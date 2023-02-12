You don't need subtitles to understand how great these foreign films are.

The Oscars are the prime awards show for film fanatics, and there have been some huge ups and downs in the annual program’s rich history. The Oscars consider both English and Foreign-language films, but it isn’t often that anything other than English-speaking films win big in terms of awards and accolades.

However, there are a solid number of times when the Academy has diverged from the norm and voted for a Foreign film to win the coveted Best Picture Award.

1 ‘Parasite’ (2020)

Parasite is a South Korean dark comedy-thriller film that follows two, connected families from vastly different economic backgrounds. The poorer family infiltrates the household by posing as highly-qualified individuals to be hired by the rich family and earn a living.

The movie was based on a play written by Bong Joon-ho, who then adapted that into Parasite and directed it. The film scored big and won four separate Academy Awards including Best Picture. The film is the first South Korean film to win the award for Best Picture.

2 ‘Roma’ (2018)

Roma is a Mexican drama film about the life of a live-in housekeeper for a middle-class family in Mexico City. Set in the 1970s, the film is an autobiographical take on the writer and director’s (Alfonso Cuarón) actual life.

The film received a whopping 10 nominations at the 91st Academy Awards and became the first Mexican entry to win the award for Best Foreign Language Film. The film is also largely considered to be one of the best films of 2018, and a critics’ pick.

3 ‘Another Round’ (2020)

Another Round is a Danish 2020 black comedy-drama film directed by Thomas Vinterberg. The film stars Mads Mikkelsen in the leading role. The film follows a group of friends and teachers who embark on a quest to see if drinking alcohol every single day will be able to improve their lives.

Another Round comments on mid-life crises and what the meaning of life truly could be. The film won the Best International Film award at the Academy Awards and was nominated for Best Director.

4 ‘Drive My Car’ (2021)

Drive My Car is a Japanese film about a struggling theatre director who directs a multilingual production of Uncle Vanya, a Chekhov play, while dealing with grief over the death of his wife. The movie explores themes like aging, death, friendship, and—once again—finding meaning to life.

Drive My Car was nominated for four awards at the 94th Academy Awards and won the award for Best International Feature Film. The film was also the first Japanese film to ever receive a Best Picture nomination.

5 ‘Marie-Louise’ (1944)

Marie-Louise is a French film that centers around a young woman who is brought to Switzerland by the Red Cross after the tragedies of the Second World War. She is taken in by a wealthy woman, yet she still is haunted by her past.

The film was released at a very historic time, and it was the first foreign language film to ever win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. There is something about movies that can be so impactful, especially to current events in the world right now.

6 ‘Talk to Her’ (2002)

Talk to Her is a Spanish film about two men who happen to both be in love with women who are both in comas. The two form an unlikely bond as they both sit vigil by their bedsides, caring for their partners.

Talk to Her explores themes like love, loss, and how vital human connection can be. The film had a huge success and not only won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay but also is regarded as one of the best films of the 2000s.

7 ‘La Vie en Rose’ (2007)

La Vie en Rose is a French biographical film about the life of the legendary French singer, Edith Piaf. The plot covers her whole life, from a child on the streets to her historic rise to fame and glory.

La Vie en Rose also covers some of the tumultuous periods in her personal life and the obstacles she had to face on her journey to worldwide success. The film earned the award for Best Actress, making it the first time an Oscar had been given for a French-language role.

8 ‘The Artist’ (2011)

Another French film that went on to critical acclaim was The Artist. The film, a black-and-white silent film, is set in Hollywood during the late 1920s and early 1930s.

The story follows a silent film star who struggles to adapt to the arrival of talking pictures, and how that niche of the entertainment industry collapsed. The Artist was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and ended up winning 5, including Best Picture.

9 ‘Mon Oncle’ (1958)

Mon Oncle is a French comedy film that follows a man who tries to live a simplistic life despite his eccentric family and the constantly-modernizing world around him. The film provides humorous commentary on technological advancement and rising prominence in the world and how it has affected traditional values and human behavior.

The film won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Mon Oncle’s themes are still relevant today, making the film absolutely timeless.

10 ‘Black Orpheus’ (1959)

Black Orpheus is a Brazilian film that is a retelling of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. The film is based on a play by Vinicius de Moraes. The film is set in the modern context of a favela in Rio de Janeiro during Carnaval.

The film successfully won the 1960 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language film and was such an ingenious retelling of a classic tale. Black Orpheus celebrates Brazilian culture and the power of both love and music.

