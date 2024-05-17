The Big Picture Laura Dern and Margaret Qualley team up for emotional limited series based on a novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

"Forever Interrupted" will explore grief, unlikely friendships, and the impact of unexpected situations on two women.

Laura Dern's role as Susan in the project adds another complex character to her acclaimed career. Stay tuned for updates on the release date.

Laura Dern and Margaret Qualley have found their next project and, according to Deadline, it will be a limited series based on a novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Forever Interrupted will tell the story of two people who will get to know one another through grief, in a drama about how an unexpected situation can quickly change the lives of two women who had never crossed paths. Julia Bicknell, who previously worked on The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Midnight Club, will serve as a showrunner for Forever Interrupted, as well as write the screenplay for the adaptation.

Dern will step into the shoes of Susan, the mother of Ben. In the novel, the story kicks in when Ben unexpectedly dies, with Susan having to meet his girlfriend, Elsie (Margaret Qualley). While the situation already sounds devastating for both characters, Susan had no idea her son was in a committed relationship with someone, setting the stage for an awkward encounter between two of the most important people in Ben's life. The book presents two timelines, showing readers the romance between Ben and Elsie while jumping forward to when shared grief allows Susan and her son's partner to develop an unlikely friendship.

Recently, Margaret Qualley was seen as Jamie in Drive-Away Dolls, the action comedy Ethan Cohen directed and wrote alongside Tricia Cook. The performer also has several roles in the upcoming Kinds of Kindness, the new movie from acclaimed filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos. Forever Interrupted will allow Qualley to step into a role defined by how her past will affect her future, in an emotional story that will force both Susan and Elsie to confront the tragedy that struck their lives. The upcoming Netflix limited series will feature Jessica Rhoades as a producer, with both Dern and Qualley also attached to the project as executive producers.

Laura Dern's Next Project

By playing the role of Susan, Laura Dern will add another complex character to her acclaimed career. The performer recently reprised her role as Doctor Ellie Sattler in Jurassic World: Dominion, the sequel that allowed two generations of heroes from the franchise to cross paths. Dern was also seen as Linda Shaw in Palm Royale, the television series that followed Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she tried to earn a spot in the high society of the titular community. Forever Interrupted will allow fate to bring the two main characters together, in a project that will continue the working relationship between Laura Dern and Netflix.

A release date hasn't been set for Forever Interrupted. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.