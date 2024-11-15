Warner Bros. is planning to make a return to Forbidden Planet. A remake of the 1956 science fiction classic is in the works at the studio. Deadline reports that comic book scribe Brian K. Vaughan will pen the remake's script.

The remake will be produced by Emma Watts, the former studio head of both Fox and Paramount; she previously worked on I, Robot, Alita: Battle Angel, and Avatar. Vaughan, best known for his comics work on Saga, Runaways, and Y: The Last Man, is said to be writing a revisionist take on the film's script. A remake of the film has been mooted several times, including by James Cameron. David Twohy (Pitch Black) was announced to be directing a remake in 2007, with a script from Babylon 5's J. Michael Straczynski. However, the project was ultimately abandoned, partly due to the complex rights issues surrounding the film's intellectual property; however, those issues have been resolved, clearing the air so the remake can travel into the stars.

What Is 'Forbidden Planet' About?

A loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's The Tempest, Forbidden Planet follows an intrepid crew of spacemen commanded by John J. Adams (a pre-comedy Leslie Nielsen) who travel to the distant planet Altair IV to determine the fate of a spaceship that landed there decades earlier. There, they find one survivor of that crew: Dr. Edward Morbius (Walter Pidgeon), plus his daughter, Alta (Anne Francis), and their mechanical manservant, Robby the Robot (voiced by Marvin Miller). Morbius explains that the planet was once inhabited by an extremely advanced alien race, but they were wiped out by the same invisible monster that killed the rest of his crew. And that bodiless phantom waits for Adams and his crew - but its true origin may be less alien than anyone suspects.

Directed by Fred M. Wilcox, Forbidden Planet is considered a classic of science fiction cinema, and currentl;y holds a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was a landmark in a number of ways, including being the first film to feature a robot as one of the primary characters, and being the first film to have an entirely electronic score. Its depiction of a human crew traveling the stars in a faster-than-light ship was also a strong influence on the creation of Star Trek.

A remake of Forbidden Planet is in development; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.