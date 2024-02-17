With the 2023 Formula One World Championship in the books, it’s finally time to revisit all the action of what happened behind the scenes and what it took for the champions to get to the top. Whether you tuned in for every minute of every race or you’ve only heard of Lewis Hamilton, Drive to Survive will open up the world of F1 racing beyond the pit stop.

With the teams, drivers, regulations, and standings in constant juggling throughout the season, even a seasoned expert’s head can start to spin. Netflix takes fans through the championship in a digestible way, helping us to understand exactly what it takes to win. To catch up on the details and see what you might have missed in 2023, we’ve gathered all the details about what Season 6 of Drive to Survive will cover.

When Is 'Drive to Survive' Season 6 Coming Out?

Drive to Survive Season 6 will be available to stream on Friday, February 23, 2024. As with each season, the show’s release date starts just before the next racing season begins in the Formula 1 Championship.

Watch the Trailer for 'Drive to Survive' Season 6

The teaser for Drive to Survive Season 6 was released on Netflix’s YouTube channel on February 12, 2024.

The trailer opens with the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton turning towards the camera, and as other racers appear, the immense distractions of fame and travel obviously can become overwhelming. Worrying about their physical and mental health is a serious concern as the competitors are pushed to their limits. As with any great champion, the key to success is being able to shut everything out, hop into the cockpit, and drive.

Where Can You Watch 'Drive to Survive' Season 6?

You can watch 'Drive to Survive' Season 6 exclusively on Netflix. All 10 episodes will be released at midnight PST.

Who Stars in 'Drive to Survive' Season 6?

Season 6 of Drive to Survive will feature former world champions like Lewis Hamilton on the Mercedes team with his teammate George Russell. Not to mention the dominating Max Verstappen with his Red Bull Racing team, including Principal Christian Horner and driving teammate Sergio Pérez. McClaren will feature its rookie racer, Oscar Piastri and for the first time in eight years, according to Formula 1, an American racer, Logan Sargeant joins the world championship with the Williams team. The season also says goodbye to a favorite member, Guenther Steiner, who was principal of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. The series, of course, will cover the rest of the teams and racers, like Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, BWT Alpine, with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, Alfa Romeo, with Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, and AlphaTauri with Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

What is 'Drive to Survive' Season 6 About?

This season of Drive to Survive dives deep into the 2023 championship, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the dynamics between drivers, team managers, and the owners. Throughout the season of racing, even the top teams experienced highs and lows. With tense moments between rivalries, driver performances, and the moments that make or break an entire championship race. Max Verstappen and the Red Bull Racing team had a near-perfect year and the series will explore everything that it takes to defend the championship title. The Singapore Grand Prix saw a win for Carlos Sainz Jr. and the Ferarri team, possibly exposing a chink in the armor of Red Bull Racing.

Who Created 'Drive to Survive' Season 6?

In 2018, it was announced that Netflix would be putting together a 10-episode series following Formula 1 teams and their drivers. Season 6 of Drive to Survive was created by James Gay-Rees, who is known for his work with other documentaries like Amy and Senna. Paul Martin also helped to create this season and is recognized for his work on the Diego Maradona documentary.

