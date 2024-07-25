The 2000s was an interesting year for sitcoms, with plenty of iconic ones introduced like Modern Family, Scrubs, Arrested Development, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, How I Met Your Mother, Curb Your Enthusiasm, 30 Rock, and more. These sitcoms defined the decade, which is why so many other good ones released at the same time were overshadowed.

The long forgotten 2000s sitcoms performed well when they first aired. They starred well-known actors as well as up-and-coming actors who have become bigger stars since. Each one is worth re-watching through streaming, where available, with laughs that are timeless.

10 'The New Adventures of Old Christine' (2006-2010)

Created by Kari Lizer

After her time on the iconic sitcom Seinfeld and before she snagged the lead role in the award-winning political satire comedy series Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus starred in the lesser-known sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine. She’s a divorced mother trying to keep up with the daily challenges of life, all while remaining close with her ex-husband Richard (Clark Gregg). The series also stars Hamish Linklater, who most recently starred in Midnight Mass, and Wanda Sykes as her best friend.

The series aired for five seasons and was even nominated for nine Emmy Awards. That makes it more puzzling that The New Adventures of Old Christine is rarely if ever mentioned when discussing the best sitcoms from the 2000s.

9 'My Wife and Kids' (2001-2005)

Created by Don Reo and Damon Wayans

Another sitcom that aired for five seasons, My Wife and Kids starred the show’s co-creator, Damon Wayans, as Michael Kyle Sr., a trucking company owner raising his upper middle-class family alongside his wife Janet (Tisha Campbell-Martin) who works as a day trader. He has three kids that he parents in his own unique ways, each with their own personality, attitude, and coming-of-age challenges.

My Wife and Kids was one of the most underrated sitcoms on the air at the time that should have been a hit but had tough competition. It remains one that fans completely forget about when reminiscing about the decade. The chemistry between Wayans and Campbell-Martin and the hilariously relatable stories about parenting made the show both heartwarming and belly-laugh-inducing.

8 'Everybody Hates Chris' (2005-2006)

Created by Chris Rock and Ali LeRoi

Then teenage Tyler James Williams, who has since gone on to star in Abbott Elementary, played a younger version of comedian and actor Chris Rock in this series. A semi-autobiographical sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris is loosely based on Rock’s real-life growing up in Brooklyn.

Named as a parody of Everybody Loves Raymond, Everybody Hates Chris aired for four seasons. Rock has said that the show ended at the right time as it completed telling the story he wanted to tell. Still, after receiving critical acclaim for its writing, humor, and cast, Everybody Hates Chris has fallen off the radar since ending almost two decades ago.

7 'Less Than Perfect' (2002-2006)

Created by Terry Minsky

Claude (Sara Rue) works as an intern at a television network and gets promoted to assistant to the news anchor Will (Eric Roberts). But her co-workers aren’t exactly welcoming, played by Zachary Levi, who went on to star in Chuck and Shazam! and Pretty Little Liars’ Andrea Parker. Claude finds support with her best friends Ramona (Sherri Shepherd) and Owen (Andy Dick). The sitcom also stars comedic talents like Patrick Warburton and Will Sasso.

Given the jam-packed cast, it’s a wonder that Less Than Perfect hasn’t really been remembered. Fans did not appreciate that the title implied Claude’s “less than perfect” status had to do with her weight. Nonetheless, Rue later became a Jenny Craig spokesperson and lost 50 lbs. As the story progressed, her weight had less to do with the storylines. The show was never a huge ratings draw, but Less Than Perfect had a steady group of fans that kept it going for four seasons.

6 'The IT Crowd' (2006-2013)

Created by Graham Linehan

This quirky British sitcom shed light on one of the most underappreciated office jobs: the IT guys. These quirky men work in the information technology (IT) department of a fictional company and are dealing with the everyday challenges of the job. Playing into stereotypes, there’s one who is a technical genius, one who is painfully shy, and a department head who ironically doesn’t know anything about IT.

The Channel 4 series aired for four seasons with six episodes each, so it’s a quick binge-watch. For anyone who works in IT or has ever dealt with the department in an office job, the show is relatable and fun. Beneath the surface, it’s just another great workplace comedy that was overshadowed by so many others of the same ilk. The show has since developed a cult following.

5 'Eastbound & Down' (2009-2013)

Created by Ben Best, Jody Hill, and Danny McBride

A sports comedy by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, Eastbound & Down has a sitcom feel to it. The series stars Danny McBride as Kenny Powers, a former professional baseball pitcher who ends up out of the major leagues. After the career downturn, he moved back to his hometown to work as a substitute physical education teacher. However, he’s sort of a jerk, and righting all his wrongs is easier said than done.

With aspects of Kenny rumored to be inspired by the attitudes of real-life former Major League Baseball pitchers John Rocker and Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams (though the character is fictional), Eastbound & Down is obnoxious yet endearing, irreverent and funny. The series gets better with each subsequent season.

4 'Better Off Ted' (2009-2010)

Created by Victor Fresco

Premering at a time when ABC was going through a drought with its sitcoms, studio executives were hoping that Better Off Ted would be the winner they were desperately searching for. The series focuses on Ted Crip (Jay Harrington) and the employees of Veridian Dynamics, a conglomerate that could be the TV equivalent of RoboCop’s Omni Consumer Products in how evil it is.

While the show’s focus on the daily dregs of the workplace, it didn’t really catch on with viewers. Thanks to low ratings, ABC canned the workplace comedy before the end of its second season. It may not have seemed like it at the time, but Better Off Ted was a sitcom that was ahead of its time, and would definitely have been a hit if it was released today. Talk about terrible timing.

3 'Wanda at Large' (2003)

Created by Bruce Helford, Les Firestein, Wanda Sykes, and Lance Crouther

Wanda Sykes both created and starred in this sitcom about a woman of the same name who once worked for the government but has decided to follow her dreams and pursue a career in stand-up comedy. She gets hired as an editorial correspondent for a political talk show. But while she’s funny, her liberal political views and unprofessional manner don’t sit well with the show’s moderators.

Wanda at Large also follows the lead character’s personal life, including interactions with her widowed sister-in-law, niece, and nephew. The show, one of the best Wanda Sykes movies and TV shows, features Sykes’ signature comedic style. While it was popular, it’s switch to Friday nights led to a drop in ratings and an eventual cancellation.

2 'Johnny Bravo' (1997-2004)

Created by Van Partible

This animated comedy technically debuted in 1997 as one of the nostalgic ‘90s cartoons you forgot existed. But it also continued to air through the first half of the 2000s. Johnny Bravo (Jeff Bennett) is a muscular young bachelor who always wears dark sunglasses. Rumored to be modeled after a mix of Elvis Presley and James Dean, Johnny is always trying to date women, but keeps getting himself mixed up in weird situations. He’s often joined by a different celebrity guest actor in each episode, which includes people like Adam West, Donny Osmond, Shaquille O’Neal, and Seth Green.

Johnny Bravo is filled with lots of pop culture references as well as adult humor. Seth MacFarlane is one of many animators who worked on this show early on in his career. While many people know of Bravo’s catchphrases, the character as the original is often forgotten.

1 'Life With Bonnie' (2002-2004)

Created by Bonnie Hunt and Don Lake

Bonnie Hunt both created and starred in this sitcom about a fictional woman of the same name dealing with both her personal life and her job hosting a daytime talk show. On screen, the fictional Bonnie makes it seem like she has it all together, a perfect wife and mom. But behind the scenes, her life is filled with chaos.

Life With Bonnie received decent ratings and reviews but didn't pull in enough viewers to last beyond two seasons.

Life With Bonnie received decent ratings and reviews but didn’t pull in enough viewers to last beyond two seasons. That’s surprising since the show had some heavy-hitters among the cast, with guest appearances from actors like David Duchovny, Tom Hanks, and even the late Robin Williams. That alone makes it worth a re-watch.

Editor's Note: Life With Bonnie is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

