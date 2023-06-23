Author Julie Soto has yet to release her debut book, but she's already making a splash in the television space. Deadline has announced that Soto's forthcoming release Forget Me Not is set to be adapted for television. Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, is heading up the project.

Set to release on July 11, Forget Me Not is a contemporary romance that sees a wedding planner and her ex work together. Our optimistic wedding planner is Ama Torres, who, ironically, doesn't believe in marriage. Regardless, she still very much loves weddings themselves. Meanwhile, her grouchy ex Elliot Bloom owns a flower shop. And yes, he hates it. But it's where he first met and fell in love with Ama until they had a rough falling out with each other. So, you can probably imagine how thoroughly not thrilled they are to be working together for a celebrity event, as neither has gotten over what happened. While they plan, the two brides note the chemistry that still exists between Ama and Elliot, determined to set them up with no knowledge of their history. But maybe it's not completely terrible, as Ama and Elliot are "about to discover that some things can survive a complete catastrophe."

About the adaptation, Soto told Deadline: I am absolutely ecstatic to be working with Universal International Studios on an adaptation of Forget Me Not. I was blown away when I heard the news that they were interested in my book and even more excited at the prospect of a series adaptation.”

Image via Forever

RELATED: 10 Hidden Gem Book Adaptations You Might Have Missed

What Else Does Universal International Studios Have in Development?

Along with Forget Me Not, UIS has a handful of other book-to-screen adaptations in the works, all of which are confirmed to be television series. Announced at the start of the year is an adaptation of Jessica George's debut novel Maame, with Jenna Bush Hager attached, and George set to co-adapt with Yemi Oyefewa (Everything I Know About Love). Hager is also attached to the adaptation of Kirk Wallace Johnson's The Feather Thief, which will be written by Johnson. Hager cited it as "a favorite book of [hers]." Bestselling author Ruth Ware is gaining another in development adaptation, the most recent of which is Zero Days, which only released this month. Finally, Adrian McKinty's novel The Island is in the works. Released last year, the novel became a fast bestseller for the Irish author.

As Forget Me Not is still in the early stages, a projected release window has not been set, but the novel hits shelves on July 11.