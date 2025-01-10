The concept of cult cinema is imbued with ambiguity, but it's an essential part of what it is and always has been. Different sources have given all sorts of definitions of what a cult film is, but at its core, cult cinema is all about movies that garner followings that revel in intense enjoyment of their peculiarities. A great deal of irony and self-awareness, multiple re-watches, midnight screenings, and excessive displays of fandom are all elements that define cult cinema.

Another essential element of cult cinema is that it can come from anywhere on the planet. While the majority of well-known cult movies come from Hollywood and the rest of the U.S., there are also lots of non-American cult films that have made themselves worthy of audiences' love over the years. From Europe to Asia to Africa, there are lots of international masterworks and so-bad-they're-good gems that have acquired a cult following as big as any Hollywood movie.

10 'La Haine' (1995)

Country: France

Image via Canal+

The French film industry is one of the most important and influential outside of Hollywood, and La Haine is perhaps the most iconic French cult classic ever. It's set over 24 hours in the lives of three young men in the French suburbs the day after a violent riot. Kinetic, hard-hitting, and absolutely breathtaking in its artistic merit, it's #17 on Letterboxd's Top 250 movies, and rightfully so.

La Haine is one of the best international movies of the '90s, a vibrant and incisive sociopolitical critique that has a bold message but never forgets to be fun, nuanced, and emotionally stirring. As soon as it came out in 1995 and in the years after its release, it put the spotlight on the hardships and police brutality of Parisian suburbs, opening the door for new and fresh class-conscious French cinema. This approach made it an instant cult hit, which it has remained to this day.

9 'Who Killed Captain Alex?' (2010)

Country: Uganda

Image via Wakaliwood

Due to their complicated economic and political situations, the vast majority of African countries lack a film industry, if they even produce films at all. The visionary Nabwana I.G.G., labeled Uganda's Quentin Tarantino, set out to change that by creating Wakaliwood, a movie studio based in Uganda's capital of Kampala. With a budget of a whopping $85 U.S. dollars, they made their first "big" film:

Who Killed Captain Alex? is an action comedy about a captain tasked with defeating the Tiger Mafia, who kills him in the process. Upon hearing the news, his brother starts an investigation to avenge his death. Who Killed Captain Alex? isn't really good in any traditional sense, but the mere fact that it got made is a testament to the power of the love for filmmaking. It's one of the most rewatchable so-bad-they're-good movies ever made, with a quirky sense of humor and a unique B-picture quality that made it ripe for picking up a cult following. It's one of the most enjoyable movies that have ever come out of the African continent.

8 'Y Tu Mamá También' (2001)

Country: Mexico

Image via 20th Century Studios

Alfonso Cuarón is one of Mexico's most remarkable filmmakers, and although he's made most of his best work in Hollywood, his best movie to date remains his Mexican masterpiece Y Tu Mamá También. It's the story of two freshly graduated teenage boys who embark on a road trip across the country with an older Spanish woman, learning a thing or two about life, each other, and themselves along the way.

Y Tu Mamá, by far one of the best indie films of the 2000s, mainly gained its cult reputation through its transgressive sexual content and intense erotic scenes, but that's far from being the only thing that it has to offer. The film is a powerful allegory about a broken Mexico, a socially divided country that oh so often turns a blind eye to the stories of others. But, more than anything, this cult classic shines thanks to the fascinating main characters and the out-of-this-world chemistry shared between Maribel Verdú, Diego Luna, and Gael García Bernal.

7 'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Country: Japan

Image via Rex Entertainment

Numerous anime movies can be counted among the all-time best ever, but one that's always near the top of the list is Perfect Blue. Directed by the masterful Satoshi Kon, it's a uniquely disturbing psychological thriller about a pop singer who gives up her career to become an actress. However, she slowly starts losing her mind as she begins to be stalked by an obsessed fan and a ghost from her past.

Perfect Blue, one of the most acclaimed and influential non-American animated movies ever, is proof that a film doesn't need to be bad or cheap in order to be a cult classic. Stylish, mysterious, and often overwhelmingly dark, it's a masterpiece that's influenced directors of the caliber of Darren Aronofsky, whose Requiem for a Dream and especially Black Swan feel like homages to Perfect Blue in several ways.

6 'El Topo' (1970)

Country: Mexico

Image via ABKCO Films

Chilean-French avant-garde filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky is the king of cinematic surrealism and one of the most important arthouse directors of all time. Although it may not be his best work, the Mexican acid Western El Topo is one of the most important cult films ever. Like all of Jodorowsky's movies, it's exquisitely weird, telling the story of a mysterious gunfighter who wanders a mystical Western landscape with his naked son, encountering multiple bizarre characters and events along the way.

El Topo is a phenomenal and fascinating film in its own right, but its trajectory and reception are perhaps even more interesting. Banned in Mexico and causing an outcry in several other countries, it remained an underground sensation for a while, its success largely owing to none other than John Lennon, who adored it. El Topo then remained vastly inaccessible for many years until finally obtaining a DVD release in 2007. It was precisely its transgressions and the "forbidden" feeling that its inaccessibility granted it that made it as huge a cult film as it is today.

5 'Akira' (1988)

Country: Japan

Image via TMS Entertainment

In a very key way, Akira was one of the movies that defined the 1980s, popularizing anime cinema in the West. In fact, if anime is as popular a medium as it is today across the globe, that's it's largely thanks to Katsuhiro Otomo's extraordinary adaptation of his eponymous manga. It's about a secret military project endangering Neo-Tokyo when it turns a biker gang member into a rampaging psychic killer who can only be stopped by his gang of biker friends and a group of fellow psychics.

Akira's influence on not just anime but international cinema—including Hollywood—can't be overstated. The film's mature narrative, stylized depiction of violence, and unique cyberpunk aesthetics instantly gave it a cult following that's stuck by it for decades. Nowadays, Akira might be more mainstream now than it ever has been before, but its place as a seminal cult classic goes beyond how many people are actually aware of it.

4 'Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior' (1981)

Country: Australia

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Nowadays, George Miller is well-known as a mad visionary. Back in the '70s, though, he was an up-and-coming Australian filmmaker who made Mad Max with a budget of just 400,000 Australian dollars and pretty much no permits. Then, in 1981, he released an even better film, recognized as one of the best action sequels ever made. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior follows the titular cynical drifter agreeing to help a small, gasoline-rich community get rid of a horde of bandits in a post-apocalyptic Australian wasteland.

The Road Warrior keeps much of the cheap charm that made Mad Max a cult classic, but a bigger budget and a more seasoned George Miller meant it had all sorts of new, fresh, and always deliciously wild ideas. Even though the reception wasn't particularly extraordinary upon release, The Road Warrior garnered a growing cult following over time. Today, it's remembered as one of the '80s best action movies, a delightful high-octane spectacle the likes of which Miller wouldn't match for another 34 years with Fury Road.