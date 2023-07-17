Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to talk about movies that were box office hits on release but seemed to fade from public awareness over time. These films were blockbusters in their day, but some of them are largely forgotten now.

Nevertheless, these movies are definitely still worth seeing. The Redditors came up with some intriguing picks, from a werewolf romance starring Jack Nicholson to a disaster movie about a disaster that never came to pass. All box office numbers have been sourced from BoxOfficeMojo.

10 'Underworld' (2003)

Box Office: $95,708,457

Before there was Twilight, Underworld's dark, slick vision of vampires and werewolves dominated the box office. Set in a modern-day Gothic underworld, the first film follows Selene (Kate Beckinsale), a vampire who hunts down werewolves known as Lycans. However, everything changes after she inadvertently discovers a secret that could alter the course of the age-old conflict. In her quest for the truth, Selene becomes entangled with Michael Corvin (Scott Speedman), a human caught in the middle of the supernatural battle.

"These movies were a big deal when they came out, with lots of buzz and excitement. But despite their initial success, they gradually lost their influence and faded away," said Redditor Lawyered-88. There hasn't been a new entry in the franchise since 2017, but the originals hold up.

9 'Clash of the Titans' (2010)

Box Office: $493,214,993

Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson, and Ralph Fiennes star in this remake of the classic fantasy adventure. It's a fun love letter to Greek mythology, featuring all the iconic figures like Medusa and Pegasus. Worthington is Perseus, a demigod who discovers his divine heritage as the son of Zeus (Neeson). When Hades (Fiennes), the god of the underworld, threatens to unleash chaos upon the world, Perseus embarks on a perilous quest to save humanity.

"The Sam Worthington Clash of the Titans movie made half a billion dollars a little over a decade ago but absolutely nobody cares about it today. At best, people remember Liam Neeson saying 'Release the Kraken!' and that’s it," said user MillardKillmoore.

8 'Dick Tracy' (1990)

Box Office: $162,738,726

Set in the 1930s, this stylized crime film revolves around the eponymous detective (Warren Beatty), as he battles against the mob boss Alphonse "Big Boy" Caprice (Al Pacino). Along the way, he forms a complicated relationship with the seductive lounge singer Breathless Mahoney (Madonna) and enlists the help of a young orphan (Charlie Korsmo).

Tracy confronts a series of larger-than-life villains, relying on his wits, his iconic yellow trench coat, and an arsenal of inventive gadgets. The movie was a box office smash, but it doesn't come up too often in the conversation these days. "The marketing for that was big. Madonna even put out an album to accompany the film," said Redditor McLovin1826.

7 'Three Men and a Baby' (1987)

Box Office: $167,780,960

Three roommates, Peter (Tom Selleck), Michael (Steve Guttenberg), and Jack (Ted Danson) find their lives turned upside down when a baby named Mary is left on their doorstep. With no knowledge of how to care for an infant, the trio stumbles through a series of hilarious mishaps as they fumble their way into fatherhood.

Three Men and a Baby was the biggest box office yet of that year. Intriguingly, it was directed by Leonard Nimoy. "They absolutely nail what it’s like having a newborn," said user robotkiller3. "The monologue Ted Danson gives about not being ready for that much responsibility is spot on."

6 'Empire of the Sun' (1987)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Box Office: $22,238,696

Steven Spielberg directed this World War II drama starring a young Christian Bale. Set in Shanghai during the Japanese occupation, the film centers on Jamie (Bale), a British boy who becomes separated from his parents during the chaos of the war. Forced to fend for himself, Jamie finds solace in his vivid imagination.

Empire of the Sun was an important project for Spielberg, laying the foundation for the more polished historical epics he would go on to make. "Absolutely amazing film," said Redditor Loverboy_Talis. "I always say this movie has the most beautiful poster," added user Ascarea.

5 'Wolf' (1994)

Box Office: $131,002,597

Jack Nicholson stars in this quirky horror as Will Randall, an aging book editor who, after being bitten by a wolf, undergoes a gradual transformation into a werewolf. As the effects of his new condition take hold, Will experiences a surge of vitality and heightened senses. However, the curse also brings forth primal desires and uncontrollable urges, leading to all kinds of problems.

Nicholson is joined in the supporting cast by Michelle Pfeiffer and Christopher Plummer, and the project was directed by comedy legend Mike Nichols. "[Wolf] was pretty hyped up in the summer of 1994. Now? Never see it on cable, streaming, or ever hear anyone even talk about it. That movie just vanished," said user cake_piss_can.

4 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Box Office: $1,025,468,216

After Sweeney Todd, Tim Burtonunleashed his grim offbeat talents on Lewis Carroll's iconic tale. Mia Wasikowska plays the titular Alice, who falls down the rabbit hole and finds herself in a peculiar realm of magic and danger. Reunited with childhood friends like the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) and the White Rabbit (Michael Sheen), Alice discovers that Wonderland is in a state of turmoil, ruled by the tyrannical Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter).

To restore harmony to the land, Alice must embark on a quest to slay the fearsome Jabberwocky. "[It] made more than one billion worldwide [but] how many remember that this film or its sequel exists?" said Redditor corporateslave_111.

3 '2012' (2009)

Box Office: $791,217,826

"Remember when some people thought the world would end in 2012, so Hollywood made a film about the idea and released it in 2009 to cash in on the hype? ," said user blackmagic999. The result was 2012, a blockbuster disaster movie starring John Cusack as a writer trying to save his estranged family from impending doom.

It was a massive commercial success, grossing almost $800 million. The script is a little shaky, but there's no denying that the visual effects were impressive. Part of the reason that it seemed to vanish from the public consciousness is that, well, the world didn't end in 2012, so the story lost a lot of its tension.

2 'Romancing the Stone' (1984)

Box Office: $86,572,238

When her sister is kidnapped in Colombia, successful romance novelist Joan Wilder (Kathleen Turner) determines to rescue her. She treks into the jungles of South America, where she crosses paths with Jack Colton (Michael Douglas), a rugged adventurer who becomes her unlikely companion.

Romancing the Stone was a sleeper hit, grossing more than $86m against a $10m budget and considerably boosting the career of director Robert Zemeckis. "It was a massive hit, spawned a hugely successful sequel, and has since faded away," said Redditor blade944. "Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner had great chemistry in all the movies they did together," added user ScotchnScotch.

1 'Look Who's Talking' (1989)

Box Office: $47,789,074

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta lead this box-office behemoth rom-com. Alley is Mollie Jensen, a single mother navigating the world of dating, torn between the unreliable Albert (George Segal) and the kind-hearted James (Travolta). The unique aspect of the movie is that the audience gets to hear the inner thoughts and witty commentary of Mollie's baby, Mikey (voiced by Bruce Willis), who narrates Mollie's life.

"[Look Who's Talking] was huge, made even more than Three Men and a Baby, got two sequels and a TV show with Tony Danza. And this [thread] is literally the first time I've heard it mentioned in decades," said Redditor RumoredSurrender.

