‘Forky Asks a Question’ Review: Forky Overstays His Welcome in Disney+ Series

0

I have some good news for you when it comes to the new Disney+ series, Forky Asks a Question: If you loved Tony Hale‘s new cobbled-together character from Toy Story 4, you’re in luck! He’s back with a dim-witted vengeance in this series of Pixar-animated shorts that explore all sorts of mundane mysteries that are fascinating to the new creation. And if you, like me, found Forky to be a bit taxing on the old nerves, the good news here is that you can skip this series and watch one of the billion other things available on Disney+.

Though this series features voice work by Hale, along with Pixar veterans Bob Peterson and John Ratzenberger for starters, and the incredibly polished and iconic world of Toy Story, it feels like a Blu-ray bonus feature that’s been stretched into its own thing. It’s fine as an extra bit of fun but falls short as a standalone series. Now that’s not to rob Forky (or his animators) of his particular brand of physical comedy; every time he wobbles around or his pipe cleaner arms slide up and down, even this cold heart of mine warms a bit. It just feels like an old vaudeville act that’s past its prime. I’ve only seen two of the 10 available episodes, so maybe this one warms up a bit once Forky gets going, but for me, it’s a pass.

Forky Asks a Question will be available on Disney+ on November 12th. Click here for a list of everything else on Disney+ on Launch Day.

For an idea of what the series is all about, here’s the trailer:

All of life’s greatest questions—answered. Sort of. Forky Asks A Question arrives Nov. 12 only on Disney+. For more updates, subscribe to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney+ is the ultimate streaming destination for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney+ will launch in the U.S. on November 12, 2019 for $6.99 per month.

And here’s the official synopsis: