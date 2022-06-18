Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski will next oversee a racing film starring Brad Pitt, tentatively named Formula One. Following in the steps of Maverick's immense success, Kosinski assured fans that this new film would follow a similar filming approach by using effects strictly created by the camera. The goal is to make viewers feel as if they are behind the wheel driving at 200mph. This, of course, would be in place of CGI effects that are far too common in modern blockbusters today.

Kosinski will have an impressive team behind him to help achieve this, not just in Pitt but also in producer and world champion racer Lewis Hamilton. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original Top Gun and Maverick, will be producing this film as well. Ehren Kruger (Top Gun: Maverick, Dumbo) will be writing the script for the film, which will see a veteran driver in retirement (PItt) return to train a young and promising new driver. Based on this plot description and creative team, all signs point to Formula One being a reunion of sorts from Maverick, which is far from a bad thing.

The director had the following to say with The Wrap when asked about this approach to Formula One:

"It's almost funny to me to see people who are so enamored with real photography. Younger people haven't seen a lot of it. They're so used to CGI (computer-generated images) being a tool of big movies that when you shoot something for real, it feels innovative. That's exactly the approach for "Formula One"... to shoot at the real races and real cars and capture it. It's going to be a huge challenge but an exciting one for me."

There is a real melancholy to Kosinski's comments, with younger audiences truly being so adapted to CGI filmmaking. While movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Jurassic World: Dominion can push the envelope with their effects (or at least attempt to do so), there's a real spark to seeing a film like Maverick on the big screen. It's become all to common to be adjusted to the spectacle of the final battles in Marvel films, frankly to the point that a real aerial race between Tom Cruise's Maverick and his trainees feels innovative.

While racing films aren't too common, there have been some strong ones in recent years with Ron Howard's Rush and James Mangold's Ford v. Ferrari. Based on Kosinski's recent films, namely Maverick and Only the Brave, it would appear that the relationship between Pitt's driver and the young rookie will be a key element in the film. These mentor-mentee dynamics are a major part of his filmmaking, and Formula One looks to be another avenue for him to explore that theme.

There is currently no release date for Formula One, though it will have a theatrical release before landing on Apple TV+ exclusively.