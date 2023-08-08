A film's memorability comes from a captivating, inventive, and thrilling script and great acting from the cast. Without a doubt, cinematography and music also contribute to its overall impact in moviegoers. However, when these aspects are not well executed, a movie can fall short on viewers' expectations.

Although "forgettable" may come across as dismissive or harsh, it doesn't necessarily imply that a movie is bad. Rather, it suggests that the feature lacks memorable moments and consequently fails to live up to its potential. Although "the most forgettable movies" would arguably mean those you don't even remember seeing, it can also double for "least impactful." Redditors share, on different threads, which films did not affect them much.

10 'Spectre' (2015)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Sam Mendes' spy film is the fourth installment in the Daniel Craig franchise. This time, viewers tag along as Bond receives a mysterious message from his past, prompting him to embark on a mission to uncover the existence of a malevolent group called SPECTRE.

RELATED: Marvel Heroes Who Played the Villain in Other Films

Although the latest James Bond franchise was generally well-liked by audiences and critics, it seems that some users on the platform genuinely believe that Spectre is the worst of the bunch. "I watched Spectre for a second time without realizing I had seen it until near the end," a user remarked. "And I actually don't remember any of it still."

9 'The Revenant' (2015)

Image via 20th Century Fox

While The Revenant was the film that got Leonardo DiCaprio his long-deserved Academy Award after being nominated five times before, it is definitely not everyone's cup of tea. This unconventional Western focuses on a frontiersman on a fur-trading expedition in the 1820s as he battles for his life after a bear mauls him and his own hunting crew abandons him.

Although DiCaprio went to great lengths for his role, often eating raw meat, swimming in frozen rivers, and sleeping in animal carcasses (via Vanity Fair), Redditors believe that it wasn't enough to make Alejandro G. Iñárritu's film memorable. "Tom and Leo both acted their asses off, but that movie was just a total snooze fest from start to finish," a deleted user commented.

8 'American Hustle' (2013)

Image via Sony

A funny feature with an ensemble cast, 2013's American Hustle is a crime drama based on the 1970s Abscam case, and centers on Christian Bale's Irving Rosenfeld, who engages in forgery. However, his life takes a significant turn when he develops feelings for Sydney Prosser, a fellow con artist played by Amy Adams.

Although a highly critically acclaimed feature (with a certified fresh 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes), some argue that American Hustle's high rate and an all-star cast are not enough to make it unforgettable. "I don't remember a single thing about it other than the scene where Bradley Cooper laughs at Louis C.K.," HYPERNATURL said.

7 'Tomb Raider' (2018)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Alicia Vikander brings Lara Croft to life in this Roar Uthaug adaptation of the treasured 2013 video game of the same name. The epic story centers on the heroine as the adventurer's origins are unearthed as she embarks on a quest to solve the mystery of her father's disappearance.

Although it is entertaining, Tomb Raideris also flawed. It turned out to be a disappointment to some enjoyers of its source material and lacked any particularly memorable scenes, according to Reddit. A user, for one, admitted that they went home after seeing the movie at the cinema only to turn out the TV and think "I should go see that this week." On the same post, a now-deleted account shared their thoughts on the movie, saying that they "deviated from what made the game so bloody brilliant."

6 'A Good Day to Die Hard' (2013)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The fifth installment to the classic 1988 Die Hard film series, this 2013 action thriller focuses on John McClane journey's to Russia to assist his son, Jack, who appears to have lost his way, only to realize that he is a CIA agent on a secret mission and that the two must unite to combat criminal forces.

RELATED: Every 'Die Hard' Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Featuring a poor script and a few particularly exciting moments, A Good Day to Die Hard is possibly the weakest entry out of the franchise. "All I remember is John McClane teaming up with his son Captain Boomberang to blow some sh*t up," cjones528 commented. On the other hand, Turok1134 argued that "the opening car chase in that movie is badass."

5 'Battle: Los Angeles' (2011)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Jonathan Liebsman's science fiction action Battle: Los Angeles depicts an alien invasion in the year of 2011. As a result of the brutal attacks, the world's most prominent cities have fallen, with Los Angeles becoming the site of humanity's final stand.

"I completely forgot about it after watching it in theaters, and didn't remember it until someone mentioned it online years later," JustSomeGothPerson said. Although it technically delivers what it promises (and a great score), Battle: Los Angeles still falls short of offering audiences anything worth remembering according to several users. "I've watched this movie at least 3 times and don't remember it at all," Important_Code added.

4 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Image via Marvel Studios

Still considered one of Marvel's worst films to date, Alan Taylor's Thor: The Dark World depicts the God of Thunder's (Chris Hemsworth) battle with an evil race known as the Dark Elves after Natalie Portman's Jane Foster becomes the host of their threatening weapon.

Even if humorous and entertaining at times — with Tom Hiddleston's mischievous Loki being one of its strong aspects and stealing every scene he is in — he Dark World is ultimately one of the most forgettable MCU flicks. "I couldn't tell you much about the plot of Thor: The Dark World. I can't remember," Chen_Geller remarked.

3 'The Tomorrow War' (2021)

Image via Ambience Entertainment

This time-traveling movie starring Chris Pratt illustrates a group of time travelers' arrival from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message on an upcoming global war against an alien species. In order to stop this, soldiers and civilians from the present moment must be sent to the future and join the fight.

"Saw it Friday and I already forgot what it even was about," NervousWalrus91 shared their thoughts on The Tomorrow War. While it features an intriguing narrative that held potential and awesome creature design, this science fiction action flick turned out to be a bit of a letdown for users on the platform.

2 'The Monuments Men' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Set during World War II, George Clooney's historical war film features many well-known faces as it depicts art scholars, historians, and architects' quest to find masterpieces stolen by the Nazis before their tragic destruction.

RELATED: George Clooney-Directed Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Given its loose narrative, the most memorable part of The Monuments Men might be its impressive cast. "For some reason I've seen The Monuments Men (2014) twice now, and I'll be damned if I could clearly recall a single scene or line of dialogue," a Redditor noted. "It was OK, but man.. just nothing memorable happened."

1 'Cowboys & Aliens' (2011)

Image via Paramount Pictures

In Cowboys & Aliens, an amnesiac gunslinger (Daniel Craig) arrives in the frontier town of Absolution with a mysterious metal shackle on his wrist. Upon his arrival, he soon realizes that strangers are not welcome and that every action must receive the approval of the tyrannical Col. Dolarhyde (Harrison Ford). However, when the town faces a threat from beyond, he turns out to be his only salvation.

"It’s such a weird movie. It has a stupid title and wacky premise but it takes itself so seriously," kirby31200 said. On the same thread, OpeningSorbet expressed their disbelief with the fact that a movie with "such an insane premise and such a stacked cast" is so incredibly bland. "You can feel your memory being erased as you watch it," a deleted user added.

NEXT: The Most Boring Movies of All Time, According to Reddit