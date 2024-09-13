When you make movies as long as Mel Gibson has, there's bound to be some that don't quite connect to critics or audiences. Netflix officially announced that one of his lowest-rated films of all-time, Force of Nature, will depart the platform on September 28, with no new streaming home in sight. In addition to Gibson, the 2020 action film also stars Emile Hirsch, David Zayas, and Stephanie Cayo, and it follows a gang of thieves who plan a heist during a hurricane and run into trouble when a cop forces everyone to evacuate the building they're trying to rob. In addition to Gibson, Hirsch, Zayas, and Cayo, Force of Nature also stars Kate Bosworth, Tyler Jon Olson, and William Catlett, and the film currently sits at embarrassing scores of 8% from critics and 16% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Force of Nature was written by Cory Miller, who made his feature writing debut on the project after working only on shorts after his career began in 2010. Michael Polish was tapped to direct Force of Nature, and his most famous work came in 1999 when he helmed Twin Falls Idaho, a drama in which he also starred alongside his brother Mark, Michele Hicks, and Jon Gries. A few years later, he teamed up with Gries again for Jackpot, the dramedy which also stars Daryl Hannah and Garrett Morris. He also worked with major names such as Nick Nolte and Anthony Edwards in Northfork, the 2003 fantasy drama which also stars James Woods. Some of his most recent work came when he teamed up with Oscar-winner Al Pacino in 2021 for American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally.

What Are Mel Gibson's Highest-Rated Movies?

Just because Mel Gibson had a stinker in 2020 doesn't mean he hasn't had some major hits over the years. Some of his highest-rated movies include Mad Max and Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, the 1979 and 1981 films in which he plays the lead role of Max. The 2000 stop-motion animation film Chicken Run is his highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes, currently boasting a 97% score from critics and a 65% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site.

Force of Nature stars Mel Gibson and Emile Hirsch and was written by Cory Miller and directed by Michael Polish. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Force of Nature on Netflix before it leaves the platform on September 28.

