The war genre has long been a popular one for cinema, because you can even find great war films by going back as far as the silent era. Indeed, the very first Best Picture winner, Wings (1927), revolved around dogfighting during World War I, and that same year, there was the epic Napoleon, all about the early stages of Napoleon Bonaparte’s life, including his initial military victories.

The latter was a French film, and ranked as an early masterpiece within the pantheon of war movies made outside the U.S. The following films were also made outside the U.S., and in languages other than English. They're all great overall, but also stand out thanks to the quality of the acting found within each, with the greatest performance from every single one of them highlighted below.

10 'Bullet in the Head' (1990)

Tony Leung as Ben

Between making his two greatest heroic bloodshed movies – 1989’s The Killer and 1992’s Hard Boiled – John Woo directed another great film, Bullet in the Head. This one’s not quite as well-known, though, perhaps owing to it being incredibly dark and gritty. It’s partly an action movie, sure, but it also functions as a grim crime drama and a Vietnam War movie about prisoners of war at the same time.

It’s an ambitious effort by John Woo, but it largely feels consistent and gripping, with the performances naturally helping a great deal. Tony Leung, who was also in the aforementioned Hard Boiled, is particularly great in Bullet in the Head, with his lead performance here being one of many that makes it understandable why he’s become renowned on an international scale, and not just in Hong Kong.

9 'Grand Illusion' (1937)

Jean Gabin as Lieutenant Maréchal

A little like Bullet in the Head, Grand Illusion is also a war film that focuses on imprisonment, though the war covered is very different, and it feels a little more like a traditional prison movie in general. The setting is World War I, and the main characters are all French prisoners with German captors, many of them planning an ambitious escape attempt from the fortress they find themselves contained within.

Grand Illusion additionally manages to be a drama about class, using a unique setting and dynamic – namely, that of the French prisoners versus the German guards – to explore such themes. It’s also a movie that features one of the most well-regarded French actors of his generation, Jean Gabin, in the lead role (though Erich von Stroheim, perhaps best known for being featured in Sunset Boulevard, is also very good as the primary antagonist).

8 'Come and See' (1985)

Aleksei Kravchenko as Flyora

Come and See is remarkable and memorable for various reasons, the primary one being the fact that it’s a total downer and a particularly nightmarish anti-war film. Just as impressive as the film’s technical qualities, though, is the strength of its lead performance by Aleksei Kravchenko, who was only a teenager when Come and See was made, with the film also being – impressively enough – his on-screen debut.

Kravchenko is in just about every single shot in Come and See, playing a young boy named Flyora who joins some resistance fighters in Belarus, hoping to play a part in fighting German forces during 1943. The whole of the film showcases the harsh realities of war, made all the more disturbing thanks to the entire thing being shown through the eyes of a youth forever corrupted by his experiences, and Kravchenko sells every single horrifying moment.

7 'To Live' (1994)

Gong Li as Jiazhen

Though it’s perhaps not a war film in the traditional sense, part of the narrative of To Live does revolve around the Chinese Civil War, particularly the second phase of the conflict. At the risk of simplifying a complex conflict, part of this war was fought between the late 1920s and the mid-1930s, while the second phase took place in the second half of the 1940s. Between then was the Second Sino-Japanese War, which put the Civil War on hold and also overlapped with World War II.

To Live does somewhat address the complexities of this conflict, but mostly focuses on how it affected a once prosperous family, also covering some of the decades following the Chinese Civil War’s conclusion. Gong Li – who’s collaborated often with To Live’s director, Zhang Yimou – plays the mother of the central family, with her part in the story ultimately driving home how years of war and/or societal conflict can impact those who aren’t actively taking part in the conflict as soldiers.

6 'Das Boot' (1981)

Jürgen Prochnow as Kapitänleutnant

A little like Come and See, Das Boot stands out most thanks to the quality of the filmmaking on offer, and the uniquely intense experience the film provides. It’s less like a nightmare than Come and See, but it’s particularly nerve-wracking and claustrophobic, taking place largely on a submarine during World War II. But the performances are good across the board as well, with Jürgen Prochnow in the lead role being particularly great.

He's known as Kapitänleutnant, which translates to “Captain Lieutenant,” or Der Alte, which translates to “Old Man,” by the crew he leads throughout the film. He’s a sympathetic and tragic figure, standing out as particularly old against most of his crew and also presenting a jaded outlook on war that’s likely to make him surprisingly relatable, even if you're used to watching World War II movies that make Germans look unequivocally villainous.

5 'Son of Saul' (2015)

Géza Röhrig as Saul Ausländer

Son of Saul is a film that starts harrowing and just becomes increasingly grim as it progresses, owing to it taking place in Auschwitz during 1944. The central character is a man named Saul, with the film following his desperate struggle to survive the camp. His role within the camp is as a Sonderkommando, the name given to Jewish prisoners who were forced to dispose of the bodies of prisoners killed in gas chambers.

Part of Son of Saul’s power comes from the way it’s filmed, following Saul around constantly and showing very little outside his immediate point of view, but the central performance for a movie with such a visual style naturally requires a great lead performance. Son of Saul gets that and then some with Géza Röhrig, who gives a natural and remarkable performance, especially considering Röhrig’s relative inexperience with acting before 2015.

4 'Quo Vadis, Aida?' (2020)

Jasna Đuričić as Aida Selmanagić

There are parts of Quo Vadis, Aida? that feel somewhat reminiscent of Son of Saul, owing to it following one individual as they're caught up in a broader atrocity occurring during wartime. With Quo Vadis, Aida?, it’s the Bosnian War that’s playing out in the background throughout, with the Srebrenica massacre ultimately being the grim vent that the film specifically builds to.

Jasna Đuričić plays the titular character and is the actor seen most often throughout the film, with her character being a translator working for the United Nations who has personal stakes during the humanitarian crisis depicted throughout the film. She and everyone else in Quo Vadis, Aida? are fantastic, selling the desperation and unfathomable tragedy of the massacre; one that brings further attention to a horrifying event that, in the overall scheme of things, really didn’t happen too long ago.

3 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Sergi López as Captain Vidal

Though he might not be as visually memorable as the Pale Man, Captain Vidal is inevitably the central villain of Pan’s Labyrinth, and debatably even more frightening than the Pale Man overall. He doesn’t stick his eyeballs in his hands to see, but he also appears in more than one scene, and is a frequent source of unease at best and genuine terror at worst, being chillingly played by Sergi López.

He’s one of the best villains of the 2000s, and Pan’s Labyrinth itself is similarly one of the best films of that decade, too. It takes a great deal to be more horrifying than the creatively designed non-human monsters Guillermo del Toro is capable of coming up with, but López proved up to the task, with Vidal being a villainous stepfather for the ages.

2 'Downfall' (2004)

Bruno Ganz as Adolf Hitler

Standing as a historical/biographical film about arguably the most infamous man of the 20th century, Downfall centers on Adolf Hitler during the final days of World War II (well, it was the end of the war on the European side of things, at least). Much of Downfall takes place inside his bunker, ultimately showing the way a looming defeat impacted the leading figures behind the crumbling Third Reich.

It’s naturally the kind of film that’d prove difficult to make, but Downfall ultimately succeeds as a great war movie, and one that features a remarkable performance by Bruno Ganz, playing a naturally challenging role as Hitler himself. It’s far from the only great movie Ganz shined in, but Downfall is debatably the film for which he’s most remembered today.

1 'The Human Condition' (1959-1961)

Tatsuya Nakadai as Kaji