The history of Formula 1 is certainly lucrative, with the highest class of international racing now in its 75th year since its 1950 inception. Since then, many names have been immortalized among the annals of the sport, with the likes of Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, and Lewis Hamilton becoming household names the world over. In recent years, it's been the turn of Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team to take charge, although the battle with Lando Norris across the 2024 season has proven F1 is never a foregone conclusion.

After the 2024 season officially ended on December 8 last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite sport. Millions across the world, thanks in no small part to the release of Netflix's Drive to Survive series, have been counting down the days until the first green flag is waved, with the opening Australian Grand Prix now right around the corner. So, with all that in mind, and with the upcoming season promising twists, turns, and drama aplenty, here's a look exactly how and where you can watch the 2025 Formula 1 season.

When Does the 2025 Formula 1 Season Begin?

Officially, the first race of the season, the Australian Grand Prix live at the Albert Park Circuit, will begin on Sunday, March 16, at 12 a.m. ET. The season will run through Sunday, December 7, finishing with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Sunday, March 16 also marks the arrival of plenty more exciting new television, including a brand-new episode of The White Lotus on HBO and new outings for Suits LA and Grosse Pointe Garden Society on NBC.

Is the 2025 Formula 1 Season Airing Live?

Once again, the upcoming season of Formula 1 will see every race airing live on ESPN, with races hailing from the US also available to catch live on ABC.

Is the 2025 Formula 1 Season Streaming?

Yes! If you can't catch each race live, fear not, as you'll be able to catch some races on ESPN+. For those without a subscription, here's a look at the options currently available:

Subscription Plan:

Price:

ESPN+ Monthly

$11.99 per month

ESPN+ Annual

$119.99 per month

Disney Bundle (Hulu+, Disney+ and ESPN+)

$16.99 per month

Can You Stream the 2025 Formula 1 Season Without ESPN+?

If you're a Formula 1 superfan and want to stream every race without interruption, then even ESPN won't help you cross the finish line. To catch every race on streaming, you'll need to get an F1 TV Pro subscription. Available for $11.99/month or $85 for the entire season, you can watch every second of racing action as reigning champions McLaren look to continue their fine form. According to an interview with BBC Sport, British driver George Russell thinks McLaren are "by far the strongest" outfit on the grid, saying:

"I don’t think either of us right now have a car that potentially is capable of beating the McLaren. McLaren, without doubt, look by far the strongest. Especially their race pace looks pretty impressive."

What is the Schedule for the 2025 Formula 1 Season?

To be a committed Formula 1 fan, millions across the world will plan almost their entire year's calendar with the racing schedule in mind. To help you fashion your life for the next ten months, here is a look at the full Formula 1 racing schedule for 2025.

Race:

Location:

Date:

Where to Watch:

Australian Grand Prix

Albert Park Circuit

Sunday, March 16, 12 a.m. ET

ESPN

Chinese Grand Prix

Shanghai International Circuit

Sunday, March 23, 3 a.m. ET

ESPN

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka International Racing Course

Sunday, April 6, 1 a.m. ET

ESPN

Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain International Circuit

Sunday, April 13, 11 a.m. ET

ESPN

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Sunday, April 20, 1 p.m. ET

ESPN

Miami Grand Prix

Miami International Autodrome

Sunday, May 4, 4 p.m. ET

ESPN, ABC

Emila Romagna Grand Prix

Imola Circuit

Sunday, May 18, 9 a.m. ET

ESPN

Monaco Grand Prix

Circuit de Monaco

Sunday, May 25, 9 a.m. ET

ESPN

Spanish Grand Prix

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Sunday, June 1, 9 a.m. ET

ESPN

Canadian Grand Prix

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Sunday, June 15, 2 p.m. ET

ESPN

Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring

Sunday, June 29, 9 a.m. ET

ESPN

British Grand Prix

Silverstone Circuit

Sunday, July 6, 10 a.m. ET

ESPN

Belgian Grand Prix

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Sunday, July 27, 9 a.m. ET

ESPN

Hungarian Grand Prix

Hangaroring

Sunday, August 3, 9 a.m. ET

ESPN

Dutch Grand Prix

Circuit Zandvoort

Sunday, August 31, 9 a.m. ET

ESPN

Italian Grand Prix

Monza Circuit

Sunday, September 7, 9 a.m. ET

ESPN

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku City Circuit

Sunday, September 21, 7 a.m. ET

ESPN

Singapore Grand Prix

Marina Bay Street Circuit

Sunday, October 5, 8 a.m. ET

ESPN

United States Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas

Sunday, October 19, 3 p.m. ET

ESPN, ABC

Mexico City Grand Prix

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Sunday, October 26, 4 p.m. ET

ESPN

São Paulo Grand Prix

Interlagos Circuit

Sunday, November 9, 12 p.m. ET

ESPN

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Saturday, November 22, 11 p.m. ET

ESPN, ABC

Qatar Grand Prix

Lusail International Circuit

Sunday, November 30, 11 a.m. ET

ESPN

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit

Sunday, December 7, 8 a.m. ET

ESPN

