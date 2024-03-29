The Big Picture Despite its dramatic embellishments, Ford v Ferrari accurately portrays the intense rivalry between Ford and Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Matt Damon's portrayal of Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale's depiction of Ken Miles bring authenticity to the true story, showcasing their friendship and passion for racing.

The film captures the high stakes and sacrifices made by the Ford team in their quest to defeat Ferrari and prove themselves on an international stage.

Director James Mangold has made a name for himself making “old-fashioned” genre movies that feel like they belong to a different era. While he’s dabbled in franchise fair with blockbusters like Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Mangold has managed to prove that classic westerns (3:10 to Yuma), whodunit mystery thrillers (Identity), issue focused melodramas (Girl, Interrupted), and musical biopics (Walk the Line) still have a foothold with audiences. Mangold added the sports rivalry racing drama Ford v Ferrari to his filmography in 2019, which became both a commercial hit and a critical darling, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Although it certainly draws inspiration from classic sports dramas like Le Mans and Grand Prix, Ford v Ferrari is a fairly accurate depiction of an amazing underdog racing story.

Ford v Ferrari American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference and the laws of physics to build a revolutionary race car for Ford in order to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Release Date November 15, 2019 Director James Mangold Cast Christian Bale , Matt Damon , Roberta Sparta , Caitriona Balfe Jon Bernthal , Noah Jupe Runtime 152 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Jez Butterworth , John-Henry Butterworth , Jason Keller Studio 20th Century Fox Tagline They took the American dream for a ride Website https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/ford-v-ferrari

What Is ‘Ford v Ferrari’ About?

Ford v. Ferrari centers on the peculiar friendship between the automobile designer Carol Shelby (Matt Damon) and the eccentric motorsport driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) as they attempt to pull off a major victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans competition. Although the Ford Motor Company is considered to be an underdog in the competition, Shelby is hired by his employer, Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) to create a new racing vehicle that could potentially disrupt the Ferrari company’s dominance within the event. Knowing that Miles is an expert engineer with an unparalleled ability to determine a vehicle’s merits, Shelby hires his old friend to help test the new Ford GT40 Mk I. Ford v Ferrari details the immense preparation Miles and Shelby took to retrofit their new vehicle ahead of the major race. It’s one of the rare sports movies where the build up is just as exciting as the championship at the end.

Nicknamed “Howard the Deuce,” Ford II entered the competition due to a feud with Enzo Ferrari, who had rejected his acquisition offer and barred the two companies from forming a partnership. Egocentric and skeptical of his rivals, Ferrari believed that the Ford Motor Company wasn’t capable of designing an advanced vehicle that rivaled his own. Ford v Ferrari accurately depicts the Ford Motor Company’s motivations for entering the Le Mans Competition. Ford II saw the race as an opportunity to prove Ferrari wrong, and spared no expense in pouring the company’s resources into the most advanced vehicle on the market. The global coverage of the Le Mans Competition also allowed Ford to showcase its new line of vehicles to a widespread audience.

‘Ford v Ferrari’ Depicts One of the Most Intense Racing Competitions Ever

Bale received significant acclaim for his performance, and the depiction of Miles in Ford v Ferrari is reflective of his real personality. After a brief stint driving lumber trucks for the British military during the tail end of World War II, Miles moved to Hollywood in order to take part in the emerging Southern California racing culture. It was during this period that he set many records for auto racing, and gained a reputation for taking inordinate risks to have his name remembered in history books. At the time that Shelby approached him about joining the Ford team ahead of the Le Mans Competition at the beginning of Ford v Ferrari, Miles was operating his own tuning shop alongside his wife Mollie (Caitríona Balfe) and son Peter (Noah Jupe). A series of financial setbacks resulting from unpaid taxes ends up inspiring Miles to join Shelby’s crew, even though he was never regarded as a “team player.”

As breathtaking as the film’s final act is, Ford v Ferrari is one of the rare films in which the true story almost feels like fiction. During the final stretch of the Le Mans race, Ford II realizes it would be a better publicity opportunity to have all of his vehicles cross the finish line at the same time, even though Miles’ vehicle was well ahead of his opponents. Miles eventually complied with the orders and slowed down his vehicle, resulting in an instantly iconic image that revitalized the Ford brand internationally. Unfortunately, this stunt also cost Miles the race that he should have won single-handedly on a technicality. In fact, Miles was declared the second place winner because the Ford car driven by racers Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon started the race behind his vehicle, and thus had a longer trek.

‘Ford v. Ferrari’ Added Some Dramatic Embellishments

The circumstances around the final arm of the race have been a matter of dispute, as Ford executives only learned too late that a single winner could be determined. Their plan of a three-way tie was impossible, but they were unable to communicate to Miles that he should speed up and ignore their previous plan. Although the film ends on the triumphant note of Ford's victory, Ford v Ferrari shows the tragic ending of Miles’ racing career. The pressure to conform to the photo opportunity, spearheaded by the Ford executive Leo Beebe (Josh Lucas), inspired Miles to begin preparations for the next year of the competition. Unfortunately, Miles was killed two months later due to a mechanical failure in his J-car during a testing period at Riverside International Raceway.

Although the film draws from the nonfiction novel Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans by A. J. Baime, some events in Ford v Ferrari are dramatized for the sake of making an exciting sports movie. The real Ford II never took a joyride in an untested vehicle with Shelby, and would not have taken such an active role in giving inspirational speeches to the mechanical team due to his business obligations. Similarly, the brawl between Shelby and Miles prior to the day of Le Mans is a purely fictional insertion, although the two did butt heads throughout their time together.

