Whenever disaster hits in a movie, we already know what will happen next. We will either have a juicy disaster flick in our hands, packed to the brim with breathtaking action sequences, or we'll get a heavy drama like J.A. Bayona's The Impossible or, well, J.A. Bayona's Society of the Snow. But what if the director staring at imminent catastrophe isn't that keen on action movies and tearjerkers? What if they're more into delivering a message through a very disturbing and uncomfortable sense of humor? Well, that's how you get Ruben Östlund's Force Majeure, a film that makes you wonder if getting hit by an avalanche would really be the worst thing in the world. After all, surviving such a disaster unharmed might turn you into a coward or, perhaps even more disturbing, a coward's wife.

Titled simply Turist, or "tourist", in the original Swedish, this dark comedy flick was a minor hit when it came to festivals and awards. It got the Jury Prize at the 2014 Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival and was selected by Sweden as the official candidate for a spot in the Academy Awards' Best International Feature Film category. The success was such that Östlund gained a huge projection, going on to direct even more uncomfortable and critically acclaimed films, like The Square and Triangle of Sadness. In 2020, the movie got an American remake, Downhill, starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. To put it mildly, it did not do well. The movie, directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, failed to capture the peculiar sense of humor that makes Force Majeure so unique - and its disaster so impossible to look away from.

'Force Majeure' Is a Funny Look at a Family in Its Worst Moments

The film opens with a family on vacation. Ebba, Tomas, and kids Vera and Harry are quite literally picture perfect as they gear up to ski in the French Alps in what seems to be the trip of a lifetime. But, from the get-go, Östlund makes it clear that there is some underlying tension going on. The movie's soundtrack blasts an accordion version of Antonio Vivaldi's "Four Seasons: Summer", a crescendo that you can practically feel in your heart, and shots of snowy mountains and skiing equipment are filmed almost like a battlefield or weapons in an armory. If something isn't going on yet, things are definitely about to go very wrong. Still, you can't help but giggle at the contrast between these elements and the TV commercial-like vibes that Ebba and Tomas give.

Things go downhill, again, quite literally, when the couple and the kids are enjoying a nice meal at the restaurant in their ski resort. From their balcony table, they are enthralled by a controlled avalanche set off by the hotel's staff. Now, controlled avalanches are supposed to help avoid larger disasters, but this one doesn't. Instead, it grows bigger and bigger until it almost hits the restaurant, swallowing everyone in its way. Thankfully, it doesn't. From the whiteness, everyone emerges unscathed. There is just a tiny problem. While believing they were to become victims of an unforeseen catastrophe, Ebba stands and tries to collect her desperate children. Meanwhile, Tomas... Well, Tomas picks up his iPhone and runs.

This sets off an even bigger avalanche in the life of the young couple, as Ebba just can't get over the fact that her husband simply left her and their kids to fend for themselves, while Tomas simply refuses to acknowledge his cowardice. Little by little, the malaise that takes over the family seeps into the relationships of the other people they meet at the hotel, creating a snowball that is just too big and too awkward to ignore. Granted, for a movie that starts with the promise of a disaster, Force Majeure is much more about people talking, but, by God, if the conversations are not funny! Not in a way that makes you laugh until your tummy hurts, of course - this is a dark comedy, after all - but in a way that makes you want to bury your head in the sand and glue your eyes to the screen at the same time.

'Force Majeure' Questions Gender Roles in Romantic Relationships

In one of the movie's most absurd conversations, Ebba and Tomas' friend Mats (Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju) suggests that maybe Tomas was trying to save himself in order to later help his wife and children in case they were trapped under the snow. It's obvious that Tomas' actions make him uneasy, at first, because he can't believe what his friend has done, but later because he just can't accept his girlfriend's take that he would probably do the same thing. How could he, a strong man that never failed to provide for his children, be made of the same material as Tomas? The scene in which Mats and Fanny (Fanni Metelius) argue in their bedroom is perhaps the most revealing of the film: Force Majeure isn't just about one family, but about our inability to deal with the failure of gender roles.

Let's take a second to think about it: would the movie have the same plot had Ebba run away from the avalanche while Tomas stayed behind? Probably not. It would have even less of a story to tell had Ebba stayed frozen in place like her kids. In the end, Force Majeure is a movie about our expectations of men, especially in a family context, and how they can crumble. And no matter how much Mats says that we just don't know what we would do in such a situation, everyone is kind of still judging Tomas.

