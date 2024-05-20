The Big Picture Brad Pitt stars in a revolutionary Formula 1 film, set to bring a fresh take on racing drama to the big screen.

Director Joseph Kosinski's innovative camera work will immerse audiences in high-speed action like never before.

The film will capture the captivating world of Formula 1 racing, showcasing skilled drivers and intense competition.

In the world of cinema, few directors have the ability to transform the way we perceive a genre. Joseph Kosinski, now best known for his groundbreaking work on Top Gun: Maverick, is set to do just that with his upcoming Formula 1 film, which remains untitled — for now. The thrilling, high-octane movie, starring Brad Pitt, is promising to bring a fresh new perspective to racing films, pushing the boundaries of how we experience high-speed drama on the big screen.

Set to debut in theaters in IMAX on June 27, 2025, before landing exclusively on Apple TV+, the film stars Pitt as an aged, retired racer making a comeback to mentor a novice driver, played by Damson Idris (Snowfall). The story revolves around their mentor-student relationship and their journey to achieve success on the racetrack, a story set to provide an emotional and adrenaline-pumping experience.

In a recent interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, for the upcoming swimming drama Young Woman and the Sea, legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer provided some exciting insights into the Formula 1 project. When asked when we could expect a title announcement, Bruckheimer revealed, "For now it's still F1 Untitled, but you'll have a title soon."

One of the standout elements of Top Gun: Maverick was how Kosinski revolutionized the filming of aerial combat scenes. Nemiroff was keen to know if Kosinski would use similar groundbreaking techniques for this racing film. Bruckheimer confirmed that Kosinski is indeed set to change the game once again. He explained:

"The cameras on F1, we put six cameras in the cockpit. And they were about this big, now they're this big, and they couldn't move, they were stationary. Now he's got them panning. So you can be on Brad's face and pan to the car next to him. It's unbelievable what he's doing, and he's got 14 different camera positions on the car. We use four at a time because we don't want to slow the cars down."

The innovative approach will allow for a dynamic and immersive viewing experience, capturing the intensity and speed of Formula 1 racing like never before. The idea behind these shots is to offer a visceral experience that places viewers right in the driver's seat. Bruckheimer also highlighted Pitt's dedication to the role. "Brad's been training in the cars," he said. "It's an F1 body that Joe helped design with Mercedes over an F2 engine, which is a 200-mile-an-hour engine, and Brad’s learned how to drive it. The drivers who are training him say he's a natural athlete, and he's a great driver."

Joseph Kosinski Has Done More Than People Know on the Formula 1 Movie

Filming has already taken place in several locations, including a recent two-week stint in Abu Dhabi. Bruckheimer shared that the production team has been fortunate despite industry strikes, as Kosinski was able to direct all the car scenes that a second unit director was initially slated to handle. "So last year we were following all the races without the actors, shooting all the car footage and the driving footage. Now we're putting our actors in the car and doing the dramatic stuff, and we go back to all the different places and film again. So it's really exciting."

Jerry Bruckheimer Says The World of F1 is "Fabulous"

Bruckheimer continued, emphasizing the captivating world of Formula 1 racing that the film will portray. He explained:

"It's a fabulous world. We're so lucky to be part of it. They've been great partners with us, the F1 people. Those drivers, there's only 20 of them. I don't know if you follow it all. It's only 10 teams, 20 guys, and they're picked if they're a great driver — and they start when they're 7-8 years old — if they're charismatic, and if they're good looking. So you look at these young men and they're all very handsome, but they're phenomenal drivers. They're the best drivers in the world, and just to see them go over 220 miles an hour coming in these turns, going down to 50 miles an hour. It's extraordinary. And you're watching Brad do this. It's a world that people are gonna be captivated with, with another emotional story. It's gonna be really good."

Stay tuned to Collider for more details on the upcoming Formula 1 movie. In the meantime, you can watch Kosinski's work on Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+.

