Throughout its 95 ceremonies, the Academy Awards have often made room to recognize performances from foreign-language films in its four acting categories. It’s always great to see works from beyond the United States make it into the Best Actor and Actress discourse, though it’s frustrating how these kinds of nominations are still rare even in the modern world. While Parasite can win the Best Picture Oscar, for instance, none of its esteemed performers cracked any of the four acting categories. These kinds of recurring snubs mean that countless 21st-century foreign-language performances have been ignored by the Oscars, with just a handful of such snubbed turns being explored below.

11 Song Kang-ho (Parasite)

How do you pick one standout performance above all others from Parasite? There’s not a dud to be found in the cast and nearly everyone’s performance involves some excellent line delivery that’s now become iconic. But even given the unforgettable qualities of performers like Cho Yeo-jeong, Parasite's acting MVP has to be Song Kang-ho. Playing Kim Ki-taek, the father of the Kim family, Kang-ho demonstrates a masterful command of portraying a man whose cynicism about the broader world has been caked in around his body. He just radiates years and years of anguish, the idea of economic chaos capsizing his family is no longer surprising (though by no means less intimidating) to him. It’s such a quietly tragic performance and one that’s so remarkable it manages to stand out in an ensemble cast packed to the gills with impressive actors.

10 Leila Hatami (A Separation)

The 2011 Asghar Farhadi directorial effort A Separation actually did quite well at the Academy Awards with a win in the Best Foreign Language Film category and even a nomination in the Best Original Screenplay section. Still, it's a shame the Oscars couldn't have also extended some love to the feature's performances, particularly Leila Hatami as Simin. Her work here is more than worthy of a Best Actress nomination, just look at how well she establishes Simin's body language and worldview in depicting this character passionately talking to a judge about her reasons for wanting a divorce. Right away, Hatami makes Simin a vividly-realized human being you can’t turn away from. The ensuing story in A Separation is all about varying accounts, perspectives, and differing definitions of "the truth." Amidst it all, Hatami provides a sense of consistency with her constantly richly human performance.

9 Anamaria Marinca (4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days)

4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days is not a movie rich with dialogue. This film, involving a pregnant woman and her roommate trying to pull off an abortion in Romania when such procedures are illegal, is all about unspoken deeds and desires. With this restrained atmosphere, Anamaria Marinca flourishes as a performer. On-screen for the vast majority of this movie's runtime, Marinca can communicate so much weariness and anguish with just the slightest bit of body language. You won’t realize just how much can be said with a vacant look until you see Marinca in the final scene of 4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days. Relying on storytelling that isn’t super reliant on dialogue could’ve petrified other actors, but Marinca proves captivating in such stripped-down confines.

8 N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (RRR)

Image via Netflix

In sharp contrast to 4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days, S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR is maximalist cinema at its finest. Even with a movie full of delightfully madcap action sequences, though, RRR proves so glorious because Rajamouli and the film’s actors treat the film’s characters like human beings. It’s the heart of RRR that makes it such a vibrant cinematic exercise. N.T. Rama Rao Jr.’s lead performance as Komaram Bheem, a fierce warrior dedicated to saving a kidnapped little girl. Rama Rao Jr. can handle any of the imaginative action set pieces Rajamouli conjures up, as seen by his transfixing work in an early tiger chase scene. But where he really comes into his own as a performer is in his instantly endearing rapport with fellow RRR leading man Ram Charan. The duo has incredible chemistry together while Rama Rao Jr.’s performance is so good that you won’t mind watching him even when the pair is apart. Throw in this man’s incredible footwork in the “Naatu Naatu” musical number, and it’s a wonder how N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in RRR was passed over for Oscar recognition.

7 Adèle Haenel (Portrait of a Lady on Fire)

Image via Neon

Sometimes, you just need one scene to cement a performance as an all-time classic. So it is with Adèle Haenel as Héloïse in Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Hanel is excellent all throughout the movie, but boy, she just crushes Fire’s ending, which sees her character silently listening to music she associates with her former lover Marianne (Noémie Merlant). Having to keep her body composed, Héloïse’s melancholy and wistfulness start out small and gradually get more and more noticeable, though never super pronounced. It’s such a beautiful and subdued depiction of being overwhelmed with memories of the past. If this was the only scene Haenel showed up in during Portrait of a Lady on Fire, it’d be more than enough to make her worthy of a Best Supporting Actress nod. Luckily for moviegoers everywhere, she’s a fixture of this movie and delivers that kind of talent all throughout the running time.

6 Tōko Miura (Drive My Car)

Withdrawn characters can be such a challenge for actors to play. Done wrong, they're more alienating and captivating to prospective viewers. But if you can get the alchemy right, such characters can tap into very real emotional experiences and keep moviegoers glued to the screen with the subtlest gestures. So it is with Tōko Miura as the driver Misaki Watari in Drive My Car. There’s just an aura about Miura that keeps your attention even as she says so few words and this performer makes Watari’s subdued nature so authentic that any instances of this character opening up hit you like a ton of bricks. A third-act emotional scene where Watari opens up about a landslide that changed her family forever works as quietly devastatingly as it does because of Miura’s deftly-measured performance. If you need a go-to demonstration for how outstanding withdrawn performances can be, look no further than Tōko Miura in Drive My Car.

5 Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon)

While Michelle Yeoh scored her very first Oscar nomination for her lead performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, anyone with even a cursory knowledge of her career knows that she’s been delivering performances worthy of awards season attention for decades now. Case in point: her lead performance in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Playing the character of Yu Shu Lien, Yeoh is mesmerizing here, whether she’s engaged in elaborate fight scenes or conveying her character’s unrequited romantic affection for Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-fat). Director Ang Lee offers Yeoh a chance to do everything under the sun in Hidden Dragon and it’s no surprise that this silver-screen legend is more than up to the task.

4 Leondro Firmino (City of God)

Leandro Firmino plays Li'l Ze in City of God, a powerful criminal that often incurs the audience's hatred just seconds into him entering a scene. But Firmino lends real humanity and nuance to a role that could've been reduced to a stock caricature. A moment where this actor must portray Li'l Ze wailing in agony after he loses a loved one is an especially great demonstration of how Firmino reminds us of the beating heart behind such an intimidating figure. Not many actors could pull off this kind of nuanced character, but Firmino makes it look easy.

3 Tang Wei (Decision to Leave)

Detective movies have occasionally cracked the most prolific Academy Awards categories, so how come Park Chan-wook’s gripping Decision to Leave got snubbed at the 95th Academy Awards? A worse crime than any of the foul acts committed in Leave has to be the Oscars ignoring this excellent film! An especially tragic snub from Decision to Leave’s exclusion at the Oscars is the lack of recognition for Tang Wei’s lead performance as Song Seo-rae. Initially just the wife of a murdered climber, Seo-rae starts out Decision to Leave with one firm personality but becomes ebbing and flowing into new demeanors as the film progresses. With each new twist and turn, Wei exudes an authentic quality, but also peppers in these small details that make you cautious about fully buying anything Seo-rae is selling. You don’t need to be a master detective to realize that Tang Wei’s Decision to Leave performance is more than Oscar-worthy.

2 Agathe Rousselle (Titane)

At this point, it’s tragically clear that the Academy Awards do not care about horror films. Very popular box office hits in this genre like Nope and Hereditary failed to garner any worthy nominations. It’s no surprise, then, that the body horror movie Titane from filmmaker Julia Ducournau, which fixates heavily on a woman’s sexual fascination with automobiles, was never going to have a chance with this ceremony. Still, that doesn’t make it any less frustrating that Agathe Rousselle was passed over for her unforgettable Titane performance as Alexia. Just the sheer physicality of this role alone, which encompasses everything from her work in elaborate sex scenes to overhauling all of her body language to depict Alexia inhabiting a new identity, is staggering. This absolutely bonkers movie is anchored by an impressively committed performance by Rousselle that should have been rewarded with a Best Actress Oscars nod…if only this ceremony could get over its bias against horror fare.

1 Nahuel Pérez Biscayart (BPM (Beats per Minute))

BPM (Beats per Minute) deserved better. This Robin Campillo directorial effort just feels like it immediately vanished even from arthouse cinema discourse, let alone any hopes of it getting Oscar buzz the year it was released. The lack of rampant discussions of BPM’s many achievements is a reflection of what cinema gets elevated as “Oscar-worthy” more than anything else, as any part of this movie could’ve easily been up at the Academy Awards. This includes the central performance of Nahuel Perez Biscayart as Sean Dalmazo, a 26-year-old whose been diagnosed with AIDS but is still out there fighting. Specifically, he’s continuing to join ACT UP protestors in championing the humanity of people suffering from AIDS and the LGBTQIA+ community.

There’s a fire to Biscayart’s performance that’s so incredible to watch, not to mention a sharp and welcome contrast to the default style of acting for most other cinematic depictions of gay men with AIDS. Even as Dalmazo becomes more and more sickly as the story progresses, Biscayart never loses that spark of rebellion in Dalmazo’s eyes. His performance is one of the many unforgettably vivid qualities of the rousing BPM (Beats per Minute), a movie whose exclusion from the Academy Awards institution feels almost appropriate for such a subversive anti-establishment motion picture.