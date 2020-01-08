‘Ford v Ferrari’ Digital & Blu-ray Details, Release Date Revealed

0

If you missed Ford v. Ferrari, the true-life drama starring Matt Damon as iconic car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as racecar driver Ken Miles, you missed out on watching one of the best-reviewed films of the year. But pretty soon you’ll get the chance to make that right, because the movie is coming to Digital January 28th, and to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD February 11.

The film tells the story of Ford Motor Company’s decision to assemble a team of automotive engineers, led by Shelby and Miles, with the explicit goal of designing a car to unseat the reigning champion Ferrari racing team at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. Bale received both Golden Globe and SAG nominations for his portrayal of Miles, so an Academy Award nod might be in the cards. You can watch him discuss his role with co-star Damon in the iTunes exclusive featurette “Matt and Christian: The Conversation”, as well as tuck into the 8-part, 60 minute making-of documentary “Bringing The Rivalry to Life,” arguably the highlight of the bonus material.

Check out the official synopsis and full list of bonus features below. For more on Ford v Ferrari, you can read our review, watch an in-depth 65-minute Q&A with director James Mangold about the film, and watch Damon and Bale take a break from discussing the movie to sing A-ha’s “Take On Me”.