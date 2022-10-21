The horror genre is one of the most successful and widely consumed forms of media. Horror films (of varying qualities, even) always manage to bring in crowds, and gain a big sense of popularity, especially within western areas. Hollywood manages to pump dozens of successful horror films each year, however, it's also important to recognize some unique and unconventional horror films that come from all over the world.

Whether it's the surreal mind-bending visionaries from France or the deeply gritty and harrowing features from Korea, there are plenty of haunting, weird, and distinctive horror films from the past decade that the whole globe has to offer.

'Climax' (2018)

Climax stands out as being one of the most disturbing and distressing films from recent years. It follows a group of dancers as they all start to suffer from a nightmarish drug trip after collectively consuming a spiked party drink.

Gaspar Noé really has an eye for making harrowing, yet impactful filmmaking. Even if he isn't directly making a horror film, there are still many haunting aspects to the stories he tells. However, Climax feels like the closest to genuine horror. It's a film that the more you think about it, the more frightening it gets and is a truly evocative experience as we watch these dancers essentially lose control over their minds.

'I Saw the Devil' (2010)

If you like brutal and emotional revenge stories, in a similar vein to Oldboy, then I Saw the Devil is a must-watch. The film tells the story of a man who goes on a bloodthirsty quest for revenge after his wife is tragically murdered.

While there are no demons or monsters in this film, it still manages to evoke a great sense of horror based on the character's decisions and acts alone. The film is violent and unforgiving and doesn't shy away from showing the extreme measures some people take in order to seek revenge.

'The Lure' (2015)

Combining the words 'mermaid', 'horror', and 'musical' sound like a weird fever dream, but that is exactly what The Lure is. The film tells the story of two sisters who find themselves in a vicious love triangle when one of them falls in love with a young man.

The film has such a unique aesthetic that makes its bizarre atmosphere so memorable. Even if this is a film you only ever end up watching once, it is something you will forever remember experiencing. It is a wild, energetic picture that feels like a twisted, manic, and modern retelling of The Little Mermaid.

'One Cut of the Dead' (2017)

While One Cut of the Dead isn't especially one of the scariest horror movies out there, it certainly is one of the funniest. This is a film that is best experienced by knowing as little as possible before going into it. All you need to know is that it's a complete one-take zombie film that you should continue to watch past the credits.

The film is a highly amusing roller-coaster filled to the brim with fantastic performances and choreography. The film has a truly unique concept unlike really anything done before. It's a wild and original experience that everyone should get the pleasure of watching.

'The Skin I Live In' (2011)

The Skin I Live In is more of a haunting psychological thriller but definitely has some horrific moments that warrant it falling into the horror genre. If you like emotionally challenging and extremely screwed-up films then this is certainly one for you. It follows the story of a masterful plastic surgeon (Antonio Banderas) that creates a highly protective synthetic skin.

Director Pedro Almodóvar's top talent is on display within this film with some fantastic direction, staging, and sense of style. Even his meticulous eye can capture some deeply deranged subject matter with a sense of beauty.

'Suspiria' (2018)

On the topic of deranged themes explored through beauty, the artful remake of Suspiria certainly fits into that category. The film tells a dreary rendition of the classic story of a young woman (Dakota Johnson) who leaves the US in order to attend a mysterious dance academy in Germany. While this film does have some similarities to the original, director Luca Guadagnino credits it as being more of a 'homage' to the original as it does deviate from it quite drastically.

Guadagnino always knows how to create a sensory experience through his filmmaking, and Suspiria is a perfect example of that. The film focuses on the feelings of touch and sight. Visually the film is stunning with a lot of creative camera work and editing choices and the film really evokes a sense of touch through its great dance sequences and physical performances. It is a creepy and mesmerizing experience certainly worth watching.

'Train To Busan' (2016)

With the zombie genre seeming to fade away, it's films like Train To Busan that prove that you can still tell a serious and unique story with the likes of the undead, or in this case, the plagued. As the title suggests, the film quite literally takes place on a train heading to Busan and follows the crew as they find out that they are in the mists of a zombie outbreak.

The film is tense and gripping specifically due to its setting. The confined compartments of the train add a lot to the fear factor, especially considering the limited space to escape or hide from the bloodthirsty zombies.

Raw (2016)

Raw explores themes that will definitely crawl under most people's skins...literally. The film tells the story of a young woman (Garance Marillier) who attends her first year at veterinary school and develops an unusual craving for flesh after she tries out meat for the first time.

The film is highly unsettling and doesn't shy away from showing some truly grotesque imagery. The film almost feels like it's set in a slightly fantasized reality due to the equally modern but also bizarre nature of the setting and characters. The film is a truly weird blend of many ideas that will leave you disgusted, scared, and even mesmerized.

'The Wailing' (2016)

South Korea has a ton of great films that aren't from directors Park Chan-wook or Bong Joon-ho, and The Wailing is certainly one of them. The film tells the story of a policeman who investigates a case of a mysterious sickness that begins to spread within a small village after the visit of a peculiar stranger.

The film acts as a very compelling mystery that slowly devolves into genuine horror. The film does a great job of reeling you into the world of this small town and keeps you hooked and attached to its characters as we simultaneously try to uncover the puzzles the film expresses.

'Titane' (2021)

Another Julia Ducournau film makes an appearance on this list with Titane, her highly surreal follow-up to Raw. And While Raw is weird enough, this film takes its extremes even further however by telling a very atypical story of a woman (Agathe Rousselle) that goes down a spiraling sequence of events after being in a lethal car accident when she was younger.

Despite being a very weird and messed up film that may seem like a blend of nonsensical events, Titane has a lot of underlying themes to be explored. It is a highly fascinating commentary on sex, family, gender, and acceptance wrapped up together in a brutal, punk, and deranged bow.

