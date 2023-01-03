When you're a reality competition show that's been airing for 31 seasons and has showcased over 300 contestants, there are bound to be a few that get lost in the mix, whether they were eliminated on week one or made it to the end of the show.

Dancing with the Stars has had notable celebrities like Alfonso Ribeiro, Donny Osmond, and most recently, its Season 31 winner Charli D'Amelio hit the dance floor and taking home the mirrorball, but there have been plenty of celeb contestants that are less remembered despite their epic dancing.

Bill Nye

Bill Nye, better known to millennials as Bill Nye the Science Guy, launched to fame in the early '90s for his hit educational program of the same name. But many may not remember that this science enthusiast was also once a dancer on Season 17 of DWTS.

Nye was partnered with the single-season pro dancer Tyne Stecklein and only lasted on the show for three weeks before being eliminated, but he memorably made his dance floor debut with a cha-cha routine to "Weird Science" by Oingo Boingo.

Carole Baskin

Everyone remembers the way Tiger King took over the world during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, but many might forget that one of the docuseries stars hit the Dancing with the Stars dance floor that same year.

Carole Baskin, known as an animal activist, performed with pro partner Pasha Pashkov, debuting on the dance floor with a Paso Doble rightfully to the song "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor. The star danced to other cat-themed songs like "What's New, Pussycat?" by Tom Jones and "Circle of Life" from The Lion King before her elimination in the third week.

Priscilla Presley

Actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley proved her late husband, Elvis, wasn't the only one who could shake, rattle and roll when she competed on Season 6 of Dancing with the Stars in 2008.

Partnered with pro dancer Louis van Amstel, Presley made it to the fifth week of the competition after dances like mambo, foxtrot, and rumba, but the two left the building when they were sadly eliminated before she got the chance to dance to any songs by Elvis.

Wayne Newton

If you ask your grandmother about Wayne Newton, she'll say he was a phenomenal singer of hits like "Red Roses for a Blue Lady" and "Danke Schoen" in the 60s. But to DWTS fanatics, he was a competitor in Season 5.

Partnered with DWTS legend Cheryl Burke, Newton memorably danced the quickstep to "Viva Las Vegas" by Elvis Presley in reference to the singer's notable Vegas residency, but ended up being eliminated on the third week of the competition after a tango to "La Cumparsita" by Gerardo Matos Rodríguez.

Brandy

Whether you love her as a singer, as Karla in the slasher sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, or from her memorable portrayal of Cinderella alongside Whitney Houston in 1997's Cinderella, odds are, you don't remember Brandy from her time on Dancing with the Stars.

The singer and actress competed on Season 11 with pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, making it to the semi-finals of the competition and ultimately placing fourth, despite being considered a frontrunner by both viewers and the judges alike thanks to dances like their cha-cha, waltz, and their final dance of Argentine tango.

Riker Lynch

Riker Lynch is best known for his time as a band member of R5 alongside famous family member Ross Lynch, and most recently known as the performer of the second-placing song on NBC's American Song Contest, but it wasn't too long ago, the singer-songwriter became a professional dancer.

Lynch danced with So You Think You Can Dance contestant-turned-DWTS pro Allison Holker where second place became his home once again, losing out on the mirrorball to Season 20 champions Rumer Willis and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, despite performing memorable dances like their Week 5 Pirates of the Caribbean-themed Pasodoble.

Buzz Aldrin

Everyone knows Buzz Aldrin, whether it's as one of the first people to land on the moon or as the guy that space ranger from Toy Story is named after. And after such an outstanding career, the former astronaut traded his space suit for dancing shoes.

In Season 10, alongside other celebs like Nicole Scherzinger and Niecy Nash, Aldrin and pro partner Ashly DelGrosso-Costa danced in what would be DelGrosso-Costa's final season on the show and landed in 10th place, but not before they could dance the foxtrot to "Fly Me To The Moon" by Frank Sinatra.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Plenty of sports stars have come and gone, and even won, in the 31 seasons of Dancing with the Stars, but the biggest of them all had to be when basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hit the dance floor during the 2018 spin-off Dancing with the Stars: Athletes.

Despite his extraordinary work on a basketball court, Abdul-Jabbar proved he should stick with sports when he danced with pro Lindsay Arnold. He got eliminated during the second week of the competition after only dancing the cha-cha and salsa. Although he was eliminated early on, the basketball player made DWTS history as the first seven-footer to compete on the show.

Margaret Cho

Comedy, acting, music, podcast hosting, LGBTQ+ advocacy; Margaret Cho has done it all. And being no stranger to reality competition shows, in 2010, Cho joined the Season 11 cast of DWTS alongside stars like Florence Henderson, winner Jennifer Grey, and the first to be eliminated, David Hasselhoff.

Cho was partnered with fellow LGBTQ+ and DWTS alum, pro dancer Louis van Amstel. The couple only survived the first three weeks of competition, dancing a Viennese waltz, a jive, and a samba to low scores before being eliminated and landing in 10th place.

Kim Kardashian West

Long before she was a pop culture princess part of the famous but dysfunctional family The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West was a lesser-known influencer working her way up to superstardom when she competed on Season 7 of the show in 2008, just a year after Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered.

Kardashian partnered with Mark Ballas, who won the season prior with celebrity partner Kristi Yamaguchi but landed in third place with the reality TV star after only three dances compared to her brother Rob Kardashian, who competed in Season 13 and wound up in second place.

