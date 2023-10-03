The Big Picture Some Real Housewives quit the show because it doesn't align with their personal values and lifestyle. Tammy Knickerbocker focused on her family and started a charity after leaving.

The Real Housewives franchise is undoubtedly huge and keeps on growing each year. Many TV personalities join the program to win that Peach and to have their names in the ever-growing history books. But some of them fail to realize the commitment they are signing up for. Joining such a reality TV show means big lifestyle changes and even if you crave being on the show, not everyone is made for the screen.

This is something many of the Housewives end up finding after joining the show. Eventually, they figure out that their new venture doesn't fit in with their personal lifestyle values, and they quit reality TV fame. For various reasons, here are the few Real Housewives from across the franchise who just weren't cut out for what they signed up for.

6 Tammy Knickerbocker Wanted a Normal Life Again

Tammy Knickerbocker was on the Real Housewives of Orange County during Season 2. Tammy was always too sweet for the show. Bravo introduced her as a down-to-earth single mom of three. She got along with all the Housewives and never took part in any of the arguments and drama.

Soon after her husband's passing, she decided to leave the show. She wanted to move her focus on getting through the tragedy and on raising her kids privately. After leaving Real Housewives she went ahead and started a charity for the education and development of mothers. She named it Housewives for Housewives.

5 Adrienne Maloof Was Not Okay With Privacy Invasions

Adrienne Maloof was part of the OG cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and stayed until Season 3. She was an amazing addition to the cast and brought her own glamorous charm by being a successful businesswoman who owned the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. She was a total social butterfly and would treat other Housewives on the show to VIP dinners and outings. This made her very popular among the RHOBH fans as well.

However, Adrienne was not ready for the dark side of fame. She suddenly quit the show when Brandi Glanville outed a private secret about her family. It seems that Adrienne had used a surrogate to carry her twin sons, but that was such a secret that even her twins didn't know about it. It is understandable why such a privacy breach would offend her. She ended up taking legal action against Brandi and Bravo. She even skipped the RHOBH Season 3 reunion.

4 Yolanda Hadid Couldn't Handle Her Co-Stars

Just like Tammy, Yolanda Hadid was just not made for public eyes. She was a model before joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 3. While on the show she was dealing with Lyme Disease, but unfortunately none of the cast would believe that she was actually ill. This got her into arguments with cast mate Lisa Rinna, and she later got demoted to a friend role by the production team. Entertainment Tonight reported that RHOBH took a toll on Yolanda's mental health. Yolanda not being happy with the whole scenario definitely makes sense to us because she was already trying her best to manage a physical illness. She eventually left the show after Season 6. However, a while after leaving, she reportedly went through a divorce and her issues with her daughter as well. It is possible that she wanted to keep everything private.

3 Katie Rost Needed a Break For Her Own Good

Katie Rost was among the OG cast of the Real Housewives of Potomac. She was eventually kicked off for several different reasons. The main one fed to the public was that the fans found her storyline 'uninspiring'. From the get-go, she got tagged with adjectives such as 'unhinged' and someone living in a 'fantasy world' because of her questionable actions on the show.

It was later publicly revealed that Katie had checked herself into rehab for drug dependency. She later admitted to the fact that she relapsed on several occasions to addictions such as 'drugs, White Claw, Adderall, and sex'. After leaving the Real Housewives, Katie, continued to share her rehab journey on her social media. In a recent 2023 Twitter post, she finally opened up on her battles so far. Fans seem to be proud of her for taking the right actions by leaving the show and getting professional help. Reality TV is no place for someone struggling with such serious issues. The last time Katie showed up on RHOP was during season 7, but since then she hasn't made any appearances.

2 Kristen Taekman Liked Modeling More than Reality TV

Kristen Taekman was part of The Real Housewives of New York for a short while. All Kristen wanted was to be a model and a mom, but RHONY was going to give her an opportunity to elevate that career. This could possibly be one of the reasons why she hopped on the show. However, as expected she did not enjoy her time on there at all. She had a wine glass thrown at her face by Ramona Singer. And she went on to compare Housewives to a 'sorority'. She clearly did not enjoy the drama. In 2016, she told People Magazine that she did not miss the filming and had no plans of returning.

1 Claudia Jordan Had Cooler Things To Do

Claudia Jordan was part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for one short season only. Fans of RHOA agree that Claudia was highly underrated while on the show. She was there for one season, but she still managed to bag a Peach for herself. After leaving RHOA she has managed to successfully establish herself as a TV personality, talk-show host, radio host, and businesswoman. Bravo tried to get her back as a friend role, but clearly that wasn't enough. Claudia won't be satisfied unless she is cast as a main Housewife again. In the podcast interview with Glanville she said, “They asked me to come back as a friend, which was a downgrade after I fought and earned the peach. Now you want me to come back with a pay cut. I do it for the money. I’m there for the money.”