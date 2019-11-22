The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 233 – ‘Ford v Ferrari’ and Mailbag

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Ford v Ferrari and we’ve got a mailbag. We kick things off talking about why Ford v Ferrari is such a successful film, why studios don’t make films like this anymore, how it’s a testament to the strength of the direction and performances, and more. Then we move on to a mailbag where we talk about actors who improve movies, the way forward for the James Bond franchise, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched and Reader Hot Takes.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.