While Christmas isn't celebrated in the same way all around the world, it's not a holiday that's exclusive to Western and/or English-speaking countries. And even if a group of people may not choose to celebrate Christmas specifically, they may mark the last few days of the year as something to celebrate similarly, getting into a holiday or festive spirit without explicitly labeling it as Christmas.

This is reflected by the fact that the ever-popular "Christmas movie" genre isn't exclusively populated by movies in the English language. The following 10 movies all encapsulate end-of-year festivities in one way or another, yet feature languages other than English. For anyone wanting to broaden their knowledge of world cinema whilst also watching Christmas-themed movies, these are all good options.

'Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale' (2010)

One of the darkest Christmas movies of all time, Rare Exports: A Christmas Story is a dark fantasy/horror movie from Finland. Like many Christmas movies, it takes place in a cold, snowy setting and includes a version of Santa Claus as a character...

...However, unlike many Christmas movies, Rare Exports' take on Santa is anything but wholesome or jolly. He ends up being the film's main villain, terrorizing the main characters after he's uncovered. This makes Rare Exports a creepy and unsettling take on Christmas movies, painting the holiday season as one that's full of horror and menace instead of goodwill and generosity.

'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' (1964)

A rare musical where every line of dialogue is sung, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is a bittersweet romance movie that has some of its pivotal scenes play out around Christmastime, including much of its memorable final act.

It's a French movie that spans several years, showing the romance between two young lovers who get separated due to the Algerian War. It includes enough Christmas imagery to count as a Christmas film, but is a good deal sadder than most Christmas movies - and of course, it also stands out within the genre thanks to it being a musical.

'Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence' (1983)

Like Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence is a movie that has its ending take place around Christmas, while a large portion of the movie does not. Still, it was enough to have the movie feature "Christmas" in its title, though those expecting more Christmas-related things to appear in the movie might be surprised to find it's actually a movie about a prison camp that's thrown into chaos when Major Jack Celliers (David Bowie) arrives there as a prisoner of war.

It also is, admittedly, a movie that features a fairly even split between English and Japanese dialogue, due to the cast being made up of English actors (who generally play the prisoners of war) and Japanese actors (who generally play the soldiers who oversee the prison camp). However: Christmas is featured, and there is a good deal of Japanese dialogue, making it enough of a foreign-language Christmas movie to qualify as one.

'The Star Wars Holiday Special' (1978)

Like numerous characters in the Star Wars universe, the Wookiees are a species that do not speak English. Their main dialect is known as Shyriiwook, and given the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special largely focuses on Chewbacca's family as they wait for him to come home for their version of Christmas, Life Day, there's a good deal of non-English dialogue.

One of the most baffling things about this Holiday Special is the fact that the Wookiees' conversations aren't subtitled, leading to long, awkward scenes where Chewbacca's family grunt and groan at each other, with little context given for what they're saying. It's a baffling movie all around, and easy to understand why it's not canon... though it's undeniably a holiday special, and features plenty of scenes without English dialogue.

'Amarcord' (1973)

One of the most famous movies directed by famed Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini, Amarcord is an episodic film about a young boy growing up in Italy during the 1930s. Structurally, it feels intentionally fragmented, almost like a stream of memories of adolescence being remembered later in life.

Naturally, the scenes/memories cover a good deal of time, and cycle through many seasons; a wintry Christmas period included. It makes sense, given Christmas is a time that maybe loses some of its magic as you grow older, leading to it being referenced in a nostalgic movie like Amarcord feeling fitting.

'Tokyo Godfathers' (2003)

Tokyo Godfathers is one of only four films directed by the masterful Satoshi Kon during his tragically short life. It takes place in Tokyo on Christmas Eve, and follows three homeless people who find an abounded newborn baby and set out on a mission to find its parents.

There aren't many anime films out there that are as explicitly Christmas-themed as Tokyo Godfathers, making it essential viewing for Japanese animation fans who like to get into the holiday spirit. For a very different take on the same premise, there's also the 1948 Western, 3 Godfathers, which also qualifies as a Christmas movie.

'Fanny and Alexander' (1982)

Given Fanny and Alexander is over three hours long when it comes to its theatrical cut, and over five hours long when it comes to its extended director's cut, maybe it's inevitable that a scene will take place on or around Christmas. After all, this is a truly epic film in every sense of the word, and spans numerous years over its long runtime.

The length shouldn't turn Christmas movie fans away, though, because this is without a doubt one of the greatest films directed by Ingmar Bergman, whom many consider one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. This Swedish film stands as one of the most emotional coming-of-age movies of all time, and successfully pulls off having a broad scope while exploring its characters in intimate, personal ways.

'The City of Lost Children' (1995)

For anyone who likes their Christmas-themed movies creepy, futuristic, and fantastical all in one, The City of Lost Children has you covered. It's a French-language film with a surreal and often nightmarish atmosphere, which is fitting, considering the main narrative revolves around an old scientist who believes he can delay the process of aging by stealing dreams from children.

One of the film's dream sequences contains multiple Santas in a way that starts kind of funny, but becomes frightening as the scene goes on. Much of the film operates this way, too, meaning it's only easy to recommend for Christmas movie fans who are after something off the beaten track.

'The Phantom Carriage' (1921)

The Phantom Carriage would have to be one of the best silent films set around the holiday season, given it's also among the best movies of the silent era full stop. The story revolves around a legend that claims the last person to die in a given year becomes the driver of the titular phantom carriage, which will collect the souls of all who die in the following year.

It's a remarkably ambitious silent film, with some effects that still manage to look eerie and nightmarish. For anyone too busy with family events on Christmas Day itself to watch a movie, this Swedish film would be a great pick to watch in the coming days, given how pivotal New Year's Eve is to the legend at the center of The Phantom Carriage's narrative.

'2046' (2004)

Another film that spans multiple years - and a fair few Christmas Eves in the process - 2046 is a science-fiction/romance movie directed by the great Wong Kar-wai. It focuses on a writer's numerous relationships over the course of several years, and the longing he feels for the woman who may well have been his one true love.

It might not quite reach the heights of Chungking Express or In the Mood For Love, but 2046 is still a worthy film within Wong Kar-wai's eclectic filmography. It does also contain a good deal more Christmas than most of his other movies, for what that's worth, making it a good one for sentimental souls to watch in December.

