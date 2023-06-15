It's been almost two decades since the pilot episode aired of one of the greatest medical dramas in TV history. House, M.D. featured a pain-plagued medical genius leading a diagnostic team interested in the unsolvable. Dr. Gregory House was expertly portrayed by Hugh Laurie for eight critically-acclaimed seasons. His cynicism, wit, and snark required a cast of recurring and guest-starring characters that could handle his lack of boundaries.

With any medical drama, House, M.D. had a long list of needs when it came to guest stars portraying the varying cases on House's desk and throughout the Princeton Plainsboro clinic. The actors and actresses needed to accurately represent symptoms, in many instances excruciating pain, and powerful character arcs. Since its departure from the weekly lineup, audiences may have forgotten some of the most familiar faces to don the patient gowns and sign the consent forms.

1 Amanda Seyfried — "Detox" (Season 1, Episode 11)

In her second TV appearance since Mean Girls, Amanda Seyfried was a rising star guest-starring in a series gaining popularity. Seyfried is Pam, the girlfriend of House's newest patient. The pair of teenage lovers were out joyriding when Keith (Nicholas D'Agosto) starts coughing up blood, causing Pam to panic and crash the Porsche. House's tolerance for the case is limited as he attempts to beat Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein) in a bet about going a week without pain meds.

A far cry from her role as Karen Smith, Pam is fighting the "bad news" perception from Keith's family, a pleasant arc Seyfried successfully portrayed. Her limited role here followed up her appearance on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. It would be a few years until her career really took off with 2008's adaptation of Mama Mia!

2 John Cho — "Love Hurts" (Season 1, Episode 20)

His case the backdrop for a pivotal B-plot in the debut season, John Cho guest-starred on the series before his Harold & Kumar co-star Kal Penn would land a main cast role in later seasons. When a stroke patient with clotting issues arrives under House's care after a clinic mishap, he takes a keen interest in the case after learning Harvey's (Cho) visitor is a paid dominatrix. As the team attempts to solve the case, House tries to prepare for his arranged date with Dr. Cameron (Jennifer Morrison).

The role provided Cho with the opportunity for comedic timing during his character's introduction to House while also maintaining dramatic chops to pull off representing seizures and serious medical symptoms. With the popularity of Harold & Kumar and Cho's other successful TV installations, it's easy to forget his early appearance on the series before the height of its popularity.

3 Taraji P. Henson — "Spin" (Season 2, Episode 6)

With every character she portrays, Taraji P. Henson brings a boss-level quality to the women she brings to life. Henson stars as Moira, the agent of House's newest patient, cycling star Jeff Forrester (Kristoffer Polaha), whose blood doping poses a diagnostic problem for the team. Moira's efforts to spin a positive PR spotlight on Jeff's illness cause tension between them as the reality behind the blood doping comes to light.

Henson was no stranger to TV guest spots and recurring roles by the time her appearance happened here. Her performance as the career-driven agent with the best of intentions for her client was at the heart of an ethical episode, except this time, the one pushing the ethical boundaries wasn't House.

4 David Morse — Season 3, Episodes 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, & 11

An underrated villain actor, David Morse as Detective Michael Tritter proved to be one of House's most challenging adversaries. First introduced in "Fools for Love," Tritter was a clinic patient that refused to put up with House's poor bedside manner and bullying. House's lack of professionalism, matched with Tritter's not-to-be-trifled-with persona, kicked off a B-plot with Tritter investigating House's drug problem and prescription writing.

Morse is excellent at the quiet, patient, but determined antagonists. Tritter's ability to subtly get under the skin of House and the team at Princeton Plainsboro is a testament to the writer's room and Morse's acting chops. His appearances during season three put House and his relationships to the test in a way the series hadn't yet explored.

5 Dave Matthews — "Half-Wit" (Season 3, Episode 15)

It's no secret that in addition to his musical notoriety, Dave Matthews is also a talented actor. Given the opportunity to blend both, Matthews stars as Patrick Obyedkov, a musical savant who's slowly losing his ability to play piano after being admitted for a movement disorder. House's musicality and piano-playing abilities drew him to the patient and maintains his connection to the case on a deeper level.

This guest-starring role was the first and one of the few TV appearances in Matthews' acting career. Audiences recognize his onscreen presence mainly from starring in Adam Sandler movies, a Disney adaptation of Where the Red Fern Grows, and Because of Winn-Dixie.

6 Laura Prepon — "Private Lives" (Season 6, Episode 14)

Fans of That '70s Show were treated to Donna making her appearance on the critically acclaimed medical drama. Laura Prepon stars as Frankie, a blogger whose choice to document her entire life and newfound symptoms proves challenging and advantageous for the diagnostic team. Having aired in 2010, the portrayal of blogging in its infancy is nostalgic to watch back over a decade later.

This particular episode, while demonstrating the age of the series, is still relevant today as the internet is readily available for self-diagnosing — to a fault, as portrayed in this episode. Today, Prepon's performance and the subject are still a pop culture call-out to "I Googled my symptoms."

7 James Earl Jones — "The Tyrant" Season 6, Ep. 3

Stepping into the villain role once again, James Earl Jones and his role as the tyrannical African politician Dibala created a catalyst for character arcs involving Dr. Chase (Jesse Spencer) and Dr. Cameron. The diagnostic team treats one of the highest-profile cases in their careers when the controversial Dibala falls ill. Led by Dr. Foreman (Omar Epps), Chase and Cameron struggle with the ethical dilemma of treating a patient who's threatening genocide. Chase ultimately takes drastic measures that weigh on his conscience for many episodes after.

For many of this series' guest stars, they are confined to a hospitable bed for a majority of scenes — a true test of their acting abilities to convince audiences of their symptoms and illnesses. Jones is no exception. Even with his limited spacial range, he is able to convey an irredeemable villain that audiences remember after the credits roll.

8 Lin-Manuel Miranda — Season 6, Episodes 1 & 20

Before the success of Hamilton, fans of this series may not have put two and two together that Lin-Manuel Miranda was rapping roommate Juan "Alvie" Alvarez. After getting admitted to a psychiatric facility in the season premiere, "Broke," House isn't immediately fond of his new roommate, who ends up being more of a shadow following House around. The pair perform a song together at the facility talent show, demonstrating House's humanity he so desperately tries to hide.

Alvie would return toward the end of the season, this time breaking into House's apartment in "Baggage." These TV appearances were introductory roles in Miranda's acting career. Looking back now after the acclaim in recent years, Alvie was a sneak preview of the musical success Miranda would eventually find.

9 Melanie Lynskey — "Better Half" (Season 8, Episode 9)

In one of her numerous TV guest spot appearances, Melanie Lynskey stopped by Princeton Plainsboro in the final season. Lynskey stars as Natalie, the wife of House's newest patient. Her husband Andres (Ivo Nandi) has Alzheimer's and, while enrolled in a drug trial, pukes blood before his case crosses House's desk. Natalie is Andres' primary caregiver, which draws House's attention and usual criticism.

Tapping into her excellent dramatic acting, Lynskey demonstrates once again she's not just the comedic relief. In fact, in this role, the only humor comes from House's antics as Natalie struggles with the moral dilemma of continuing to care for a man who doesn't know her anymore and is progressively getting worse.

10 Michael B. Jordan — "Love is Blind" (Season 8, Episode 14)

Before he was passed the boxing torch from Rocky or portraying one of the MCU's baddest villains, Michael B. Jordan took his turn as a patient at Princeton Plainsboro. The team is tasked with figuring out what caused Will's (Jordan) sound sensitivity episode. Blind, Will relies on his hearing, and as his symptoms progress, he becomes at risk of losing that too.

A decade after his role on The Wire, Jordan was fresh off the success of the thriller Chronicle which also released the same year he guest-starred. For repeat viewers of House, Jordan's episode is a pleasant surprise and worth the rewatch during the series' final season.

