning visuals and Céline Dion's timeless song). Dealing with topics of class conflict, love, death, and grief, Cameron's iconic forbidden love tale between Jack and Rose has managed to touch the hearts of many viewers across the globe.

Watch on Apple TV

8 'Romeo and Juliet' (1968)

Director: Franco Zeffirelli

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although there have been a few adaptations of one of William Shakespeare's most famous works, Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 Romeo and Juliet takes a spot at the top of the list as it is very faithful to its source material. Starring Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey as the titular characters, the romantic tragedy movie focuses on the feud between the Montague and the Capulet clans, which ultimately originates Romeo and Juliet's forbidden bond.

Featuring stunning cinematography that earned the picture a Best Cinematography Academy Award (alongside a Best Costume Design Oscar, too), Romeo and Juliet is certainly a must-see when it comes to forbidden love movies. Although slightly cheesy — as expected from this Shakespeare tale — this is still an effective adaptation that will keep audiences invested throughout.

Romeo and Juliet (1968) Release Date October 8, 1968 Cast Olivia Hussey , Leonard Whiting , Milo O'Shea , Michael York Runtime 138 Minutes

Watch on Fubo

7 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Director: Park Chan-wook

Image via Amazon Studios

Told from multiple perspectives, Park Chan-wook's psychological thriller The Handmaiden is among South Korea's best thanks to its gripping story surrounding a young woman (Kim Tae-ri) hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress (Kim Min-hee) who is secretly involved in a plot to double-cross her with unexpected results. It is inspired by the 2002 novel Fingersmith by Welsh writer Sarah Waters. However, Chan-wook took the liberty of changing the setting from Victorian-era Britain to Korea under Japanese colonial rule.

The perfect pick for those enthusiastic about the historical genre, Chan-wook's utterly captivating psychological drama is guaranteed to provide audiences who decide to hit the play button with a great time. Its unexpected plot twists, visually stunning photography, costume design, and slow-burn queer narrative make the forbidden romance movie stand out from other films in the genre.

The Handmaiden Release Date June 1, 2016 Cast Min-hie Kim , Tae Ri Kim , Jung-woo Ha , Jin-woong Jo , Hae-suk Kim , So-ri Moon Runtime 145

Watch on Amazon Prime

6 'West Side Story' (1961)

Directors: Jerome Robbins, Robert Wise

Image via United Artists

Although Steven Spielberg's take on the William Shakespeare tale is not unworthy of admiration, Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise's take on the film endures the superior one. West Side Story is inspired by Romeo and Juliet and adapted from the 1957 Broadway musical of the same title. Its story follows two youngsters from rival New York City gangs, who fall head over heels for each other. However, tensions between their respective friends arise.

Aside from being the perfect fit for those who are into gripping, melodramatic romantic musicals, the highest-grossing film of 1961 is, at its core, a well-executed piece of filmmaking that will probably fascinate moviegoers who aren't into the genre as well. The forbidden love story of Tony and Maria, brought to life by Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood in this, remains one of the most discussed in both cinema and the stage realm.

West Side Story (1961) Release Date October 18, 1961 Cast Natalie Wood , Richard Beymer , Rita Moreno , Russ Tamblyn Runtime 152 minutes

Watch on Hoopla

5 'Carol' (2015)

Director: Todd Haynes

Image via The Weinstein Company

Starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara in two of their most memorable roles, Todd Haynes' Carol is set against the backdrop of New York City and illustrates the lustful, forbidden affair between an aspiring female photographer and an unhappily married older woman going through a turbulent divorce. It is based on the groundbreaking 1952 romance novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith.

With six very much deserved Academy Award nominations, Carol is a landmark in LGBTQ+ cinema, often praised for the way it depicts the complexity of lesbian relationships back in the day. Furthermore, the on-screen connection between Blanchett and Mara is likely to pull on audiences' heartstrings, as it is exceptionally believable and emotional, with the stars' fantastic chemistry to blame.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Atonement' (2007)

Director: Joe Wright

Via: Universal Studios

Joe Wright's Atonement is not for the faint of heart. Filled with twists and turns, this soul-wrenching romance film based on the 2001 novel of the same name by Ian McEwan stars Keira Knightley and James McAvoy as the leading couple and depicts their tragic story which involves a thirteen-year-old girl (played by a young and talented Saoirse Ronan) who irrevocably changes the course of several lives after accusing her older sister's lover of a crime he did not commit.

With stunning cinematography and a gripping storyline that meditates on the consequences of seemingly small lies, this Best Picture nominee, which took home the Oscar for Best Original Score, keeps audiences invested. Knightley and McAvoy deliver two tour de forces in Atonement, the perfect forbidden romance watch for those who enjoy moving stories and unexpected narratives.

Atonement Release Date September 7, 2007 Cast Saoirse Ronan , Ailidh Mackay , Brenda Blethyn , Julia West , James McAvoy , Harriet Walter Runtime 123

Watch on Peacock

3 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Director: Ang Lee

Image via Focus Features

Any forbidden love movies list would not be complete without Ang Lee's Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal-led Brokeback Mountain, a neo-Western film that focuses on the relationship between two American shepherds, Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist, on the isolated Brokeback Mountain in the American West from 1963 to 1983. As readers would expect, the two develop a physical and emotional relationship.

Equal parts entertaining and heartbreaking, Lee's unforgettable romance movie, adapted by Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana from a short story by Annie Proulx, takes the genre to another level by providing audiences with a truly moving viewing that will have them reaching for the tissues. Its portrayal of persevering love and desire between two men in a conservative society is unlike any other.

Brokeback Mountain Release Date September 10, 2005 Cast Anne Hathaway Heath Ledger , Jake Gyllenhaal , Randy Quaid , Valerie Planche , Michelle Williams Runtime 134

Watch on Peacock

2 'The Graduate' (1967)

Director: Mike Nichols

Image via Embassy Pictures

Nominated for Best Picture and Best Director Oscars, Mike Nichols' iconic The Graduate — American Film Institute's seventh greatest film of all time — follows Dunstin Hoffman's 21-year-old college graduate who, while attempting to find direction in life, finds himself torn between his relationship with his older lover (Anne Bancroft) and her daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross).

While The Graduate is mostly a commentary about upper-middle-class, mid-life crisis, and existential dread, Nichols' film is still a solid love story about forbidden love, as the protagonist finds himself in the middle of a love triangle he seemingly can not escape. Furthermore, it also offers audiences — particularly younger ones who are still trying to find their place in the world — a somewhat relatable protagonist who may or may not be undergoing some of the same struggles.

The Graduate Release Date December 21, 1967 Cast Anne Bancroft , Dustin Hoffman , Katharine Ross , William Daniels , Murray Hamilton , Elizabeth Wilson Runtime 107

Watch on Criterion

1 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Director: Céline Sciamma

Image via Pyramide Films

For readers on the lookout for intense films about longing and yearning with a queer couple at its center, Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire is the obvious pick. The 2019 film received many accolades when it came out and cemented itself as one of the most poignant films directed by women. The plot surrounds Adèle Haenel's aristocrat Héloïse who is supposed to get her wedding portrait done on an isolated island by painter Marianne (Noémie Merlant).

Marianne and Héloïse's secret love affair was quite scandalous for the era the film is set in (the end of the eighteenth century), which is why (spoiler alert!) their relationship did not quite work out in the end. The intimate forbidden love tale of Portrait of a Lady on Fire is thoroughly compelling, hard to look away from, and is elevated by two powerhouse performances on top of its stunning cinematography, with each shot looking like it came out of a painting.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Release Date May 29, 2019 Cast Noemie Merlant Runtime 120

Watch on Hulu

NEXT: 15 Emotional Breakup Movies That Had Everyone Ugly Crying