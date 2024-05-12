Action is a universally loved genre. After all, the riveting, adrenaline-pumping charm of fight sequences, chases, explosions, and complex stunts can never get lost in translation. Some of the most entertaining movies ever made, from old acclaimed classics to beloved modern blockbusters, are action vehicles— a fair number were made outside English-speaking countries.

From experimental European works of art, like Run Lola Run, to Asian classics that need no introduction, like Harakiri, foreign action movies provide a fascinating insight into how different cultures approach the genre's signatures and tropes. There's nothing quite as fun as a well-made action movie, and if they're willing to step outside their English-speaking comfort zone, general audiences will discover that many countries around the world have some excellent action spectacles to offer.

10 'Elite Squad 2' (2010)

Country: Brazil

Close

Though generally panned by critics, Elite Squad immediately became one of Brazil's biggest cult classics, proving that critics and audiences can disagree greatly. As such, a lot was weighing on the sequel's shoulders; thankfully for fans, it delivered. Elite Squad 2 proved to be just as impactful and action-packed as its predecessor, if not even better. In it, a high-ranking security officer in Rio is swept into a bloody political dispute involving government higher-ups and dangerous paramilitary groups.

Wagner Moura, now very famous worldwide, offers a terrific performance as Roberto Nascimento, reprising the role that was his international breakthrough in the 2007 original. What's best about Elite Squad 2 is its ability to balance brutal action with political nuance, telling a gripping tale of crime and corruption that's sure to strike a chord with any fan of the genre, no matter where they're from.

Buy on Amazon

9 'The Raid 2' (2014)

Country: Indonesia

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

The original The Raid: Redemption took the world by storm in 2012, immediately earning praise as not just one of the best action movies of the 2010s but the best Indonesian action film of all time. It's fair to say that it was quite surprising when the sequel, The Raid 2, was arguably better. In it, action hero Rama goes undercover to bring down a criminal syndicate and uncover the corruption within his police force.

This is one of those rare martial arts movies that are perfect from start to finish, all thanks to high-energy and over-the-top action that somehow finds plenty of ways to one-up the mind-blowing fight scenes of its predecessor. The Raid 2 has a much better and more compelling narrative than most action-focused movies of its type, but the main attractions are the super-stylized fight sequences brilliantly directed by Gareth Evans.

The Raid 2 Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date April 11, 2014 Director Gareth Evans Cast Iko Uwais , Julie Estelle , Yayan Ruhian , Doni Alamsyah , Arifin Putra , Oka Antara Runtime 150 minutes Writers Gareth Evans

8 'Enter the Dragon' (1973)

Country: Hong Kong

Image via Warner Bros.

No list of the best foreign action movies of all time would be complete without at least a mention of the legendary icon Bruce Lee. The Hong Kong-American martial artist has a reputation that has made him a kind of mythical figure in the film industry, and it's all thanks to movies like Enter the Dragon, perhaps his most popular. In it, Lee plays a martial artist traveling to an island fortress to spy on an opium lord under the guise of attending a fighting tournament.

Lee is at the top of his game in Enter the Dragon, showing how his unparalleled ability to command the screen made him the larger-than-life action star that he's remembered as today. The story isn't particularly strong or complex, but it never pretends to be anything more than it is: an entertaining enough excuse to see some of the most impressive fight choreography the martial arts movie genre has ever seen.

7 'Run Lola Run' (1998)

Country: Germany

Close

Germany has produced a wide variety of outstanding films, and Run Lola Run is probably their best and most popular from the 1990s. It's an experimental thriller where, after a failed money delivery, Lola has only 20 minutes to get 100,000 Deutschmarks to save her boyfriend's life. Those 20 minutes take place in real-time, making this one of the most gripping journeys one can have with a movie.

An offbeat tone, a legendary soundtrack, and compact use of action make Run Lola Run one of the most refreshing action films of the '90s, which was arguably the best decade ever for the genre. With a stylish and suspenseful touch, director Tom Tykwer achieves an exhilarating pace that makes Run Lola Run an absolute rush from start to finish.

Watch on Amazon

6 'Hard Boiled' (1992)

Country: Hong Kong

Image via Golden Princess Film Production

Hong Kong has produced some of the greatest and most iconic action movies ever made, thanks to directors as iconic as John Woo. The filmmaker has made a variety of exceptional action films, but one of his most highly acclaimed is Hard Boiled. It's about a... well, hard-boiled cop who teams up with an undercover agent to shut down a sinister mobster crew.

With over 300 on-screen deaths, Hard Boiled has one of the highest on-screen kill counts in movie history. If this isn't enough to make any action fan who hasn't seen the film want to get to it immediately, it's hard to say what will. Speaking on a more severe tone, Hard Boiled has a strong emotional core, the typical idiosyncrasies that make Woo so beloved, and exquisitely crafted action scenes that prove that action cinema can be artistic while also keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Rent on Amazon

5 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Countries: China, Taiwan, Hong Kong

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Since it came out at the turn of the century, the multinational co-production Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon has been praised as a groundbreaking piece of martial arts cinema. Making ample use of low fantasy tropes at their very best, it tells the tale of a young Chinese warrior who steals a sword and escapes into a romantic world of adventure and physics-defying action.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's creatively crafted and incredibly fun fight sequences made it successful, but its smartly written script and Ang Lee's skillful directing catapulted it to four Oscar wins and international fame. It's not often that someone makes a movie that toys with and re-contextualizes everything its genre has come to represent, but that's precisely what Lee's masterpiece did.

Watch on Amazon

4 'Oldboy' (2003)

Country: South Korea

Image via Show East

Though Park Chan-wook has made some of the most celebrated South Korean movies in history, none have ever come close to the level of quality and fame that Oldboy reached and has kept over the years. The groundbreaking film follows a man who, after being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, escapes and has only five days to track his captor.

Oldboy is definitely not for the faint of heart. Its action scenes are brutal, but it's its smart yet ruthlessly written screenplay that's likeliest to leave plenty of viewers disturbed for days. With terrific performances and a third act that packs a hell of a punch, Oldboy is one of the best cat-and-mouse thrillers of all time, in no small measure thanks to some of the most creatively shot and edited action fans will see in some time.