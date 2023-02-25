Many celebrities got their start on Saturday Night Live. They proved their comedic talent on the small screen and were able to move their way up to starring in movies or having their own TV series. There are many stars that are still big names in the industry years after leaving the sketch-comedy show, and some have new projects releasing this year.

A few of the projects releasing this year that star former Saturday Night Live cast members include Barbieand No Hard Feelings. From the small screen to the big screen, many of these comedy legends have become household names and are much beloved by fans. With projects releasing this year, these names are sure to stay relevant.

1 Fred Armisen - 'Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Image from Los Espookys via HBO

A highly-anticipated animated film, the Super Mario Bros. Movie drops this year and will star Fred Armisen! He will be voicing the Cranky Kong and will lend his voice alongside other megastars like Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black. The movie features a classic plot line for the franchise, with Mario and Luigi having to travel through an underground labyrinth to save Princess Peach.

Starring in a movie like this is sure to keep Fred Armisen's name as relevant as ever. He is fantastic at impressions, so there's no doubt that he will shine in a voice role like this. Everyone waiting for this film will have to be patient until the film releases on April 7, 2023.

2 Will Ferrell - 'Barbie'

Image from Spirited via AppleTV+

Greta Gerwig's next film coming July 21 of this year is Barbie, and Will Ferrell is set to star as the CEO of Mattel. Barbie embarks on adventures in the human world after she is exiled from Barbieland for being less than perfect. With that description and Gerwig directing, the film is bound to be as iconic as the doll herself. Perhaps Ferrell will be the reason that Barbie gets cast out of Barbieland.

With his roster of iconic roles, there's no doubt that he will play an unforgettable part. The film will also feature the soon-to-be fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Issa Rae as well as another former SNL cast member - Kate McKinnon! Alongside Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer, Barbie is a highly-anticipated release for 2023.

3 Maya Rudolph - 'Loot'

Image from Loot via Apple TV+

Following a newly divorced billionaire named Molly who is figuring out what to do with the money she inherited, AppleTV+'s Loot will be returning sometime this year. Maya Rudolph plays Molly, who decides to immerse herself back into her charity foundation in order to help others and heal.

The show also stars Nat Faxon, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Adam Scott. Landing a lead role on a TV series was a great career boost for Maya Rudolph, who is already a comedy legend in her own right. Viewers wait in anticipation to see what's coming next season as well as what else is next for this talented actress.

4 Jason Sudeikis - 'Fool's Paradise'

Image from Ted Lasso via Apple TV

Following the announcement that the new season of Ted Lasso will air on March 15, Jason Sudeikis is sure to break the internet when the show returns. In addition to this, he will also be starring in the film Fool's Paradise. The upcoming movie is a comedy by Charlie Day that focuses on a publicist (Ken Jeong) who gets his big break upon finding a former mental patient that's identical to a method actor refusing to work.

The film is also set to star a host of talented and well-known actors like Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Edie Falco and the late Ray Liotta. There is currently no official release date yet, but the movie will drop sometime in late 2023. Either way, fans of Sudeikis will have Ted Lasso to hold them over until then.

5 Pete Davidson - 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Image from Bodies Bodies Bodies via A24

The latest addition to the franchise will be Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Along with Pete Davidson, the film also stars Anthony Ramos and Ron Perlman, and it's set in the 1990s during the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons. Fans of this iconic franchise are on the edges of their seats waiting for this movie, which releases June 9 of this year.

Having recently starred in the films Meet Cute and Bodies Bodies Bodies, Pete is staying busy this year. He is also currently set to star in the film The Home releasing sometime this year and is also in the process of filming another movie, and a TV series titled Bupkis where he will play the lead.

6 Tina Fey - 'A Haunting in Venice'

Image from Wine Country via Netflix

Tina Fey is cast in A Haunting in Venice, the upcoming film based on Agatha Christie's book Hallowe'en Party. The film will see Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot, and he will direct the feature too. The film will follow a retired Poirot as he is forced to solve a murder mystery that takes place at a séance.

Also starring in the film are the Oscar-nominated Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Dornan fromthe Fifty Shades of Grey films. The film will be released in theaters on September 15, 2023. Viewers can watch the previous two films while waiting, with Murder on the Orient Express on Prime Video and Death on the Nile on Hulu.

7 Adam Sandler - 'Murder Mystery 2'

Image from Uncut Gems via A24

The upcoming sequel to Murder Mystery, titled Murder Mystery 2, will star Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The original film is a comedy mystery that is somewhat based off of Agatha Christie's book Death on the Nile, and the sequel will be loosely based off of her iconic Murder on the Orient Express.

Viewers can rejoice because the movie is currently scheduled to be released via Netflix on March 31, 2023. Anyone who wants to learn more can view the recently released trailer for more information about the film. It is a good year for both fans of Agatha Christie and fans of Saturday Night Live alums between this film and the upcoming A Haunting in Venice.

8 Kyle Mooney - 'No Hard Feelings'

Image from Saturday Night Live via NBC

Kyle Mooney will be starring in Gene Stupnitsky's film No Hard Feelings, with Jennifer Lawrence set to star in and produce. It is pitched as a coming-of-age comedy drama that follows Lawrence's character as she responds to a Craigslist ad from a mother begging for someone to date her son.

The theater release date is set for June 23, 2023. The film also stars Hasan Minhaj, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Matthew Broderick. Fans of Jennifer Lawrence can watch her in the film that scored Brian Tyree Henry his first Oscar nomination, Causeway, on AppleTV+.

9 Will Forte - 'Strays'

Image from MacGruber via Peacock

Advertised as a live-action adult comedy film, Strays will follow a stray dog named Reggie who teams up with other stray dogs in order to get revenge on his former owner. Will Forte will be playing the former owner, Dough. Will Ferrell, Randall Park and Jamie Foxx will also lend their iconic voices to the film.

Fans waiting impatiently for this one won't have to wait too long. This comedy film releases on June 9, 2023. There has also been a recent trailer release, which viewers can view at their leisure. This film is sure to be a hilarious one perfect for fans of the many stars featured in it, as it will feature many comedic legends.

10 Molly Shannon - 'A Good Person'

Image from The White Lotus via HBO

A Good Person is an upcoming comedy drama film that will star Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman alongside Molly Shannon. The movie centers around a girl named Allison (Pugh) who forms a bond with her would-be father-in-law years after a tragic accident.

The film is sure to be dramatic with Pugh as the lead, but with Molly Shannon, there will no doubt be much-needed comic relief. A Good Person releases March 24, 2023. Fans of Pugh can watch her in Don't Worry Darling on HBO and fans of Molly Shannon can rejoice knowing a new season of The Other Two will release sometime this year.

