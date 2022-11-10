Netflix has announced a series based on Judy Blume’s novel Forever. The series will be showrun by Mara Brock Akil, as her first project under her overall deal with the streamer to write and produce scripted content and other creative projects. No cast has been announced as of now.

The show, which was first announced to be in development last year, will reimagine Blume’s story about two Black teens “exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.” Forever is told through the eyes of high school senior Katherine Danziger, who meets Michael at a New Year's Eve party. As the teens hang out, they eventually fall in love and decide it’s their ‘forever’ and make love. However, it is only the beginning of an intense and exclusive relationship, where both feel they have their future all planned out. But things change when they are separated for the summer and Katherine starts having feelings for another boy.

Akil is well known for creating the comedy series Girlfriends, which ran between 2000 and 2008, and its spin-off The Game. She's also worked on projects like Being Mary Jane starring Gabrielle Union, The CW’s superhero drama television series Black Lightning, and Love Is for the Oprah Winfrey Network. In an official statement, the creator commends Blume’s ability to “capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice.” She further shares her excitement about reimagining “one of my favorite books,” saying, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity of a lifetime to partner with a childhood icon and bring this story to my Netflix home, where the idea of your first love being with you Forever is shared with the world through the lens of Black love.”

Along with showrunning duties, Akil will also serve as executive producer under her Story27 Productions banner alongside Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, and Erika Harrison. Netflix’s Vice President of Overall Deals Renate Radford adds that the studio is looking forward to bringing the series to its global audience. "We are excited to partner with Mara Brock Akil and Story27 on our first series, Forever. Mara's creative and authentic storytelling allows us to present a fresh take on an iconic coming-of-age love story," she said.

No release date has been revealed yet, but stay tuned to this space to get more updates about Forever.