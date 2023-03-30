Lights. Camera. Action! Or perhaps pretend like the camera isn’t there and just act naturally? Since the dawn of time (or maybe slightly later) humanity has loved being the center of attention, and with the invention of these reality TV shows, they get to do just that.

Whether it is celebrities trying to ice skate or nerds turned hunks trying to win a date, reality TV has captivated us for several decades now. Some of these shows are still cult favorites, but some are likely not even remembered because of how truly obscure they were. Either way, reality TV is always a winner!

10 ‘Skating with the Stars’ (2010)

Considering the immeasurable success of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, it is truly a wonder how this show did not make it. Lasting only six episodes, ‘Skating with the Stars’ followed celebrities as they were paired with famous figure skaters and given the opportunity to perform routines in front of judges.

RELATED: 10 Eccentric Characters Who Would Be Great On a Reality TV Show

With the celebrity talents of Vince Neil, Bethenny Frankel, and Brandon Mychal Smith, these celebs gave it their best, and while each proved to be surprisingly artful in skating, that was simply not enough to keep the show afloat. It may not change your life, but it is absolutely worth a watch.

9 ‘The Glass House’ (2012)

In one of the most blatant rip-offs ever, ‘The Glass House’ very clearly decided that the success of ‘Big Brother’ was worth repeating, and they copied the entire concept. This did not go unnoticed, as the show later entered a lawsuit from ‘Big Brother’ network, CBS due to these similarities.

Whether it was because of the lawsuit or simply because the show basically lacked any sort of viewership, it was canceled after only one season. This is just one of those shows that you can be entirely fine having forgotten.

8 ‘Splash’ (2013)

ABC

Despite not being billed as a comedy, this is likely one of the most hilarious reality TV shows that has ever been. Watching as these amazingly known and loved celebrities attempted to compete in an Olympic diving contest, it was truly priceless.

RELATED: 10 Best Reality Competition Shows Returning In 2023

With the likes of Kendra Wilkinson, Louie Anderson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among others, all trying their luck at competitive diving was truly a feat. While it only lasted a total of eight episodes, each one holds such great drama and comedy and is the perfect choice to enjoy with your family.

7 ‘I Wanna Marry ‘Harry’’ (2014)

While a show predicated on dishonesty is not a new concept, especially today, this show still felt like it might have crossed the line. Perhaps this is part of the reasoning behind the show getting cancelled, just four episodes in. While the remaining four episodes were available to stream, the show never recovered from the cancelation.

The premise was that a group of women is all competing to marry Prince Harry. Little did they know that their price was simply a look-alike. Perhaps it was the sheer deception, or just the fact that the show was entirely uninteresting, but it did not prove a success, and was not renewed anywhere.

6 ‘Mr. Personality’ (2003)

A blind dating competition show based entirely on personality that was hosted by none other than Monica Lewinsky – that is the premise of ‘Mr. Personality.’ This show was so outlandish on all fronts that it just had to be watched.

RELATED: The 10 Best Reality Competition Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Lewinsky hosted as Hayley Arp, a 26-year-old stockbroker, proceeded to “date” a group of twenty men to find the one she truly connected with. The catch, though, was that this was done solely based on personality, as each man wore a latex mask. It was so ridiculous that it was fantastic.

5 ‘Joe Millionaire’ (2003)

Yet another show based on lies, ‘Joe Millionaire’ sold the female contestants on the idea that the man they were competing for was a millionaire. Unfortunately for them, he was just an average working man. But the catch is that if the two ultimately decided to stay together, they could split a million-dollar prize at the end of the show.

The show lasted two seasons, with a third and final season revival in 2022. Each of these seasons received incredible ratings, but just not enough to keep up the ruse for the American Public. This was just another item in the long list of shows that failed because of the deception it was based on.

4 ‘My Strange Addiction’ (2010)

In truly one of the most fascinating shows to have ever been on television, this follows various individuals as they grapple with, discuss, and even showcase some of their truly unique addictions. With a total of six seasons, ‘My Strange Addiction’ aired on TLC and experienced mixed reviews over the years.

RELATED: 10 Reality Shows That Make A Drama Series Look Comedic

From individuals addicted to eating chalk or even rolls or toilet paper, to also sucking one’s thumb, this show truly dives into the very real struggles people have. Not only does the show look at these issues, but it provides the opportunity to hear from these individuals, so they can share their side of the story, so it is not just a one-sided telling of someone else’s issue.

3 ‘Vanilla Ice Goes Amish’ (2013)

Let’s get this straight, Vanilla Ice decided that music was not going exceptionally well for him in the 2000s era, and so he decided to pack up and go to Amish country in Ohio? Yes, that is exactly the ridiculous premise of ‘Vanilla Ice Goes Amish’ that aired only eleven episodes in 2013 over two short seasons.

Watching over the course of these two seasons as Vanilla Ice build kitchens, patios, basements, and raise barns, this obscure show is truly entertaining. The heart that Vanilla Ice has for helping is so beautifully evident in these episodes, and he goes along with their tasks and ultimately gives back by creating something special just for them. He is a good man, and this is a delightful show to binge.

2 ‘Kid Nation’ (2007)

While the premise of this show was interesting, it is no surprise that it only lasted a single season. The premise had a group of children, ages 8-to-15, sent to a privately owned town in New Mexico, to attempt to create and facilitate a fully functioning society with no help from adults.

RELATED: The Best Reality Shows on Netflix Right Now

The tasks involved setting up a system of government, doing daily chores, preparing communal meals for everyone involved, and many other wild tasks. Strikingly like William Golding’s Lord of the Flies, this show was not incredibly popular, but has since become a cult classic.

1 ‘Beauty and the Geek’ (2005)

And the greatest of the most forgotten realty TV shows ever is the American version of ‘Beauty and the Geek’, which saw self-proclaiming nerds getting a chance at a big check and a beauty! Produced by none other than Ashton Kutcher, this show had all the excitement of makeover shows, and the intrigue of survival shows, this was never a disappointment.

Dubbed as the ultimate social experiment, this show brought together groups of people who relied entirely on their attractiveness (the beauties) with people who relied entirely on their intellect (the geeks). The goal was to create a bond and ultimately be the last couple standing to win the prize of $250,000 for outlasting everyone else! What an amazingly entertaining show!

NEXT: The 10 Most Grueling 'Survivor' Challenges, Ranked