Netflix and Formula 1 have just confirmed that the much-anticipated fourth season of the series Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return to the streaming service this March, just before the 2022 Formula 1 racing season gets underway. The new season will consist of 10 new episodes, offering fans unprecedented access behind the scenes of the high octane world of Formula 1 racing. Like previous seasons, Season 4 will show firsthand how drivers and teams prepare for their races, hoping for victory in one of the most exciting seasons so far.

The new season will follow twenty drivers — veterans and newcomers — as they prepare for race day. The series will delve into the background tensions behind the dueling teams as well as the title battle between Mercedes and Red Bull. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is produced by Box to Box Films, a company known for its intensive sports documentaries. Box to Box Films recently teamed up with Netflix for another sports documentary following the intense world of pro-tennis. The series will follow tennis players behind four grand slam tournaments, giving a level of access to some of the world's most elite tennis players not before seen. This project continues Box to Box Film's dedication to sports documentaries, and viewers can expect even more behind-the-scenes access in the fourth season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is executive-produced by James Gay-Rees, who won an Academy Award in 2016 for his work on the film Amy — a documentary following the tragic life and death of English singer Amy Winehouse. The film gave an in-depth look to a widely misunderstood artist whose life and struggle with addiction had, during her lifetime, been reduced to gossip and tabloid fodder. Gay-Rees also worked on the 2010 documentary Senna which followed the Brazilian Formula 1racer Ayrton Senna, who died tragically in the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. The film also followed his rivalry with Alain Prost, a fellow Formula 1 driver.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is also executive produced by Paul Martin, who previously worked on the 2019 documentary film Diego Maradona, a behind-the-scenes look at a much-beloved football player. The film featured rare and never-before-seen archival footage of the sports legend. Gay-Rees also worked on the film.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 will debut on March 11, 2022, just before the Formula 1 racing season begins. Check out the new images and a poster from the upcoming season below.

