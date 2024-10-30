The '90s was an embarrassment of sitcom riches. Shows like Friends and Frasier were commanding viewers’ attention, but inventive and original programming was present everywhere, from top networks to upstart basic cable channels. Meanwhile, a new generation of comedic talent, both in front of and behind the camera, was making big waves on television.

Because of the sheer volume of choices, the average '90s viewer would have no doubt missed a few classics if they didn’t have three VCRs running with tapes set to record. Thankfully, in the age of binge-watching, many of those forgotten classics are sitting on streamers, waiting for a new set of eyes to discover them. So, from anarchic takes on family sitcoms to workplace comedies with legendary casts, these are the best-overlooked '90s sitcoms that are worth a watch.

10 'Ellen' (1994-1998)

Created by Carol Black, Neal Marlens & David S. Rosenthal

Years before Ellen DeGeneres would establish herself as a mainstay of the daytime talk show circuit, she starred in a sitcom named Ellen. DeGeneres was already familiar to fans of stand-up comedy, but Ellen would be the launching point for her mainstream success. Premiering on August 30, 1994, the ABC sitcom followed DeGeneres as Ellen Morgan, a quirky bookshop owner, navigating the single life with her best friend Paige (Joely Fisher) and a few other assorted friends and co-workers.

Before Ellen, DeGeneres had been cast in the short-lived sitcom titled Laurie Hill as Nurse MacIntyre. The show only lasted a few episodes, but creators Neal Marlens and Carol Black took note of DeGeneres and cast her in their next sitcom, These Friends of Mine, later retooled with DeGeneres as the lead and retitled Ellen. Controversy would follow Ellen after DeGeneres came out as gay later in the show’s run, unfortunately causing ABC to place a parental advisory at the start of each episode. That aside, DeGeneres’ comic timing and likable presence helped carry the sitcom to 5 seasons and 108 episodes.

9 'Just Shoot Me!' (1997-2003)

Created by Steven Levitan

Set in the world of fashion, Just Shoot Me! is an often-forgotten sitcom of the '90s. When Maya Gallo (Laura San Giacomo), a serious and passionate journalist, finds herself out of work, she has no choice but to work for her father Jack’s (George Segal) fashion magazine, Blush. Just Shoot Me! was David Spade’s first television role after exiting Saturday Night Live, and his character, Dennis Finch, the sometimes conniving and sexually driven executive assistant, plays to Spade’s strengths to take an on-paper unlikable character and make them a sympathetic figure... sometimes.

The episodes initially relied on conflict stemming from Maya’s distaste for the magazine’s objectification of women, but as the character grew closer to her co-workers, the standard office romance sub-plots were introduced for a rom-com element. A standout member of the cast is Wendie Malick in a twice Emmy-nominated performance as ex-model Nina Van Horn, whose jokes about her hard-partying past always garner a laugh. Just Shoot Me! was a strong workplace comedy that, while doing well in the ratings for NBC, never garnered the same attention as network contemporaries such as Frasier. However, that didn’t stop the sitcom from lasting 7 seasons and 149 episodes.

8 '3rd Rock From the Sun' (1996-2001)

Created by Bonnie Turner & Terry Turner

Aliens are among us in the sci-fi madcap NBC sitcom 3rd Rock From the Sun. Dr. Dick Solomon (John Lithgow) and his family may look like an ordinary group of humans, but they’re actually visiting aliens from another planet here on Earth to study and report back on the human race. Joining Dick on his journey of discovery is an information officer in a teenage body, Tommy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), his security officer Sally (Kristen Johnston), and the communications officer, Harry (French Stewart). Episodes would see the alien family struggle to interpret Earth customs and rituals while barely protecting their cover story.

Lithgow gives an inspired turn as the alien leader, controlling every scene with a manic and over-the-top flair for maximum comedic benefit. Saturday Night Live original Jane Curtin matches Lithgow pace for pace as his long-suffering love interest and colleague Dr. Mary Albright. The hilarious 3rd Rock from the Sun crams the large and bombastic nature of a staged farce into a televised broadcast, and viewers tuned in for 139 episodes until the aliens sadly returned to their home planet.

7 'Dinosaurs' (1991-1995)

Created by Michael Jacobs & Bob Young

Most people are aware that dinosaurs roamed the planet millions of years ago, but what the puppet-starring show Dinosaurs adds is that they also lived in houses with televisions. A spin on the classic sitcom tropes of shows like The Honeymooners, Dinosaurs utilized state-of-the-art animatronics to create a world where dinosaurs are embracing the concept of monogamy and domestication. The series followed the Sinclair family as they welcomed a somewhat violent new baby into their lives while patriarch Earl (voiced by Stuart Pankin) supported the family with a tree-pushing job.

Dinosaurs is stronger than its surface-level gimmick of puppetry, turning out episodes filled with thoughtful and sharp satire. Often, the comedy was much darker than the children watching would be able to grasp, to the point where it's surprising that the content made the cut for network television (especially ABC in the early '90s). Thirty years later, the artistry on display between the sets and the puppet work is astonishing, and with most studios' reliance on 3d animation, it seems likely we’ll never see a production like this ever again.

6 'Strangers with Candy' (1999-2000)

Created by Amy Sedaris, Mitch Rouse, Paul Dinello & Stephen Colbert

After-school specials are turned inside out in Comedy Central’s Strangers with Candy. Following 46-year-old ex-sex worker and drug addict Jerri Blank (Amy Sedaris) as she returns to high school as a freshman, Strangers with Candy mixes the wholesomeness of after-school morality plays with pitch-black satire to create a thoroughly unique watch. As Jerri continues on her path of enlightenment and education, she will enrich or endanger the people around her. The show is notable for featuring an early appearance of Stephen Colbert as Jerri’s history teacher, Chuck Noblet.

Subversive, irreverent, and darkly hilarious, Strangers with Candy is a perfect example of the type of programming that once made Comedy Central a destination viewing. Strangers with Candy is a hard show to define because, even though it has broader spoof elements to it, there’s also an edge to its humor that feels a little dangerous. Thes how developed a loyal fanbase that carried it to three seasons and a theatrically released film. No fan of Sedaris or Colbert should go another day without watching Strangers with Candy.

5 'Spin City' (1996-2002)

Created by Gary David Goldberg & Bill Lawrence

Michael J. Fox enters the world of politics in the ABC sitcom Spin City. Fox plays Mike Flaherty, the Deputy Mayor of New York City. The series was a triumphant return for Fox, who hadn’t starred as a series regular on television since his time as Alex P. Keaton on the family sitcom Family Ties. Spin City would see Mike balancing the temperamental staff of the Mayor’s office while putting out career-damaging fires for the Mayor. The show also featured Connie Britton (American Horror Story) and Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House) as Mike’s love interest in season one.

Spin City was straightforward, solid storytelling with a fantastic cast that deserves to be mentioned when speaking of the best sitcoms of the '90s.

Unfortunately, due to health concerns, Fox was forced to leave Spin City after season four and was replaced by Charlie Sheen as Charlie Crawford, the replacement Deputy Mayor. The final two seasons with Sheen years were a dilution of a well-crafted product, but he was a strong enough leading man that his presence didn’t throw off the chemistry the other cast mates had previously built. Spin City was straightforward, solid storytelling with a fantastic cast that deserves to be mentioned when speaking of the best sitcoms of the '90s.

4 'Drew Carey Show' (1995-2004)

Created by Drew Carey and Bruce Helford

The Drew Carey Show introduced audiences to rising stand-up comedian Drew Carey when it debuted in the mid-nineties. It followed Carey, also named Drew Carey on the show, as he balanced work and personal life while looking for love. While his workday involved trading barbs with office nemesis Mimi (Kathy Kinney), Drew could take solace in his childhood friends, Lewis (Ryan Stiles), Kate (Christa Miller), and Oswald (Diedrich Bader).

The Drew Carey Show assembled a cast who behave convincingly as a group of friends with a shared history, accomplishing the core requirement of a slice-of-life sitcom. Later seasons introduced dating within the friend group, a typically unwelcome plot development that can – much like real life – ruin the group dynamic. Still, in the early seasons, The Drew Carey Show is a sweet-natured, genuinely funny sitcom. Even when the series aggressively breaks the fourth wall with Whose Line Is It Anyway? themed episodes or appearances from the Blue Man Group, the charm is still there – it’s just buried under gimmicks it didn’t need to succeed.

3 'The Critic' (1994-1995)

Created by Al Jean & Mike Reiss