Over the last few years, those who love a fast car or a solid biographical racing drama have been in luck. From titles like Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story to Ferrari and the upcoming Joseph Kosinski-helmed F1 movie, it’s a good time to be a racing fan. Soon, audiences will be able to wave the flag and guide in another recent classic that pitted two different vehicle manufacturers against one another. Beginning February 1, Tubi invites viewers to pull up to the platform and stream James Mangold’s 2019 sports biography pic, Ford v Ferrari. Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, there’s never been a better time to feel the wind in your hair as the feature lands on the free streaming service.

Based on a true story, Ford v Ferrari follows Carroll Shelby’s (Damon) race against time to build a race car that will compete and win against the highly-revered Italian racing team, Scuderia Ferrari, at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Shelby has been hired by the Ford company to piece together a machine that has the power to take on its Italian rival, but the vehicle can only carry the American company so far as they’ll also need a talented driver behind the wheel. For this, the Ford team turns to Ken Miles (Bale), an English driver who has enough promise to take home the gold. As the clock ticks down towards the race, the pressure spikes for the entire team as they attempt to take on the best of the best at the big event in France.

‘Ford v Ferrari’s Pit Crew