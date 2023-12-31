While the vast majority of audiences in the United States are only accustomed to watching the major American and Canadian releases in a given year, there are always many amazing and groundbreaking films released worldwide. Worldwide cinema continues year after year to create varied and creative stories that are completely different from the style and tone of films made and released for U.S. markets. It has reached the point that even American Hollywood studios have enlisted international visionaries and creators to create designated films in other languages.

Whether they were massive blockbusters in their own countries that made the successful leap to American soil, or poignant art films looking to gain recognition on the awards circuit, there are several ways a foreign language film can find its way to English-speaking audiences. 2023 especially was another spectacular year for foreign language films, with a standout mixture of prominent titles from all across the world that each deserve to be watched alongside English films.

10 'Sisu'

Spoken Language: Finnish

Image via Antti Rastivo/Lionsgate

Sisu follows the story of Aatami Korpi, a prospector who has been hard at work searching for gold in the wilderness of Lapland, Finland in the middle of World War II. His luck soon begins to turn when he discovers the mother lode, leaving with his newfound fortune, but is interrupted by a dangerous and arrogant patrol of Nazi soldiers. After they attempt to take his gold from him and leave him for dead, Aatami fights back and lays waste to their patrol, putting a massive target on his back from other Nazis and forcing him into a chase across the countryside.

While the film's dialogue is primarily Finnish, there is very little actual dialogue in the film, as it adopts a signature "Show, Don't Tell" approach to its very core. Aatami himself doesn't utter a single word until the film's ending, letting his facial expressions and actions speak more than words could ever convey. This makes the film an incredibly approachable and easy recommendation for those not used to foreign language filmmaking, as audiences can easily focus on the thrilling, high-octane violence and action.

Sisu Release Date April 28, 2023 Director Jalmari Helander Cast Jorma Tommila , Onni Tommila , Jack Doolan , Aksel Hennie Rating R Runtime 91 minutes

Watch on Starz

9 'Perfect Days'

Spoken Language: Japanese

Image via Neon

Perfect Days follows the story of Hirayama, a sweet old Japanese man who lives a simple life as a cleaner of the many toilets of Tokyo, a life that gives him inner peace and melancholy. Even outside of the joy that he gets from his work, he finds time in his daily routine for several other deep and intimate passions, including those for music and literature. However, as he begins to connect more and more with the world and people around him, more and more of his mysterious past begins to gradually be uncovered.

There's great beauty and grace that comes with being content and satisfied with one's life, no matter how it may appear from an outsider's perspective, and this energy is perfectly understood and displayed to great effect in Perfect Days. Especially when the state of the world continues to grow more tiresome and difficult, Perfect Days is a beautiful reminder of the wonders of living life to the fullest under any circumstances. The film's uncanny ability to conjure these powerful and resonating emotions has made it a smash hit well beyond Japanese audiences but across the entire world.

Perfect Days A janitor in Japan drives between jobs listening to rock music. Director Wim Wenders Cast Kôji Yakusho Rating PG Runtime 123 minutes

Buy Tickets Now

8 'Fallen Leaves'

Spoken Language: Finnish

Image via MUBI

Fallen Leaves follows the unexpected blossoming love story of supermarket shelf-stocker Ansa and alcoholic sandblaster Holappa, after they miraculously cross paths on a normally uneventful night. Despite their differences and the difficulties facing their low-income situation, they attempt to do what they can to create a lasting relationship, hoping that their potential love could be enough to make it worth their time.

No matter where the story originated, the concept and topic of love always finds its way to be discussed and examined in films across the world, with Fallen Leaves simply being the latest deep dive into the topic from Finland. Even still, the methodology and ways that Fallen Leaves takes in telling its love story make it easily one of the most dynamic and powerful love stories in recent memory. It delves into and tackles many powerful contemporary themes and messages that parallel the difficulties of modern time, but shows that despite all the hardships, love still perseveres.

Fallen Leaves

In modern-day Helsinki, two lonely souls in search of love meet by chance in a karaoke bar. However, their path to happiness is beset by obstacles - from lost phone numbers to mistaken addresses, alcoholism, and a charming stray dog. Release Date November 17, 2023 Runtime 81 min. Main Genre Comedy Genres Drama

Buy Tickets Now

Related 10 Great Foreign Films Recommended by Edgar Wright Good foreign films are hard to find these days, but Wright knows which ones are the best!

7 'El Conde'

Spoken Language: Spanish

Image via Netflix

A strange and hilarious horror satire of a real life dictator, El Conde follows the story of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a vampire, having lived a blood-soaked life for over two centuries. However, as his long and tumultuous life is finally coming to an end, the other vampires and vultures that surround his circle of power cannot help but leech onto his remaining life for one last grasp of power.

El Conde creates a very distinct and efficient style thanks to its combination of satirical comedy, inspired gothic visuals, and its strange and vibrant worldbuilding and realistic vampire mythos. It makes for one of the most prominent hyper-focused political satires to be released in recent memory, shedding a strange and unexpected light on one of the most controversial political figures of the late 20th century. It's easily about as violent and bloody as a political satire can get, and it uses this fact to mold a highly creative and hilarious horror comedy.

Watch on Netflix

6 'The Zone of Interest'

Spoken Language: German, Polish

Image via A24

The Zone of Interest is a heart-stopping war drama that follows the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Hoss, and his wife, Hedwig, as they attempt to build a dream life for themselves living next to the camp. However, as they get closer to building their supposed dream life, it becomes that much more apparent to the entire family the nightmarish consequences that come from building their dreams on the souls and bodies of the innocent.

Dramas that tackle the dread and harrow of the holocaust have been deeply explored in international cinema over the years, yet The Zone of Interest had a distinct, original, and relevant approach to the topic. The film conjures powerful questions about living with and being complacent with cruelty, the lines that are crossed, and the excuses made in the name of self-profit and self-preservation. Few films have been able to successfully capture and display levels of malice and hatred so effectively and poignantly, leaving audiences changed from before experiencing its powerful message.

The Zone of Interest The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Jonathan Glazer Cast Sandra Hüller , Christian Friedel , Freya Kreutzkam , Max Beck Rating PG-13 Runtime 105 minutes

Buy Tickets Now

5 'When Evil Lurks'

Spoken Language: Spanish

Image via IFC

When Evil Lurks is an Argentinian horror thriller that follows the residents of a small rural town, who are forced into a battle for survival when they discover a demon will be born in the town. As the residents attempt to escape the town before the evil can be born among them, it proves to be too late, as the bloodbath begins as the demon makes its way through the remaining residents of the town, killing them off one by one.

When Evil Murks may be the goriest and most shocking horror movie of the year, with numerous instances of intense gore and practical effects that bring the medium to its absolute limits. The multitude of horrific creativity on display makes it a highly enjoyable and massively underrated horror film, a genre that continuously finds ways to deliver and evolve all around the world. The visuals and lore behind the demon itself are so powerful that they make the film an easy recommendation to any hardcore horror fan, even those who aren't as experienced with foreign-language horror.

Watch on Shudder

4 'Godzilla Minus One'

Spoken Language: Japanese

Image via Toho

While there have been many Godzilla films over the years, both from the series' original country of Japan as well as American franchises and adaptations, Godzilla Minus One attempts to return the series to its horror roots. The film sees the initial onslaught and nuclearization of the gargantuan beast in the tumultuous years of anguish facing Japan after World War II. Most specifically, it sees the events surrounding Godzilla's attacks from the eyes of Koichi Shikishima, a dishonored kamikaze fighter who bailed during the war, attempting to build a new life in the wreckage of Tokyo.

Many Godzilla films major selling points are the massive kaiju action and destruction on display, usually sacrificing writing and enthralling characters in exchange for great monster sequences. However, Godzilla Minus One can find more inspiration from the original film and make the best of both worlds, providing some of the best action scenes the franchise has ever seen, and a multitude of iconic and engaging characters. It breaks new ground and revolutionizes the franchise, vastly outdoing the efforts that the franchise has made in Hollywood.

Godzilla Minus One

Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Rating PG-13 Main Genre Action

Buy Tickets Now

3 'The Boy and the Heron'

Spoken Language: Japanese

Image via Toho

The latest film from legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, The Boy and the Heron follows the story of Mahito, a teenage boy haunted by the recent death of his mother who is relocated with his family to a new rural home. However, after several encounters with a mysterious grey heron who continues to pester him, Mahito soon finds himself traveling into a strange other world between the realms of life and death. As he searches for his missing new stepmother, he comes into his own and comes to realizations about the world around him and his place in it.

The Boy and the Heron plays on the conventions and trends of Miyazaki's previous films in order to create a perfect swan song to his masterful filmography, bringing closure to a defining cinematic figurehead. Studio Ghibli films have always done a tremendous job of playing into markets outside of Japan, thanks to their beautiful visual style and frequent high-quality English dubs. However, even with the original Japanese audio, The Boy and the Heron is a brilliantly poignant and powerful story that deserves to be watched by animation fans across the entire world.

The Boy and the Heron A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Soma Santoki , Masaki Suda , Takuya Kimura , Aimyon Rating PG-13 Runtime 124 minutes

Buy Tickets Now

2 'Past Lives'

Spoken Language: Korean

Image via A24

One of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year, Past Lives follows the story of Nora and Hae Sung, two childhood friends who find their lives drifting away after Nora's family moves to America. However, well after their initial falling out, they find themselves reconnecting in person 20 years later, having both changed and lived completely different and varied lives from one another. The questions and possibilities of what could have been come into question as the duo spend the week together, confronting the notions and capabilities of love and destiny.

While many romantic dramas over the years have coasted and risen off of the strong energy and passion that comes from love, Past Lives from its very essence understands the core tenets of what makes a romantic drama work. The film has a masterfully efficient and realistic portrayal of love, an execution that works so well thanks in part to the powerful performances from Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro. The film also features a great deal of English on top of Korean, making it a must-watch for anyone looking to watch such a beautifully crafted, heartbreaking love story.

Past Lives Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny. Release Date June 23, 2023 Director Celine Song Cast Greta Lee , John Magaro , Teo Yoo , Moon Seung-ah Rating PG-13 Runtime 106 minutes

Watch on Prime

1 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Spoken Languages: French, German

Image via NEON

Anatomy of a Fall is a French court drama that follows the mystery behind the death of a man who fell from his attic in what initially seemed to be a tragic accident. However, after an autopsy shows that the body experienced blunt trauma before reaching the ground, the investigation is soon focused on his wife, Sandra, and whether she possibly murdered him. Soon, their entire home and every aspect of their lives is examined, including their blind son, who faces a great deal of difficulties and stress as a result of being the sole witness to the death.

Court dramas have always tended to display great levels of drama, suspense, and mystery, yet Anatomy of a Fall takes all of these conventions to create the quintessential modern-day court drama. The film has a masterful understanding of what makes court dramas as well as mystery films work so well, as it slowly drip feeds information to the audiences as the film goes on, giving the film a similar perspective to that of other characters in this film. This, in combination with the film's spectacular unexpected ending makes it a must-watch drama, and one of the best films of the year.

Anatomy of a Fall A woman is suspected of her husband's murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness. Release Date August 23, 2023 Director Justine Triet Cast Sandra Hüller , Swann Arlaud , Antoine Reinartz , Samuel Theis Rating R Runtime 150 minutes

Watch on Prime

NEXT: 10 Visually Stunning Foreign Language Movies