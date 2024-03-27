The Big Picture Experience the gripping mystery of Force of Nature: The Dry 2 in cinemas and on VOD on May 10.

Follow the journey of detective Aaron Falk as he unravels a disappearance amidst the lush Victorian ranges.

Delve into the complex lives of the female characters, each holding secrets crucial to solving the case.

IFC Films has unveiled the official US trailer for the Australian mystery thriller, Force of Nature: The Dry 2 starring Eric Bana as agent Aaron Falk, who is investigating a disappearance in the depths of the Victorian mountain ranges. Based on the bestselling mystery thriller novel by Jane Harper and a sequel to the 2020 hit, The Dry, Force of Nature is written and directed by Robert Connolly who also helmed the first film. Force of Nature: The Dry 2 arrives in theaters and on VOD May 10.

The trailer opens with a serene view of the lush Victorian mountain ranges with its rain-covered leaves. Bana's Detective Falk has arrived on the scene, not to take in the beautiful scenery, but to help solve a disappearance - and perhaps a crime. A group of female colleagues go into the Victorian wilderness on a corporate retreat, leaving their phones behind as instructed by the guide. It is, apparently, meant to be a social media-free weekend. However, five women go into the bush, but only four women come out. Falk's fellow agent, Carmen Cooper (Jacqueline McKenzie), while anxious to solve the case given an impending flood, points out the convenience of the situation as regards the broader picture.

Herein lies the conundrum for the detectives, is this a basic search and rescue, albeit in the intimidating Victorian ranges? Or is there more to the story? The corporate retreat was organized by Bailey Tenants, a corporation led by Richard Roxburgh's character, CEO Daniel Bailey. Agents Cooper and Falk have been investigating Bailey with the help of one of his employees, Alice (Anna Torv) as their whistle-blower. Of the five women who enter the bush, only Alice, the police informant, has failed to return.

Unraveling the Mystery of 'Force of Nature: The Dry 2'

The lure of Force of Nature: The Dry 2 lies in its female characters, all of whom have different traumas, complications and backgrounds. “I love that it was an ensemble. I love that it was about a group of women out in the wild, challenged by the force of nature and challenged by their own nature,” Deborra-Lee Furness said in a statement. Furness plays Jill, who is at the top of the corporation's hierarchy and Bailey's wife. The other women include Robin McLeavy, who plays Lauren, then we have the sisters, Bree (Lucy Ansell) and Beth (Sisi Stringer), and finally, Torv's Anna. If Falk and Cooper are to solve this mystery, understanding these women is key. “The four women who were recovered from the bush each seem to be hiding something about their traumatic experience. As Falk and Cooper close in on the case, they uncover worrying details about the connections between these women and begin to fear for the safety of their missing informant as a storm threatens to halt the search,” a portion of the official synopsis reads.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 premiered in Australia on February 8, 2024. Watch the trailer above.