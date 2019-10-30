‘Forky Asks a Question’ Trailer Teases the Upcoming Disney+ Series

0

Disney has released the first trailer for Forky Asks a Question, a series of short films that will debut exclusively on the streaming service Disney+. The shorts feature the breakout character from the Pixar sequel Toy Story 4, Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), asking hard questions like “What is cheese?” and “What is art?”

The trailer doesn’t really give an indication that this is anything more than a series of cute little short films, but if you’re already paying for Disney+ and you’ve seen Toy Story 4, who wouldn’t want to spend additional time with Forky? The breakout character is one of the reasons Toy Story 4 works as well as it does, and an indication that all these years later, Pixar still knows how to craft unforgettable characters. Although a huge amount of credit goes to Hale for top-notch voice acting.

Check out the Forky Asks a Question trailer below and click here for a full list of everything coming to Disney+. The streaming service launches on November 12th, and Fork Asks a Question will be available on Day One.

And here’s a trailer showcasing all the Pixar goodness set to stream on Disney+:

Here’s the official synopsis for Forky Asks a Question: