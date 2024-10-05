If you’re the type of person who loves romantic comedies but is always craving more com than rom, than the movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall might be the one to do the trick. The movie follows a man named Peter (Jason Segel) who is left heartbroken when his TV star girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) dumps him. In an attempt to mend his broken heart, he decides to go to Hawaii, only to bump into Sarah and her new boyfriend Aldous (Russell Brand) a rock star. With the help of hotel clerk Rachel (Mila Kunis), Peter tries to turn his life around and forget about Sarah Marshall, which proves to be much easier said than done. The movie has countless jokes and gags that are sure to make you laugh, one of which is a nod to the hit 90s series Sex and the City and even includes an uncredited cameo from one of the stars herself: Cynthia Nixon.

Cynthia Nixon Has a Cameo In ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’

Image via Universal Pictures

After the awkward run in with Sarah and her new boyfriend, Peter heads to the bar to drink away his sorrows. After multiple piña coladas (he’s on vacation after all), he’s drunk and mumbling on about random topics. At one point, he’s handed a drink in a martini glass, which he holds up and quips “I’m in Sex and the City. What’s up, Miranda?” Followed by, “I’m Samantha (Kim Cattrall), I have sex with everybody.” It’s a hilarious moment, especially if you’re a fan of Sex and the City. And to make it even better, if you look closely in the background when Peter says “What’s up, Miranda?” you can see actress Cynthia Nixon (who played Miranda in the show) walk past. She even seems to smile at the joke, silently acknowledging it from the background along with us the viewer.

Cynthia Nixon’s ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ Cameo Was Uncredited

Many have questioned whether this actually is Cynthia Nixon though, since it’s such a brief moment, and she’s far back enough that it would almost be believable that it could just be someone who looks an awful lot like Cynthia Nixon hired to play into the gag. But after a Buzzfeed article pointed out the cameo and dissected it, Nixon’s rep reached out and confirmed that the cameo was in fact her. To add an even more mind-blowing layer to this already cool detail, Forgetting Sarah Marshall came out one month before the first Sex and the City movie. So Cynthia Nixon’s cameo is an even bigger deal.

Another reason many doubted whether or not it was actually Cynthia Nixon in the scene is because her name is nowhere to be seen in the credits. And sure, this could just be an oversight since it was such a brief moment of the movie, a blink-and-you-’ll-miss-it one if you will. But considering other celebrity cameos were credited it’s a bit baffling as to why Nixon’s wasn’t, especially when it’s arguably the funniest in the movie. After all, who hasn’t pretended to be on Sex and the City after a few too many drinks at the bar? It’s just not every day Cynthia Nixon is around to witness said impressions.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall Forgetting Sarah Marshall follows Peter Bretter, a musician who, following a bad breakup with his girlfriend, Sarah Marshall, goes on a vacation to a Hawaiian resort only to discover that Sarah is also at the resort with her new boyfriend. Jason Segel stars as Peter, alongside Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Russell Brand. Release Date April 17, 2008 Director Nick Stoller Cast Jason Segel , Kristen Bell , Mila Kunis , Russell Brand , Bill Hader , Liz Cackowski Runtime 112 Main Genre Comedy Writers Jason Segel Studio Universal Pictures Expand

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S.

