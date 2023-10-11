An aging couple must make a momentous choice in the new trailer for Forever Young. The latest film from South African director Henk Pretorius promises human drama with a transhumanist twist. In the new trailer for the sci-fi romance, which Pretorius wrote and directed, aging couple Robyn and Oscar Smith (Diana Quick and Bernard Hill) are enjoying a quiet retirement. However, they are presented with an opportunity to live their lives again, thanks to a wonder drug designed by scientist Jim Petrak (Mark Jackson) that reverses the aging process.

Ultimately, Robyn chooses to take it and is transformed into a younger version of herself (Amy Tyger). She intends to address her long-standing regret at not having had children, but a dilemma arises when Oscar, who has no such regrets, refuses to take the drug. Says producer Lise Romanoff of Vision Films, which has acquired the film for international distribution, "What if you could live forever, younger, would you? This poignant film will really make audiences think, and the renowned international cast delivers world-class performances."

Who Stars in 'Forever Young'?

Diana Quick is a prolific British actor who starred in the acclaimed 1981 ITV adaptation of Brideshead Revisited and in Armando Iannucci's The Death of Stalin. Bernard Hill is well-known internationally for his roles as King Théoden in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, the ill-fated Captain Edward Smith in Titanic, and the Duke of Norfolk in Wolf Hall. Mark Jackson stars in The Orville as Isaac; the elder version of his character is played by Julian Glover, a familiar face to genre fans thanks to his roles in The Empire Strikes Back, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Game of Thrones. Amy Tyger plays the recurring role of Azura in Apple's Foundation. Rounding out the cast are Stephanie Beacham (Dynasty), who plays Robyn's best friend, and musician Anna Wolf, who plays the Smiths' daughter.

Forever Young has yet to set a release date.