In what was described as a "hot project by Deadline, Amazon Studios have landed the highly contested buddy comedy film Foreign Relations. The comedy, to be directed by Kat Coiro, is set to co-star musician Nick Jonas and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell. No plot details have been revealed about the film, but Deadline reports that multiple studios and streamers were in the running to secure the project.

The project comes on the heels of Coiro directing Marry Me, the Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson-led romantic comedy for Peacock, which also simultaneously debuted to impressive numbers (for a rom-com) in theaters. Foreign Relations is just one of a number of upcoming projects for Coiro, who is also set to direct Sony's adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book, The Husband’s Secret, as well as the first two episodes of The Spiderwick Chronicles for Disney+, while also serving as executive producer and director for Marvel Studios' upcoming television series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, premiering in August.

Coiro wasn’t always a sought-after director, either. She had started her career as an actress, but in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, explained that she did not enjoy her time in front of the camera and decided that staying behind it would be a lot more fulfilling:

"The more I worked as an actress, the less satisfied I was. I remember going to a screening of some indie film I'd done, and I really didn't like it and I had no control over it. I thought, 'There's another side to this that I never even considered: the storytelling side."

Plot details are being kept strictly under wraps after the film's sale to Amazon, but the project is also set to reunite Jumanji star Jonas and Powell together after a brief appearance together in the Fox horror comedy series Scream Queens.

Foreign Relations joins a growing list of projects to have Coiro's name attached to it. The script is written by Charlie Kesslering and tasked with producing will be Alison Small of Brownstone Productions along with Jonas and Powell. The film has not yet set a release date.