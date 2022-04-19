The Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive has played an enormous role in popularizing Formula 1 racing in the United States. Two new American races have recently been added to the Formula 1 calendar: one in Miami and another on the Las Vegas Strip. Formula 1’s 2021 season was the most-watched in U.S. television history, with an average viewership of just under 1 million households per race. Drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, have become household names.

Part of the sport’s popular resurgence in the States may be due, in part, to the relatively recent debut of the North Carolina-based Haas Team in 2016. Another factor is ESPN’s wise decision to broadcast F1 races commercial-free. But a new American team and a televised Grand Prix are a bit difficult for the layman to appreciate without understanding why Formula 1 is so exciting. Enter Drive to Survive, which premiered in 2019.

Drive to Survive adeptly captures the intimate personal struggles, interpersonal conflicts, financial hardships, and near-deadly crashes that make up a typical Formula 1 season. One need not understand the difference between hard and soft tires or know what the constructor standings are to enjoy this show. Ultimately, this is a sport about highly competitive drivers going very fast. Drive to Survive dives into the heart of this adrenaline-fueled drama, crafting storylines that often span across multiple years, even decades. These are the 7 most dramatic, compelling, terrifying, and sometimes even hilarious storylines presented in the series thus far.

Romain Grosjean’s Crash

Episodes: “Keeping Your Head,” “Man on Fire”

In the Season 1 episode “Keeping Your Head,” a montage of Romain Grosjean’s many crashes unknowingly foreshadows a near-deadly fiery wreck in the penultimate episode of Season 3, “Man on Fire,” which is arguably the best Drive to Survive episode thus far. When we’re first introduced to Grosjean, he’s accident-prone, frustrated, and often the less popular of Haas’ two drivers. As we watch him continue to struggle and eventually lose his spot with Haas when the team decides to replace him with a younger upstart, it seems like his career in F1 is nearing a disappointing end. Then, everything literally goes up in flames. Grosjean’s car explodes into a ball of fire, like a miniature nuclear detonation. What follows is nearly three minutes of terror as the F1 world fears the worst has happened. Miraculously, Grosjean emerges from the flames. This brush with death prompts Grosjean to re-evaluate his racing career, and perhaps even his reason for being alive. “It changed my life forever,” Grosjean says. “Yes, I’m sad about leaving Formula 1, but there is no regret. I think now, life will be much more beautiful.”

Grosjean’s crash makes the stakes of F1 racing very clear. One false move plus a bit of bad luck and your career, if not your life, could be over in an instant. There have unfortunately been many fatalities in Formula 1 history (with the death of Ayrton Senna being the most infamous), but thankfully deaths have become much rarer as technology and safety standards improve. Yet, the risk is still present and when a driver faces the reality of his own mortality, it puts all the drama of car racing into perspective.

Guenther Steiner Struggles to Keep Haas Alive

Episodes: “Keeping Your Head,” “Stars and Stripes,” “Boiling Point,” “Guenther's Choice,” “A Mountain to Climb”

Drive to Survive made foul-mouthed Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner a superstar in the Formula 1 world, inspiring memes, parody Twitter accounts, and cardboard cutouts of his angry face hoisted above the heads of race spectators. Guenther has a lot to be angry about throughout the 4 seasons of Drive to Survive. Haas is the sole American racing team and the newest team on the grid. It faces perhaps more hurdles than any other team, ranging from failed sponsorships to Romain Grosjean’s many car crashes. The one constant throughout the mayhem is Guenther, who despite the occasional tirade, stubbornly trudges through failure in pursuit of, if not victory exactly, at least a modicum of respect. His ambitions are always modest yet difficult to achieve. Perhaps his biggest ambition is merely to keep his team alive. In Drive to Survive, Haas always seems to be on the brink of financial collapse. This may be a bit of an exaggeration for storytelling purposes, as in real life, team owner Gene Haas seems willing to finance the team himself if necessary. Nonetheless, no team wants to bleed money and Guenther is always on the hunt for a moneymaker, whether it be a new sponsor or a new driver with a cash-flushed backer.

They say it’s always darkest before the dawn, and Season 4 may be Haas’ lowest point, as the team’s fresh-faced drivers fail to earn a single point throughout the season. Mercifully, the team is currently in the midst of a resurgence that will likely continue Guenther’s storyline into future seasons, where he will hopefully cuss a bit less and smile a bit more.

Red Bull vs. Renault

Episode: “The Art of War”

French team Renault and UK-based Red Bull have had, according to Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner, “a love-hate relationship for the last 12 years.” Red Bull and Renault are both rivals and business partners, and in the Season 1 episode, “The Art of War,” Red Bull decides to sever all business ties with their competitor, draining millions of dollars from the Renault war chest. In a press conference, Renault Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul brushes off the loss as “marginal,” but he is visibly distraught. As all of this is occurring, Renault is working behind the scenes to successfully steal away Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, who is looking for a new team. When Renault later decides in 2021 to relaunch under the name Alpine, Abiteboul is left in the dust. Ricciardo also leaves Renault for McLaren. Meanwhile, Red Bull ascends to even higher levels of success, having decidedly won the war with Renault.

The Red Bull vs. Renault rivalry best illustrates the behind-the-scenes political maneuvering that is as much a part of Formula 1 competition as the cars and drivers. In Season 1, Red Bull is attempting to put out a series of fires as they work to extend racing wunderkind Max Verstappen’s contract, negotiate a new contract with Daniel Ricciardo, and end their business ties with Renault in favor of Honda. Drive to Survive adeptly illustrates how the solutions to these problems are interconnected and complicated. Red Bull theorizes that bringing Honda into the fold will entice Ricciardo to stay with them but Ricciardo is skeptical. Securing Verstappen for the long haul indicates to Ricciardo that he is not the team’s top priority, yet Red Bull would be foolish to not lock down Verstappen for as long as they can. Every move impacts another future move, with the end goal of a championship tantalizingly within reach.

Daniel Ricciardo Switches Teams (Twice)

Episodes: “The Art of War,” “Dogfight,” “The End of the Affair,” “Ace in the Hole,” “Staying Alive”

After an impressive victory at Monaco in Season 1, Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo declares, “Without getting arrogant, I’m certainly going to have some serious offers on the table.” Thus begins the twisting, turning, and endless negotiating of Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career. Ricciardo decides to leave Red Bull, not content with playing second fiddle to rising superstar Max Verstappen. He is courted by both Renault and McLaren, ultimately deciding to sign with Red Bull’s rival Renault. But their relationship is not the happiest of marriages. Ricciardo has an affair, so to speak, with McLaren as he struggles to adjust to his new life with Renault. When things don’t work out as planned, he runs off with McLaren, now twice divorced and hoping this time everything will go smoothly. It doesn’t.

Ricciardo’s trajectory from one of the top drivers in F1 to a struggling fading star is one of Drive to Survive’s most unique storylines. Ricciardo always seems restless, outwardly smiling and joyful but inwardly bitter and resentful of his more successful younger teammates, namely Max Verstappen at Red Bull and Lando Norris at McLaren. He’s one of the show’s most deceptively complex characters.

Pierre Gasly’s Redemption

Episodes: “Great Expectations,” “Checkered Flag,” “The Comeback Kid”

In Season 2, Pierre Gasly replaces Daniel Ricciardo as Red Bull’s second driver alongside Max Verstappen, thus catapulting the young Frenchman into the Formula 1 limelight. Gasly seems overwhelmed and fails to meet his team’s high expectations. He is quickly replaced and demoted to Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s secondary junior team. To add tragedy to humiliation, his close friend, driver Anthoine Hubert, is killed in a race accident the same weekend Gasly is demoted. This, of course, sets up Gasly for redemption and revenge. He’s even given a Rocky-esque training sequence to help drive the point home. In Season 3, Gasly causes the world to doubt Red Bull’s decision to cast him aside when he wins the Italian Grand Prix in dramatic, unexpected fashion.

Gasly’s comeback storyline proves that the classic underdog narrative has not lost its ability to inspire and thrill. His victory in the Season 3 episode “The Comeback Kid” may be the most goosebumps-inducing moment of the entire series.

Hamilton vs. Verstappen

Episodes: “Clash of the Titans,” “Tipping Point,” “Hard Racing”

In Season 1, Max Verstappen is hyped as the next big thing and his top-dog status at Red Bull leads to the departure of teammate Daniel Ricciardo. While some other rising superstars quickly fade or can’t live up to the very high expectations set for them, Verstappen becomes one of the most elite drivers on the grid. So inevitably, he collides (sometimes literally) with Lewis Hamilton, who is widely considered one of the greatest F1 drivers ever. Verstappen and Hamilton’s teams, Red Bull and Mercedes respectively, also have their own rivalry going as they battle for F1 supremacy. Thus, Drive to Survive treats us to an epic battle, comparable perhaps to the Niki Lauda/James Hunt rivalry dramatized in the 2013 Ron Howard film Rush.

You can’t have a great sports story without a great rivalry. Yankees vs. Red Sox. McEnroe vs. Borg. Frazier vs. Ali. It’s always a bit difficult to tell in the moment how consequential the rivalry will end up being in the history books but hyping two great competitors as bitter rivals is always good for business, even if the personal animosity between the two might be exaggerated a bit. Verstappen vs. Hamilton is the single best driver vs. driver rivalry in Drive to Survive.

Williams Flails and Fails

Episodes: “Redemption,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “A Point to Prove”

In the '80s and '90s, Williams Racing won 16 championships and 114 races, but that was a long time ago. In the Season 1 episode “Redemption,” we find the team continuing to slip further and further away from their former glory. “At the moment, we don’t deserve to win,” says Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams, the daughter of the team’s founder who started the company in 1977. Sadly, the team’s prospects don’t improve much as the seasons progress. Eventually, Williams is purchased by new owners and Claire Williams departs the organization. Though the leadership has changed, the struggle remains the same as Williams continues to try in vain to recapture their glory days.

The Williams storyline is probably as bleak as the show gets. While Haas is finally experiencing a resurgence in their 2022 season, Williams continues to free fall. Of course, there can be no joy in victory without the taste of defeat, and stories about people who do nothing but win would be horrendously boring. The Williams storyline highlights an upsetting but realistic outcome for many racing teams and F1 drivers: failure.

